Three-Point Stance: Penn State, Michigan OL recruiting, Nebraska
Horse Racing: 2023 Breeders' Cup Championship
How do horses qualify for the Breeders' Cup? Nomination fees, eligibility, rules & more
Horse Racing: Breeders' Cup Championship
2024 Breeders' Cup World Championships: Entries, post times, odds, full schedule, past winners

Highlights: Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Final Round
Can Hamlin jump into Championship 4 in Miami?
Clingan, Edey, Sarr among top fantasy rookies

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Three-Point Stance: Penn State, Michigan OL recruiting, Nebraska
Horse Racing: 2023 Breeders' Cup Championship
How do horses qualify for the Breeders' Cup? Nomination fees, eligibility, rules & more
Horse Racing: Breeders' Cup Championship
2024 Breeders' Cup World Championships: Entries, post times, odds, full schedule, past winners

Highlights: Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Final Round
Can Hamlin jump into Championship 4 in Miami?
Clingan, Edey, Sarr among top fantasy rookies

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Hornets' Brandon Miller with monster dunk, soon after leaves game with left hip soreness

  
Published October 23, 2024 09:33 PM
HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Brandon Miller #24 of the Charlotte Hornets slam dunks the ball over Alperen Sengun #28 of the Houston Rockets and Jabari Smith Jr. #10 during the first half at Toyota Center on October 23, 2024 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

If the Hornets are going to surprise people and make it into the play-in, Brandon Miller making a leap in his second season is a vital part of how that happens.

It sure looks like he is ready to make a leap — this is the best dunk of NBA opening week (so far).

Miller had six points in 11 minutes of game action but was seen spending his time out of the game in the tunnel doing stretches. Eventually he had to pull out of the game with a sore left hip, the team announced.

Hopefully this turns out to be minor and does not keep him out for future games — both because that is bad for the Hornets and because he is a dynamic player and a joy to watch.

