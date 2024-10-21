Anthony Edwards: ‘If I win a ring in the next three to four years, I’m going to play football’

Anthony Edwards is a star for the modern social media era, partly because he says what’s on his mind with no filter.

Take his interview with ESPN for Tuesday’s launch of Cover Story, where he says if he wins a ring in the next few years, he’s going to play football.

"If I win a ring in the next 3-4 years, I'm going to play football."



Anthony Edwards says he could play in the NFL if he wins a ring in the next few years 👀



“I told my buddies, I said, if I win a ring in the next three to four years, I’m going to play football.”

Sure. And the Oregon Duck is going on a date with Sydney Sweeney. About the same odds.

Edwards has drawn comparisons with Michael Jordan before because both are explosively athletic and attack the rim with a rare ferocity. This adds to that link — Jordan walked away from his teammates and the NBA after his first three-peat to try baseball for a couple of seasons. Edwards is an unquestionably great athlete and at age 11 he was dominant on the gridiron, too. If Edwards had dedicated himself to football at that point, the 6'4", 225-pound Edwards could have been a quarterback, running back, or maybe a free safety. However, just like basketball (or any sport), it takes time to craft the skills needed to play it at the highest levels and Edwards has focused on basketball.

He and the Timberwolves could win a ring and put his theory to the test. While Minnesota has questions to answer about how all the pieces fit together in the wake of trading away Karl-Anthony Towns and bringing in Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, the Timberwolves have to be considered in the NBA’s top tier to open this season. Edwards is going to be in the MVP conversation.

Which means Edwards will be in the spotlight, and with that he will keep saying whatever comes to mind. That’s fun for us fans, just take it in the way it was intended.