Top News

MX 2024 Rd 01 Pala Chase Sexton 01.JPG
2025 Motocross Fox Raceway 450 Moto 1: Jett Lawrence enters with perfect Pala record
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 - Qualifying
Chase Briscoe wins pole for Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
MX 2024 Rd 01 Pala Haiden Deegan flies high.JPG
2025 Motocross Fox Raceway 250 Moto 1: Haiden Deegan wins
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_briscoe_250524.jpg
Briscoe on pole for Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
nbc_nas_cupqualiclt_250524.jpg
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Charlotte
nbc_mx_jettintrv_250524.jpg
Jett fastest 450 qualifier in return from ACL tear

Jones scores 26, Ionescu sinks winning free throws as Liberty beat Fever 90-88

  
Published May 24, 2025 04:53 PM
New York Liberty v Indiana Fever

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 24: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever dribbles the ball during the game against the New York Liberty on May 24, 2025 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE (Photo by A.J. Mast/NBAE via Getty Images)

A.J. Mast/NBAE via Getty Images

Jonquel Jones had 26 points and 12 rebounds and Sabrina Ionescu added 23 points, including the winning free throws with 2.9 seconds left, to lead the New York Liberty over the Indiana Fever 90-88 on May 24.

Caitlin Clark, who ended a stretch of 12 missed 3-pointers with a four-point play followed by a 33-foot buzzer-beater to end the third quarter, had the ball stripped away by Natasha Cloud on the final play of the game. She finished with 18 points, 10 assists and 10 turnovers, shooting 2 for 11 from 3.

Breanna Stewart and Cloud had 16 points each for the Liberty (3-0).

Aliyah Boston led Indiana (2-2) with 27 points and 13 rebounds. Lexie Hull, starting in place of DeWanna Bonner, and Kelsey Mitchell added 15 points each.

Clark’s turnovers were scattered between precise feeds to the rim to her teammates, including Boston, who bounced back from a four-point performance in a win over the Atlanta Dream on Thursday.

The Fever had an 80-68 lead with less than nine minutes remaining in the game. It was an impressive midgame run for the newly formed Fever against the reigning WNBA champs, having stormed back from down 14 early in the second quarter.

But the Liberty’s experience showed up when it mattered. Jones, Stewart and Ionescu brought them quickly back into the game. They went on a 14-2 run for an 84-82 lead after Jones drained consecutive 3-pointers.

Clark said after the game she’d have to look at the tape to tell whether she was fouled on the final play. Coach Stephanie White, however, wasn’t as neutral.

“I think it’s pretty egregious what’s been happening to us the last four games, you know, a minus-31 free throw discrepancy,” White said. “And I might be able to understand it if we were just chucking 3s. But we’re not. We’re attacking the rim and the disrespect right now for our team has been pretty unbelievable.”

Up next

The Liberty head home to play a pair of games against expansion Golden State on Tuesday and Thursday. Indiana is at Washington on Wednesday.