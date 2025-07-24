Steven Alker shoots 63 to take first-round lead at ISPS Handa Senior Open

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

111th Tour de France 2024 - Stage 12
Ineos-Grenadiers staff member David Rozman leaves Tour de France over doping allegation links
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 03 Duke's Mayo Bowl - Minnesota vs Virginia Tech
Shunned by hometown Razorbacks, redshirt-freshman Lindsey set to lead Minnesota offense
NCAA Football: ACC Kickoff
Clemson returns most experienced team in football in search of third national title in 10 years

Top Clips

nbc_roto_oregonfuturesv2_250724.jpg
Oregon a ‘no to make playoff’ in 2025
nbc_moto_smxiwebbint_250724.jpg
Webb ‘optimistic’ about recovery from knee injury
nbc_moto_smxifacts_250724.jpg
Jett’s dominance in Motocross mirroring Carmichael

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

111th Tour de France 2024 - Stage 12
Ineos-Grenadiers staff member David Rozman leaves Tour de France over doping allegation links
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 03 Duke's Mayo Bowl - Minnesota vs Virginia Tech
Shunned by hometown Razorbacks, redshirt-freshman Lindsey set to lead Minnesota offense
NCAA Football: ACC Kickoff
Clemson returns most experienced team in football in search of third national title in 10 years

Top Clips

nbc_roto_oregonfuturesv2_250724.jpg
Oregon a ‘no to make playoff’ in 2025
nbc_moto_smxiwebbint_250724.jpg
Webb ‘optimistic’ about recovery from knee injury
nbc_moto_smxifacts_250724.jpg
Jett’s dominance in Motocross mirroring Carmichael

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steven Alker shoots 63 to take first-round lead at ISPS Handa Senior Open

  
Published July 24, 2025 07:08 PM
Highlights: ISPS Handa Senior Open, Round 1
July 24, 2025 02:18 PM
Watch highlights from first-round action of the ISPS Handa Senior Open from the Old Course at Sunningdale Golf Club in Berkshire, England.

BERKSHIRE, England — Steven Alker had six birdies and an eagle on his way to a 7-under 63 on Thursday on the Old Course at Sunningdale, giving him a one-shot lead in the ISPS Handa Senior Open, the final major of the year on the PGA Tour Champions.

Alker has twice won the Charles Schwab Cup and has nine PGA Tour Champions titles, but he has only one senior major, the Senior PGA Championship in 2022.

He led by one shot over Mark Hensby of Australia. Defending champion K.J. Choi and Joe Durant were three shots behind at 66.

“I was just efficient today. Drove it in the fairway when I needed to and iron play was solid and just made some putts, especially on the back nine, just kind of kept things rolling,” Alker said. “Always need momentum. It’s a nice opening round for the Senior Open.”

Padraig Harrington and Ernie Els were in the group another shot behind. Justin Leonard, who made the cut last week in the British Open at Royal Portrush, was among those at 69.