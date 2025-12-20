Mavericks not rushing new GM hire, reportedly will keep interim co-GMs through deadline

The Dallas Mavericks need to nail the hiring of their next general manager. Firing Nico Harrison was a fait accompli the moment he traded Luka Doncic to the Lakers, and while that played well with Dallas fans, the next GM hire needs to be someone who wins back their trust. More importantly, they have a franchise cornerstone in Cooper Flagg and can’t blow that opportunity.

Which is why the Mavericks are taking their time and will not have a new full-time general manager in place before the Feb. 5 trade deadline, reports Christian Clark of The Athletic, adding that it will likely be “several” months before a hire is made.

That means Michael Finley and Matt Riccardi will continue as the Mavs’ co-interim GMs and make any big moves at the deadline. The Mavericks reportedly are listening to trade offers for Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson and center Daniel Gafford (the most likely of the group to be traded before the deadline), as well as others.

Both Finley and Riccardi are in the mix for the job full-time, but Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont is looking for someone with experience as the lead executive of a team, reports Clark. That group likely includes former Jazz GM Dennis Lindsey (now with the Pistons), someone backed by former owner Mark Cuban, but Dallas has cast a much wider net than that, seeking the right fit. Whoever is hired needs time before the June draft and the offseason to establish themselves and prepare for a big sumer for the team.