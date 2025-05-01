Knicks vs. Pistons Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for May 1

It’s Thursday, May 1, and the New York Knicks (51-31) and Detroit Pistons (44-38) are all set to square off from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Detroit stole Game 5 in New York, 106-103, now the Pistons will have to defend home court in order to extend the series to a Game 7 at MSG.

The Knicks are currently 24-17 on the road with a point differential of 4, while the Pistons have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Knicks vs. Pistons live today

Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Site: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: TNT / TruTV / Max

Game odds for Knicks vs. Pistons

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Odds: Knicks (+113), Pistons (-134)

Spread: Pistons -2

Over/Under: 213 points

That gives the Knicks an implied team point total of 106.03, and the Pistons 107.07.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Knicks vs. Pistons game

Rotoworld Best Bet Vaughn Dalzell @Vmoneysports likes the game Under and Brunson’s points prop:

“While I lean New York to win this game, this will be a dogfight. I think the Under will be the best between these two teams with Jalen Brunson showing out. Brunson is coming off his worst game of the playoffs with 16 points on 4-of-16 shooting. That was his only game under 30 points in the playoffs, so I will go Over 28.5 points for Brunson in a closeout game.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Knicks & Pistons game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Knicks at +2.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 213.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Knicks vs. Pistons on Thursday

The Knicks have won 5 of their last 7 road games, while the Pistons have lost 5 in 6 at home

The Total went over in 52% of the Knicks’ regular season games (43-39-0)

The Pistons are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games as a home favorite

The Knicks have won 4 of their last 5 at Eastern Conference teams

