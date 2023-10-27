Skip navigation
NBA
NBA
Orlando Magic
Moritz Wagner
Moritz
Wagner
FIBA World Cup Day 1 roundup: Canada looks dominant while blowing out France
Karl-Anthony Towns put up big numbers, also Australia off to a fast start
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Moritz Wagner
ORL
Center
#21
Moritz Wagner scores 16 with two triples Tuesday
Moritz Wagner
ORL
Center
#21
Woj: Moritz Wagner re-signing with Orlando
Wendell Carter Jr.
ORL
Center
#34
Wendell Carter Jr., Moritz Wagner out Sun. vs Heat
Moritz Wagner
ORL
Power Forward
#21
Moritz Wagner (ankle) downgraded to out once again
Markelle Fultz
ORL
Point Guard
#20
Fultz, Harris, Mo Wagner upgraded to questionable
Former NBA star Dwight Howard denies sexual assault lawsuit filed by Georgia man
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Roundup of contract extensions, roster cuts: Josh Green, Jaden McDaniels get new deals
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Pro Basketball Talk’s 2023-24 NBA predictions
