MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men's College Basketball
Horse Racing

Bowie Baysox v Akron RubberDucks
Guardians outfield prospect Chase DeLauter has surgery on his right wrist
AUTO: JUL 13 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350
Jimmie Johnson says he could run more NASCAR Cup races in 2026
New York Mets v Kansas City Royals
Royals place infielder/outfielder Nick Loftin on concussion IL, recall MJ Melendez

nbc_roto_anthonyrichardson_250723.jpg
Richardson-Jones quarterback battle is ‘very real’
nbc_roto_calebwilliams_250723.jpg
Bears’ Williams sets lofty goals for year two
nbc_roto_russellwilson_250723.jpg
Will Nabers benefit from Wilson at QB for Giants?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Giannis Antetokounmpo confirmed to play for Greece in EuroBasket this summer

  
Published July 23, 2025 03:42 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo will play for Greece in FIBA EuroBasket. This is not a surprise — he had said that if he were healthy, he would play — but is now confirmed by the Greek national team.

Antetokounmpo is the reason Greece is a threat in the tournament, which begins on Aug. 27 and runs almost up to the start of NBA training camps. Antetokounmpo was the leading scorer at the Paris Olympics last summer, averaging 25.8 points along with 6.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists across four games (Greece made it out of group play in the tournament but was knocked out in the quarterfinals by Germany). Antetokounmpo also was the leading scorer at the 2022 EuroBasket averaging 29.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists a game.

While Antetokounmpo’s name was frequently mentioned in trade speculation all summer, he has said he would “probably” return to the Bucks next season, and most around the league expect that outcome.

Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic of Slovenia headline the NBA players participating in the European championships. Among the other NBA players expected to suit up are Alperen Sengun of Turkiye, Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr for France, Franz Wagner for Germany, Kristaps Porzingis for Latvia and Nikola Vukcevic for Montenegro.

Nikola Jokic’s status for Serbia remains unknown. While he is on the preliminary 19-man roster the nation had to submit, his plans for the tournament itself are undecided (at least publicly).

Victor Wembanyama is out for France, recovering from a blood clot issue in his shoulder, and Rudy Gobert will also not suit up for a French team that won the silver medal at the Paris Olympics a year ago.

Mentions
Giannis Antetokounmpo.png Giannis Antetokounmpo SAS_Wembanyama_Victor.jpg Victor Wembanyama ORL_Wagner_Franz.jpg Franz Wagner DAL_Doncic_Luka.jpg Luka Doncic DEN_Jokic_Nikola.jpg Nikola Jokic HOU_Sengun_Alperen.jpg Alperen Sengun