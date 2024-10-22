Fantasy Basketball Week 1 Key Injuries

The 2024-25 season gets underway Tuesday night, and there are already some critical injuries for fantasy managers to consider when crafting their lineups. Philadelphia could be without two of its three stars when it opens the season on Wednesday, while its opponent (Milwaukee) already knows it will be down a starter. And those aren’t the only injury statuses that stand to impact the opening week of the NBA season. Below are some of the most impactful injury situations and who may be in a position to benefit if an expected fantasy standout cannot play.

Philadelphia 76ers: Joel Embiid and Paul George

The good news for the 76ers is that Tyrese Maxey (thumb) will be ready to go when they open their season on Wednesday. The bad is that the statuses of Embiid (knee) and George (knee) remain up in the air. While the latter was injured during a preseason game, the former did not play at all as he continues to recover from a post-Olympics procedure on his knee. The good news for fantasy managers is that Philadelphia doesn’t have a back-to-back on its schedule for Week 1.

Three players whose values are impacted the most by Embiid and George’s availability are Andre Drummond, Kelly Oubre Jr., and KJ Martin. Drummond’s rebounding ability makes him a must-have with Embiid sidelined, while Oubre was already in the starting lineup. As for Martin, he started Philadelphia’s final two preseason games with George sidelined. While Martin isn’t on Drummond or Oubre’s level regarding the need to roster him, he’s worth a look in very deep leagues.

Dallas Mavericks: Luka Doncic

Doncic, who had been sidelined with a calf contusion, has participated fully in practices since the weekend. He’s on track to play in Thursday’s Mavericks’ season opener against the Spurs. And like Philadelphia, they won’t have to navigate a back-to-back during Week 1 (they will in Week 2). With Dante Exum (wrist) out until January, Spencer Dinwiddie and Jaden Hardy may pick up a few additional minutes backing up Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Is either worth adding? Not with Doncic available, but they’re worth tracking, especially with the Monday/Tuesday back-to-back to begin Week 2.

Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry and Brandin Podziemski

The Warriors should have all hands on deck when they open their season on Wednesday. After sitting out the preseason finale on Friday, Curry (finger) will be available for the matchup with Portland. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said his star guard looked healthy during an intrasquad scrimmage held on Monday.

Also available will be second-year guard Brandin Podziemski, who suffered a broken nose during the preseason. He played in that preseason finale while wearing a mask, so get used to seeing that on the second-year guard’s face. While Curry’s status is secure, Podziemski is someone to keep an eye on, as the Warriors are deeper on the perimeter than last season. Klay Thompson’s exit was countered by the signings of De’Anthony Melton and Buddy Hield, meaning more competition for Podziemski regarding a spot in the starting lineup and playing time in general. All three have been late-round draft picks based on their respective Yahoo ADPs.

LA Clippers: Kawhi Leonard

Leonard is out indefinitely as he continues to work his way back from an offseason procedure on his knee. It’s fair to wonder if Leonard would be closer to a return had he not camped with USA Basketball before being removed from the roster ahead of the Paris Olympics. But you can’t blame a player for trying to do everything possible to make that voyage and potentially win a gold medal. The Clippers will go with a starting lineup of James Harden, Norman Powell, Terance Mann, Derrick Jones Jr., and Ivica Zubac with Leonard sidelined.

Powell’s value should be boosted; he was most valuable to fantasy managers last season when two of Leonard, Harden, and Paul George were out of the lineup. Mann is a bit tricky; while he holds value within the team due to his versatility, that hasn’t translated into fantasy basketball. And how much of a boost, if any, does Zubac’s value receive? He’s established solid chemistry with Harden, but that doesn’t mean he’ll become an elite scorer.

Oklahoma City Thunder: Isaiah Hartenstein and Jalen Williams

While Hartenstein (hand) was seen getting up shots with his non-shooting (right) hand in a recent practice, he’s still due to be sidelined for another four weeks. As for Williams, he’s considered day-to-day after spraining his ankle during a preseason game against the Hawks on Thursday. However, he actively participated in Saturday’s practice, which may bode well for JDub’s availability for Thursday’s opener in Denver.

Oklahoma City ends its Week 1 slate with a Saturday/Sunday back-to-back against the Bulls (road) and Hawks (home). Due to the Hartenstein injury, Alex Caruso is in line to have added fantasy value, even if Williams is available. Also, Chet Holmgren’s rebounding production is worth watching. The absence of iHart (Jaylin Williams has also been dealing with an injury) could protect the second-year phenom’s value in that category, not to mention the blocks.

Memphis Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.

Jackson strained his hamstring during the preseason and has already been ruled out for Memphis’ opener against Utah. On Monday, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said that the team will look to get JJJ “a little more five-on-five” in the coming days. If Jackson continues to progress and avoid setbacks, he could make his season debut by the end of the week. While Zach Edey was already a late-round option in many drafts, Jackson’s injury also boosts Santi Aldama’s fantasy potential.

According to the Memphis Commercial-Appeal, he is expected to fill the void left by JJJ, joining Edey, Ja Morant, Marcus Smart, and Desmond Bane in the starting lineup. Also worthy of consideration is Brandon Clarke due to the defensive potential and field-goal percentage despite coming off the bench. Memphis will also begin the season without Luke Kennard (foot), GG Jackson (foot), Vince Wiliams Jr. (shin), and Cam Spencer (ankle).

Brooklyn Nets: Nic Claxton

Due to a hamstring injury, Claxton did not play at all during the preseason. The good news is that he recently returned to practice, and the expectation is that the Nets center will be available for Wednesday’s opener against the Hawks. Even with Claxton in the fold, second-year big Noah Clowney has added value with the Nets without Day’Ron Sharpe (hamstring).

While Ben Simmons may also see some time at the center position, Clowney’s shooting ability gives opposing teams a different look when Claxton isn’t on the floor. Dorian Finney-Smith (back), who took a hard fall during Brooklyn’s preseason game in Philadelphia last Wednesday, is also expected to be available. What should also help Brooklyn is that they play three games without a back-to-back during Week 1.

Charlotte Hornets: Mark Williams

Having strained a tendon in his left foot just before the start of training camp, Williams only recently got out of the protective walking boot. Based on the timeline provided when Williams’ injury was announced, he will be re-evaluated before Charlotte opens its season against the Rockets on Wednesday, so there’s no guarantee he’ll be cleared to play.

As was the case last season, all aboard the Nick Richards bandwagon since he’ll be asked to fill the void. Williams’ absence may also result in more rebounding production from Miles Bridges and Brandon Miller, and the Hornets were solid on the glass for most of the preseason. Given Williams’ recent injury history, Richards may be a player some deep-league fantasy managers choose to hold onto instead of dropping him as soon as the Hornets’ starting center is cleared to return.

San Antonio Spurs: Devin Vassell

Vassell underwent foot surgery just before the start of training camp and remains on track to be re-evaluated on November 1. While Malaki Branham was the usual choice to fill the void when Vassell missed time last season, that’s unlikely to be the case. Julian Champagnie started all five Spurs preseason games, while Branham only started the finale in place of Chris Paul.

Champagnie’s perimeter shooting ability and rebounding make him worth a look in deep leagues, but only on lighter game nights. The Spurs only play twice during Week 1, but Thursday’s opener in Dallas is part of a four-game slate. Champagnie would be a better streaming option in that spot than Saturday’s game against the Rockets, as that is one of ten games on the NBA schedule.

Milwaukee Bucks: Khris Middleton

To no one’s surprise, Middleton is not expected to be available for Wednesday’s opener against the 76ers after undergoing offseason surgery on both ankles. After playing in 66 games during the 2021-22 campaign, he’s appeared in 33 and 55 in the last two seasons. Gary Trent Jr. moved into the starting lineup during the preseason and should have some added fantasy value, but don’t sleep on Bobby Portis, even if he and Middleton don’t play the same position.

Whether he comes off the bench or receives a spot start, Portis has been a solid fantasy option, threatening to provide top-100 value even if his Yahoo ADP (117.4) is outside that range. And Portis is someone fantasy managers can hold onto even after Middleton returns. As for Trent, his value may take a significant hit once he returns to the second unit.

New Orleans Pelicans: Trey Murphy

Murphy strained his hamstring during training camp and should be re-evaluated toward the end of this week. His absence means there wasn’t a need to immediately address the logjam on the wings, especially with the addition of Dejounte Murray, which means that CJ McCollum will spend more time off the ball. Add in Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones, and it will be interesting to see how Willie Green divvies up the minutes once Murphy is cleared to play. His absence could lead to Jordan Hawkins picking up a few more minutes due to the need for another perimeter shooter, but Hawkins is unlikely to impact fantasy basketball noticeably.

Other Injuries of Note: Clint Capela (ATL), Grayson Allen (PHO), Mitchell Robinson (NYK), RJ Barrett (TOR), Patrick Williams (CHI), Max Strus (CLE).

