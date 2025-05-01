 Skip navigation
Suns shuffle front office, promote Brian Gregory general manager, James Jones becomes senior advisor

  
Published May 1, 2025 07:40 PM

Rumors swirled that Suns’ owner Mat Ishbia was going big game hunting for a new general manager, targeting former Warriors lead decision-maker Bob Myers among others. In the end, he stayed in house.

Phoenix has promoted Brian Greggory to general manager (he had been vice president of player programming), the team announced Thursday. Current GM James Jones has been kicked upstairs and given the title of “Senior Advisor.”

“Brian has been a valuable member of our front office, playing an integral role in drafting and developing our young players,” Ishbia said in a statement. “I am excited for him to step into the role of general manager. He is a brilliant basketball mind, and he will transform and elevate our team.”

Gregory joined the Suns in 2023 after spending nearly two decades as a head coach in the college ranks, most notably with the University of South Florida. He also was the head coach at Georgia Tech and the University of Dayton (where he won the NIT Championship). His connection to Ishbia stems from his role as an assistant coach under Tom Izzo at Michigan State from 1999 to 2003, when Ishbia was a walk-on with the team. In addition, Oronde Taliaferro has been promoted to assistant general manager (from head of scouting) and Paul Rivers will add basketball operations responsibilities to his role as Chief Innovation Officer.

Gregory steps right into the fire — he is now the face of a massive roster overhaul, retooling the team around Devin Booker.

That has to start with finding an identity, something the Suns have lacked on and off the court in recent years. What kind of team are the Suns going to build around Booker?

Part of that identity is finding a new coach, who will be the team’s fourth since Ishbia purchased the team in 2023. The Suns fired Mike Budenholzer after one very disappointing season, one in which he did not connect with the players and Phoenix missed even the play-in tournament.

It is expected that Gregory will work with Kevin Durant and his representatives to find the future Hall of Famer a new home, seeking a trade that benefits everyone. The challenge is the market for to be 37-year-old will not bring back the haul that Phoenix will want. The Suns also will attempt to trade Bradley Beal.

It’s a lot on Gregory’s plate, and Ishbia will still be hands-on, but the former college head coach is now the face of the Suns’ latest rebuild.

PHX_Booker_Devin.jpg Devin Booker PHX_Beal_Bradley.jpg Bradley Beal PHX_Durant_Kevin.jpg Kevin Durant Phoenix Suns Primary Logo Phoenix Suns