 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
Los Angeles Angels v Seattle Mariners
Catie Griggs resigns as president of business operations for the Seattle Mariners
RedBud2_Dylan Ferrandis
Motocross: RedBud Betting Odds
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_indy_hybridfeature_240705.jpg
IndyCar’s hybrid engine debuting at Mid-Ohio
nbc_golf_gc_langerbiohl_240705.jpg
Langer reflects on his professional golf career
aaron_rai.jpg
Rai in co-lead after Round 2 of John Deere Classic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
Los Angeles Angels v Seattle Mariners
Catie Griggs resigns as president of business operations for the Seattle Mariners
RedBud2_Dylan Ferrandis
Motocross: RedBud Betting Odds
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_indy_hybridfeature_240705.jpg
IndyCar’s hybrid engine debuting at Mid-Ohio
nbc_golf_gc_langerbiohl_240705.jpg
Langer reflects on his professional golf career
aaron_rai.jpg
Rai in co-lead after Round 2 of John Deere Classic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Magic extend Franz Wagner with five-year, $224 million max extension.

  
Published July 5, 2024 04:59 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers v Orlando Magic - Game Six

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MAY 03: Franz Wagner #22 of the Orlando Magic dribbles against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter in Game Six of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Kia Center on May 03, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Franz Wagner is one of the core pieces of a Magic team on the rise, one that won 47 games and was the No. 5 seed last season, so the Orlando Magic locked him up.

Wagner agreed to a five-year, $224 million max contract extension to stay with Orlando, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and confirmed by other reports. That sum could rise to almost $270 million if Wagner makes an All-NBA team next season.

His brother, Moe Wagner — who just signed his own two-year, $22 million extension with the Magic — celebrated Franz’s signing in the most brotherly way possible.

Wagner, along with Paolo Banchero, is at the heart of the Magic’s offense and shot creation. Wagner averaged 19.7 points and 5.3 rebounds a game last season for Orlando and had seven 30+ point games. He does not space the floor but knows how to get downhill and is fierce in transition.

The Magic have played hardball, waited a year to extend Wagner and seen if they could have gotten him to take less than the max, but that’s not how a franchise treats its cornerstone players. Maxing them out is how you show respect. Wagner needs to answer that respect by growing his game, developing his 3-point shot, and proving he is a franchise cornerstone worth a max deal.

Mentions
Franz Wagner.png Franz Wagner Orlando Magic Primary Logo Orlando Magic Moritz Wagner.png Moritz Wagner