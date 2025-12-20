Kings’ Domantas Sabonis to miss another 4-5 weeks with left knee meniscus issue

Domantas Sabonis has missed the last 13 Kings games due to a partially torn meniscus in his left knee, and he’s going to miss a lot more games before his return.

Sabonis “continues to progress through the current phase of his rehabilitation for a partial meniscus tear in his left knee. He will be re-evaluated in approximately 4-5 weeks,” the Kings announced.

The Kings announced just over a month ago that an MRI revealed the partial tear and he would be re-evaluated in 3-4 weeks. This latest evaluation finding that he needs to miss at least another month is concerning.

Sabonis has drawn more interest around the league in a potential trade than the Kings’ other big names (Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan), but this news makes a deal much more unlikely. Sabonis is going to have to return to the court and prove he is healthy before any deal is finalized. He will be re-evaluated in late January, and the trade deadline is Feb. 5.

Sabonis, a three-time All-NBA center, has played 11 games this season (he’s been out since Nov. 16). When on the court, he averaged 17.2 points and 12.3 rebounds a game (which was leading the league). He is a high-level offensive center but a liability on the other end of the court.

