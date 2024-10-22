What NBA games are on today? Opening Night schedule, scores, TV channels, tip off, how to watch

The NBA is back in full force with its typical opening night extravaganza, and this year’s edition features a slate you won’t want to miss. Read on to learn everything you need to know about NBA Opening Night.

When does the 2024-25 NBA season start?

The 2024-25 NBA season starts Tuesday, Oct. 22. The full schedule features the Boston Celtics starting their championship defense by welcoming the new-look New York Knicks to TD Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET and the Minnesota Timberwolves heading to Crypto.com Arena to face the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. EST.

How to watch the 2024 NBA season openers

When: Tuesday, October 22

Time: Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: Max

Knicks vs Celtics head-to-head record last season

Boston dominated New York in 2023-24, winning all four of their matchups, including a 108-104 victory in both teams’ opener at Madison Square Garden. Three of the four games came before mid-December; only one came after the trade deadline, when New York made multiple trades to adjust its lineup, and even then, OG Anunoby did not play in that game.

What time is the Celtics ring ceremony?

The Celtics will raise Banner No. 18 at 7 p.m. ET, a half-hour before they tip off the season against the Knicks. NBA commissioner Adam Silver will join the team on the floor along with Celtics legends.

What is the Knicks starting lineup for Opening Night vs the Celtics?

New York started Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns in its first three preseason games before giving these presumptive starters a rest in the final two games. This lineup will be a different Knicks team from any the Celtics have seen, as Bridges and Towns were acquired in blockbuster offseason trades and Anunoby was unavailable for the one Knicks-Celtics matchup he could have played in last season.

What is the Lakers’ record on Opening Night?

The NBA’s practice of featuring two or three games on the first night of the season dates back to the 2002-2003 season. The Lakers have a 7-10 record in those games and have lost on opening night each of the past five years, going back to LeBron James’ second season in purple and gold.

The Lakers hold a 43-33 record in season openers overall.

Lakers vs Timberwolves head-to-head record last season

Although the Wolves won last season’s series against the Lakers 3-1, none of the games were decided by more than 11 points. These two teams play competitive matchups when going head-to-head.