Vince Carter talks new role as part-owner of the NFL’s Buffalo Bills

Vince Carter: Basketball Hall of Fame player, legendary dunker, NBC Sports analyst for NBA games starting next fall...

And part-owner of the NFL’s Buffalo Bills.

Carter was thinking of getting into team ownership, but was thinking more along the lines of the NBA, when Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula let it be known they were looking to add minority stakeholders. Carter jumped at the opportunity and, at Bill’s camp, he talked with Chris Vinel of the Daytona Beach News-Journal about it.

“I’ve sat with the GM, president, owner, the big boss,” Carter said. “I’ve sat with everybody, and we’ve had conversations, and I just listen and learn. I don’t just want to have a name on it. I want to be involved.”

“I’m thrilled to be a part of it,” he said. “I never imagined in my wildest dreams of being a part of an ownership group in football. Luckily, I played it (until after my freshman year at Mainland High School), so I feel comfortable being in it. But I didn’t think this opportunity would come about, and it did.”

Carter is not the only minority investor, among the group who bought in is Carter’s cousin and fellow basketball Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady (it was McGrady who turned Carter on to the opportunity). They bought into a Buffalo team that is among the Super Bowl favorites — in a tough East with Kansas City and Baltimore — led by MVP quarterback Josh Allen.

“I like what we’re doing,” he said. "... Feeling good, feeling confident. Nice pieces that we’ve drafted and got in free agency.”

It’s fitting to have Carter owning part of a Buffalo team not far from where he made his name as a player in Toronto — expect to see him at a lot of Bills games this season.