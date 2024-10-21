 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

sofi_center_tgl.jpg
TGL releases full schedule for inaugural season in 2025
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
Stock Up, Stock Down: Kyle Pitts is doing what you wish Sam LaPorta was
Chiney Ogwumike cover photo.PNG
From the Court to the Council: Chiney Ogwumike’s Multi-Hyphenate Influence

Top Clips

nbc_pft_mulligandraft_241021.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 7 mulligans
daniels.jpg
Assessing level of concern for Daniels’ rib injury
nbc_pft_superlatives_241021.jpg
Week 7 superlatives: Cooper rises, Watson injured

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

sofi_center_tgl.jpg
TGL releases full schedule for inaugural season in 2025
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
Stock Up, Stock Down: Kyle Pitts is doing what you wish Sam LaPorta was
Chiney Ogwumike cover photo.PNG
From the Court to the Council: Chiney Ogwumike’s Multi-Hyphenate Influence

Top Clips

nbc_pft_mulligandraft_241021.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 7 mulligans
daniels.jpg
Assessing level of concern for Daniels’ rib injury
nbc_pft_superlatives_241021.jpg
Week 7 superlatives: Cooper rises, Watson injured

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Anthony Edwards: ‘If I win a ring in the next three to four years, I’m going to play football’

  
Published October 21, 2024 10:39 AM

Anthony Edwards is a star for the modern social media era, partly because he says what’s on his mind with no filter.

Take his interview with ESPN for Tuesday’s launch of Cover Story, where he says if he wins a ring in the next few years, he’s going to play football.

“I told my buddies, I said, if I win a ring in the next three to four years, I’m going to play football.”

Sure. And the Oregon Duck is going on a date with Sydney Sweeney. About the same odds.

Edwards has drawn comparisons with Michael Jordan before because both are explosively athletic and attack the rim with a rare ferocity. This adds to that link — Jordan walked away from his teammates and the NBA after his first three-peat to try baseball for a couple of seasons. Edwards is an unquestionably great athlete and at age 11 he was dominant on the gridiron, too. If Edwards had dedicated himself to football at that point, the 6'4", 225-pound Edwards could have been a quarterback, running back, or maybe a free safety. However, just like basketball (or any sport), it takes time to craft the skills needed to play it at the highest levels and Edwards has focused on basketball.

He and the Timberwolves could win a ring and put his theory to the test. While Minnesota has questions to answer about how all the pieces fit together in the wake of trading away Karl-Anthony Towns and bringing in Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, the Timberwolves have to be considered in the NBA’s top tier to open this season. Edwards is going to be in the MVP conversation.

Which means Edwards will be in the spotlight, and with that he will keep saying whatever comes to mind. That’s fun for us fans, just take it in the way it was intended.

Mentions
Anthony Edwards.png Anthony Edwards Minnesota Timberwolves Primary Logo Minnesota Timberwolves