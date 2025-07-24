Another report that LeBron James trade talk has ‘gotten quiet’

LeBron James’ future was the hottest topic at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, but the conversations often followed the same pattern: A discussion of the tone of agent Rich Paul’s statement when LeBron picked up his $52.6 million player option, a discussion of how the Lakers are now focused on a Luka Doncic based future, then things quickly turned to shrugs as soon as trying to figure out a LeBron trade that works for everyone became the topic. There wasn’t a good one. And nobody thinks he’s giving a bunch of money back in a buyout to become a free agent.

With that, LeBron trade chatter has died down, something Zach Lowe discussed on The Bill Simmons Podcast.

“I’ve heard it’s kind of gotten quiet now after it was the talk of Summer League. There doesn’t seem to be like a clean solution either way. Everyone’s saying we should expect them to be on the Lakers. That’s my expectation.

Then Lowe discusses Simmons’ idea of a Miami reunion for LeBron.

“Like on paper there’s a Heat trade that is not crazy for either team. Andrew Wiggins and Norman Powell for unhappy LeBron in January and maybe some sort of pick swap and maybe that’s all it is as crazy as that sounds. I think for the Lakers Kel’el Ware has got to be in it.”

Everything may look different by the February trade deadline, but does this trade work for LeBron? He has a no-trade clause and wants to compete for a title in the years he has left in the league. Is Miami one of those teams? Even in a down season in the East, it’s hard to see Miami being a championship-caliber team that could beat Cleveland, New York, Orlando, and others, with or without LeBron. Currently, he is on a Lakers team that is not a top-three favorite to emerge from the deep West, but with Doncic, Austin Reaves, Deandre Ayton, and the rest of the roster, this should be a strong team. The Lakers are closer to LeBron’s goals than the Miami Heat.

All the other fake trades also run into real-world logistical problems. Cleveland can’t trade for him because they are over the second apron of the luxury tax and can’t aggregate salaries in a trade (it would have to be one-for-one and the Cavs don’t have anyone making LeBron-level money). New York would have to gut its roster of depth to make this trade, which would not improve their team.

The most likely scenario remains that LeBron stays with the Lakers this season, then becomes a free agent next summer, and things get very interesting.