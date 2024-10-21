Jalen Suggs, Magic reportedly agree to five-year, $150.5 million rookie contract extension

In a league where high-quality 3&D perimeter players are at a premium, the Orlando Magic made sure to lock up one of the better young ones in the league.

Orlando and Jalen Suggs have agreed to a five-year, $150.5 million rookie extension, a story broken by Shams Charania of ESPN. That works out to about a $30.1 million a season average, which may seem eye-popping but in today’s NBA, with a fast-rising cap in the coming years thanks to the new television deal, is not out of line and will seem more reasonable as the seasons go on.

This signing is part of the Magic locking up their core. Earlier this summer the Magic reached an extension with Franz Wagner and have also locked up Wendell Carter Jr. and Jonatha Isaac. Paolo Banchero is the other core player the Magic need to take care of — he is unquestionably a max player — and is extension-eligible next summer.

Suggs had a breakout 2023-24 season, making second-team All-Defense and, more importantly, hitting 39.7% from 3 (on two attempts game). Orlando has built their team around an elite defense (second in the NBA last season) and Suggs is key part of that on the perimeter. This coming season, having Suggs and the just-acquired Kentavious Caldwell-Pope next to each other should give Orlando one of the best perimeter defenses in the league, plus both guys can provide spacing on offense. Eventually the Magic need to get one more high-level shot creator, ideally a point guard who can also serve as a floor general to organize the offense on the fly, but Suggs will be able to play with whoever that might be.

For now, Suggs is at the point, and the Magic are making sure he doesn’t go anywhere.