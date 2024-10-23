History made: LeBron, Bronny James become first father/son duo to share NBA court

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMX 2024 Rd 3 Las Vegas Dragway fireworks.JPG
SuperMotocross viewership increased more than 24 percent overall in 2024
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: NLCS-New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers
New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers 2024 World Series preview: How to watch, schedule, betting odds
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings
Week 7 2024 DFS DraftKings Milly Maker Breakdown

Top Clips

nbc_golf_xanderpresser_241022.jpg
Schauffele expects Zozo course to be difficult
nbc_golf_jacksonstephensrd2_241022.jpg
Highlights: Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Round 2
jett_crash.jpg
SMX’s most memorable crashes of 2024 season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMX 2024 Rd 3 Las Vegas Dragway fireworks.JPG
SuperMotocross viewership increased more than 24 percent overall in 2024
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: NLCS-New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers
New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers 2024 World Series preview: How to watch, schedule, betting odds
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings
Week 7 2024 DFS DraftKings Milly Maker Breakdown

Top Clips

nbc_golf_xanderpresser_241022.jpg
Schauffele expects Zozo course to be difficult
nbc_golf_jacksonstephensrd2_241022.jpg
Highlights: Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Round 2
jett_crash.jpg
SMX’s most memorable crashes of 2024 season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

History made: LeBron, Bronny James become first father/son duo to share NBA court

  
Published October 22, 2024 11:23 PM
BASKET-NBA-TIMBERWOLVES-LAKERS

Los Angeles Lakers’ US small forward #23 LeBron James (L) and Los Angeles Lakers’ US guard #09 Bronny James are seen on court during the NBA game season opener between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto Arena in Los Angeles on October 22, 2024. LeBron and Bronny are the first father and son to play together in any NBA game. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

LOS ANGELES — When LeBron James first stepped on an NBA court in 2003, it would be another year before his eldest son, Bronny James, would even be born.

In the Lakers season opener 20 years later, father and son walked on an NBA court together.

It is the first time in NBA history that a father and son were in a game at the same time. Ken Griffey Sr. and son Ken Griffey Jr. — a father/son duo who played in the MLB together — were in the arena to see it.

Before the James family went on the court together, LeBron had a word of advice for his son.

LeBron and Bronny subbed into the game together with 4 minutes left in the first half, with the Lakers up 16 against the Timberwolves. It was perfect timing by Lakers coach J.J. Redick, a chance for them to be together in minutes that mattered — not garbage time — but not clutch minutes, either.

Bronny is known for his defense but had a quick welcome to the NBA moment when the 6'2" 20-year-old got switched onto 6'8" 250-pound Julius Randle, who went right at him and scored.

There were a couple of moments when it looked like father and son could make a play together. One was a dribble-handoff, but LeBron missed the shot. The better chance was a drive-and-kick by LeBron to Bronny for an open wing 3, but Bronny missed the shot.

Bronny was subbed out with 1:29 left and the Lakers up 11 (he was -5).

The Lakers fans at Staples were pulling for history, partly because they understand the reality — Bronny is not ready to be part of an NBA rotation. Not yet. He’sgot the athleticism, IQ and the work ethic to live up to that potential. But it’s going to take a lot of work, most of which will happen in the G-League this season.

For a night though, those fans got to witness NBA history.

Mentions
Bronny James LeBron James.png LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Primary Logo Los Angeles Lakers