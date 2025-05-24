 Skip navigation
As LeBron James celebrates All-NBA at age 40, agent Rich Paul says he doesn’t know star’s plans

  
Published May 24, 2025 04:45 PM

Extending the record he already owned, on Friday LeBron James was named to an All-NBA team for the 21st consecutive year. He appreciates the magnitude of that accomplishment.

It’s almost irrational to think LeBron would walk away into retirement after a season where he averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds a night, was named All-NBA and got to play with his son. However, after 22 seasons anything is possible.

“I don’t know. I don’t have an answer to that,” LeBron said after the Lakers were eliminated. “Something I’ll sit down with my family, my wife and my support group and just kind of talk through it and see what happens. Just have a conversation with myself on how long I want to continue to play. I don’t know the answer to that right now, to be honest. So, we’ll see.”

Does his agent and friend Rich Paul have any insight? No, Paul said on the Rich Eisen Show.

“I have no idea, zero. Normally our process is, kind of weigh everything and see how he’s feeling and all those type of things... Same process it’s been for the last I don’t know how many years... He’ll come around to what he’s thinking at some point and we’ll kind of go over some things and go from there.”

The expectation in league circles is LeBron will return for at least one more season (and almost certainly with the Lakers, there is no real traction with the idea he could bolt back to Cleveland or another destination). He not only played at a high level this season, but also he was energized playing with his son, Bronny, and then found another gear after the Luka Doncic trade. The Lakers are just a move or two away from contending and Lebron would love a fifth ring. Plus, with the All-Star Game in Los Angeles this year, this could be a celebration of his career. The Lakers will give him whatever he wants to stay.

Which he almost certainly will do, but nobody knows anything for certain yet, including his agent.

