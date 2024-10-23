History made: LeBron, Bronny James become first father/son duo to share NBA court

LOS ANGELES — When LeBron James first stepped on an NBA court in 2003, it would be another year before his eldest son, Bronny James, would even be born.

In the Lakers season opener 20 years later, father and son walked on an NBA court together.

LeBron James.

Bronny James.



The first father-son duo to play together in the NBA! pic.twitter.com/naadFLoPmh — NBA (@NBA) October 23, 2024

It is the first time in NBA history that a father and son were in a game at the same time. Ken Griffey Sr. and son Ken Griffey Jr. — a father/son duo who played in the MLB together — were in the arena to see it.

Before the James family went on the court together, LeBron had a word of advice for his son.

"Just play carefree"



LeBron was mic'd up next to Bronny on the bench 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/x3uKYIt6YX — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 23, 2024

LeBron and Bronny subbed into the game together with 4 minutes left in the first half, with the Lakers up 16 against the Timberwolves. It was perfect timing by Lakers coach J.J. Redick, a chance for them to be together in minutes that mattered — not garbage time — but not clutch minutes, either.

Bronny is known for his defense but had a quick welcome to the NBA moment when the 6'2" 20-year-old got switched onto 6'8" 250-pound Julius Randle, who went right at him and scored.

There were a couple of moments when it looked like father and son could make a play together. One was a dribble-handoff, but LeBron missed the shot. The better chance was a drive-and-kick by LeBron to Bronny for an open wing 3, but Bronny missed the shot.

Bronny was subbed out with 1:29 left and the Lakers up 11 (he was -5).

The Lakers fans at Staples were pulling for history, partly because they understand the reality — Bronny is not ready to be part of an NBA rotation. Not yet. He’sgot the athleticism, IQ and the work ethic to live up to that potential. But it’s going to take a lot of work, most of which will happen in the G-League this season.

For a night though, those fans got to witness NBA history.