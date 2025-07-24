Steven Alker shoots 63 to take first-round lead at ISPS Handa Senior Open

BERKSHIRE, England — Steven Alker had six birdies and an eagle on his way to a 7-under 63 on Thursday on the Old Course at Sunningdale, giving him a one-shot lead in the ISPS Handa Senior Open, the final major of the year on the PGA Tour Champions.

Alker has twice won the Charles Schwab Cup and has nine PGA Tour Champions titles, but he has only one senior major, the Senior PGA Championship in 2022.

He led by one shot over Mark Hensby of Australia. Defending champion K.J. Choi and Joe Durant were three shots behind at 66.

“I was just efficient today. Drove it in the fairway when I needed to and iron play was solid and just made some putts, especially on the back nine, just kind of kept things rolling,” Alker said. “Always need momentum. It’s a nice opening round for the Senior Open.”

Padraig Harrington and Ernie Els were in the group another shot behind. Justin Leonard, who made the cut last week in the British Open at Royal Portrush, was among those at 69.