Rookie contract extension roundup: Hawks give Jalen Johnson $150 million, no deal between Warriors, Kuminga

There was a flurry of action — and in a few cases, inaction — in the final hours before the deadline for teams and players to agree to an extension.

With that deadline past (6 p.m. ET), let’s break down who signed and some big names who did not. We’ve already done stories on Jalen Suggs, who reached a five-year, $150.5 million contract with the Magic as Orlando continues to lock down its core, and the Warriors reaching a deal with Moses Moody.

Hawks, Jalen Johnson agree to five-year, $150 million extension

Jalen Johnson is a rising star who averaged 16 points a game last season, and that number should go up this season as he gets more touches and opportunities with Dejonte Murray in New Orleans — there is a reason Johnson is one of the favorites to win Most Improved Player. Atlanta struck a deal with him before the season that works for both sides, a story broken by Chris Haynes and since confirmed by the Hawks.

“Jalen Johnson embodies the characteristics we look for as an organization, both on and off the court,” Hawks General Manager Landry Fields said in a statement. “He has shown continuous improvement each year and has the character and the work ethic to continue to grow his game. He has developed into a significant part of our team and we’re thrilled to continue his development in Atlanta.”

All five years of this contract are fully guaranteed, and there are no options for either side. This contract locks Johnson in at an average of $30 million a season, which gives him generational money and could be a steal for the Hawks by the end of the contract if Johnson develops into the player many expect.

Rockets, Jalen Green agree to unique three-year, $109 million contract

Generally when a team is trying to extend a player off his rookie contract, the team wants to do so for as long and as cheaply as possible. The Rockets’ contract extension with Jalen Green is a little different, something Shams Charania of ESPN explained as he broke the news.

Jalen Green is the first NBA player to successfully negotiate a 2-plus-1 rookie extension on a nine figure deal. Green became a pioneer as the first NBA G League Ignite signing in 2020. Now lands the most unique rookie extension ever. https://t.co/xw2SlsGbez — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 21, 2024

Green, one of the elite athletes in the league, averaged 19.6 points and 5.2 rebounds a game last season. He is ferocious attacking the rim his game to take the next step he needs to develop a consistent jumper, he shot just 33.2% from 3 last season (taking 45% of his shots from beyond the arc).

Green is part of a Rockets roster packed with young talent including Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun, Reed Sheppard and Jabari Smith Jr. How coach Ime Udoka gets all that talent on the court along with veterans like Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks will be a balancing act, but Houston is poised to make a leap this season.

Warriors, Jonathan Kuminga do not reach agreement

Jonathan Kuminga is headed to free agency next summer after failing to reach a deal, a story first reported by Anthony Slater of The Athletic. The sides were not particularly close, Slater reports, with the Warriors looking for a favorable deal for them and Kuminga believing he can play himself into a max or near max deal. Kuminga is going to get the chance this season as the Warriors are looking for a No. 2 scoring option next to Stephen Curry and Kuminga will be given the ball. The sides likely work out a deal next offseason.

Pelicans, Trey Murphy III agree to four-year, $112 million deal

Murphy was one of the first players to sign on Monday and in retrospect this may be a good deal for New Orleans — four years, $112 million with no options on either side, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Murphy is a quality 3&D wing who averaged 14.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game last season, shooting 38% from beyond the arc in a largely reserve role. He is a high-level wing defender who could end up in a larger role this season, although predicting what the Pelicans rotation will look like is challenging as the team is without a center (Herb Jones may start in that role) and Brandon Ingram being on the trade block.

Corey Kispert, Wizards agree to four-year, $54 million extension

The Wizards roster may be undergoing an overhaul in the coming years as they rebuild in the nation’s capital, but they were not going to pass up a deal and locked in a four-year, $54 million contract with Corey Kispert, a story broken by Marc Stein.

Corey Kispert and the Wizards have agreed to a four-year, $54 million contract extension, Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of @PrioritySports tell @TheSteinLine.



The rising swingman and Washington come to terms in advance of today's 6 PM ET deadline on a rookie-scale… pic.twitter.com/wuhZqjjAFS — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 21, 2024

Krispert averaged 13.4 points a game last season, shooting 38.3% from deep. He shows promise, and this is a very tradable contract as the Wizards move through their rebuild.

