Gilgeous-Alexander, Jokic, Antetokounmpo headline All-NBA teams

The top four players in MVP voting were not only, unsurprisingly, the top four vote getters for All-NBA, but they were each unanimously selected.

The NBA announced the last of its postseason awards on Friday, the All-NBA teams. Here is the list.

All-NBA Teams

First Team

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder)

2. Nikola Jokic (Nuggets)

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks)

4. Jayson Tatum (Celtics)

5. Donovan Mitchell (Cavaliers)

The 2024-25 Kia All-NBA First Team 🔥



Giannis Antetokounmpo

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Nikola Jokić

Donovan Mitchell

#NBAAwards | @Kia pic.twitter.com/7DhntOyNpg — NBA (@NBA) May 24, 2025

Second Team

1. LeBron James (Lakers)

2. Jalen Brunson(Knicks)

3. Evan Mobley (Cavaliers)

4. Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves)

5. Stephen Curry (Warriors)

The 2024-25 Kia All-NBA Second Team 🔥



Jalen Brunson

Stephen Curry

Anthony Edwards

LeBron James

#NBAAwards | @Kia pic.twitter.com/yu4Kg33GLZ — NBA (@NBA) May 24, 2025

Third Team

1. Jalen Williams (Thunder)

2. Karl-Anthony Towns (Knicks)

3. Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers)

4. Cade Cunningham (Pistons)

5. James Harden (Clippers)

The 2024-25 Kia All-NBA Third Team 🔥



Cade Cunningham

Tyrese Haliburton

James Harden

Karl-Anthony Towns

#NBAAwards | @Kia pic.twitter.com/c1v5wB7H5x — NBA (@NBA) May 24, 2025

Here is a look at the voting, followed by some news and notes on the selections.

A global media panel of 100 voters selected the 2024-25 Kia All-NBA Team.



Voters selected five players for the First Team, five players for the Second Team and five players for the Third Team at any position.



Complete voting results ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1UMJIEWiOy — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 23, 2025

• Leading the list of snubs is the Rockets’ Alperen Sengun, the best player on the No. 2 seed in the West, and he racked up 58 points in All-NBA voting, just 10 behind Harden, who got the final spot. Not one Rocket made the cut.

• Jaren Jackson Jr. wasn’t just snubbed, his wallet took a hit — he will miss out on supermax money by not making an All-NBA Team (he made the ballot of 53 voters, and had 55 points, but that landed him 17th in the voting, just a couple spots away from making the cut). Jackson can and is expected to renegotiate and extend his contract with the Grizzlies this summer for four years, $146.9 million, and the team could go higher with cap space

• It’s the opposite for Cade Cunningham, who will make an extra $45 million over five years on his contract extension that kicks in next year by making this team. (The same would apply to Evan Mobley, but he already qualified for the supermax by being named Defensive Player of the Year.)

• Jalen Williams is extension eligible this summer and sets himself up for a supermax contract, but he has to make an All-NBA team again next season.

• Antetokounmpo, Gilgeous-Alexander, Jokić and Tatum were voted First Team on all 100 ballots cast (by a panel of selected media from around the globe).

• LeBron was named to an All-NBA team for the 21st consecutive year, and yes, that’s a record (it was before this season, he just extended it).

• Just a reminder that this vote is positionless, voters were asked to rank the top-15 qualifying players for this season regardless of position. That shows up mostly on the Third Team, which has four guards and a center.

