Hornets’ Brandon Miller with monster dunk, soon after leaves game with left hip soreness

If the Hornets are going to surprise people and make it into the play-in, Brandon Miller making a leap in his second season is a vital part of how that happens.

It sure looks like he is ready to make a leap — this is the best dunk of NBA opening week (so far).

MY GOODNESS BRANDON MILLER 😱



CHA-HOU | NBA League Pass

📲 https://t.co/hQbM1495oI pic.twitter.com/R1l2JpdkKi — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2024

Miller had six points in 11 minutes of game action but was seen spending his time out of the game in the tunnel doing stretches. Eventually he had to pull out of the game with a sore left hip, the team announced.

INJURY UPDATE: @hornets guard Brandon Miller (L Hip Soreness) will not return to tonight’s game — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) October 24, 2024

Hopefully this turns out to be minor and does not keep him out for future games — both because that is bad for the Hornets and because he is a dynamic player and a joy to watch.