Power of basketball to connect people around the globe celebrated with World Basketball Day

Can basketball be a force that helps bring a divided nation, a divided world together?

That’s the dream of World Basketball Day. A day — designated by the United Nations to be commemorated every Dec. 21 — where we celebrate the power of basketball to unite communities and connect people around the world.

“There’s increasingly few spaces left where we humanize each other, where we actually spend time face-to-face, eye contact, wordlessly negotiating and sharing and creating space with and between each other — doing the kinds of intimate, continuous, fluid communication that the space of a basketball court fosters,” said David Hollander, an NYU professor who helped create World Basketball Day. “The game itself is an empathy lab. And so, yes, I believe it is one of the greatest exercises that people can engage in to begin to knit back together the social fabric.”

It’s a dream shared by the NBA and people who love basketball around the globe — and it’s a chance to give back to the community through the game.

“World Basketball Day is a chance to celebrate the game and impact it has on people everywhere,” the Celtics’ Jayson Tatum said. “Basketball has had such a positive influence on my life, and I hope I can pass along the joy and skills I’ve learned, both on- and-off the court, to the next generation.”

"Be nice to yourself. You're not going to shoot the ball great every night, but what you can control is your attitude and effort. And that's what really matters."



- Klay Thompson with advice for the next generation of hoopers #WorldBasketballDay

The NBA is doing this in part by announcing the extension of its longstanding relationship with the YMCA, collaborating on year-long youth basketball and community-focused programming that will reach 6 million youth in the next year. World Basketball Day also means events to connect with youth around the nation and around the globe.

“World Basketball Day takes on a special meaning this year as we commemorate the 175th anniversary of the YMCA, where the sport was first invented 134 years ago,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. “We are thrilled to join our many friends in the basketball community to celebrate the game’s impact and influence around the world.”

What is World Basketball Day?

World Basketball Day is the brainchild of Hollander, an NYU professor with the Preston Robert Tisch Institute for Global Sport. Holland teaches a course at NYU called “How Basketball Can Save the World.”

“It’s a very popular elective that treats basketball like a philosophy,” Hollander said. “I created principles that I believe basketball stands for — the way you play basketball can be understood as a really good guide for how we can behave with each other. The way the game was intended to be structured can tell us a lot about how we ought to structure a society, and it’s a game intrinsically of hope.”

He eventually turned that course into a book, in which he drafted a UN resolution for World Basketball Day. That idea took off in a way he did not fully expect.

“Basketball was always intended to be stateless, borderless, global right from the very start,” Hollander said. “And as the world tries to solve the problems that only a whole world can solve, I suggested that we ought to start somewhere where the whole world is happy and the whole world comes together, and the whole world agrees. And, I said, that place is basketball, and it should have a day.

“That’s how it began.”

World Basketball Day was established in 2023 by the United Nations. Not coincidentally, World Basketball Day is observed each year on Dec. 21, the date in 1891 that Dr. James Naismith hung up the peach baskets and first introduced the game of basketball at the YMCA in Springfield, Mass.

Part of what World Basketball Day has become is a focus on the future and connecting people. For example, last week marked the third annual United Nations diplomats basketball game, in which more than 60 diplomats from 30 countries played pickup at the local YMCA.

“In other words, these peacemakers are actually doing the thing that I hope basketball on a grand scale achieves,” Hollander said.

It’s not just the NBA and the United States celebrating this, it is FIBA — the international governing body of basketball — and its coaching clinics and camps in Africa on this day. It’s local hoopers and content creators from Australia, Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines featuring World Basketball Day content across the NBA’s localized channels in those countries.

"It's so cool to be from a different place and come to America and play in the best league in the world."



- Mo Wagner on what it means to represent Germany in the NBA. #WorldBasketballDay

“Basketball has always been global,” Hollander said. “Dr James Naismith sent emissaries to teach basketball in 1895, as soon as he could right after he invented the game, to Europe to Australia, to China to South America. So it is no surprise to me that coming from all corners of the world are some of the most eloquent speakers of the language of basketball.”

That language of basketball and how it can be a unifying force deserves to be celebrated. And, much like Christmas, we could use more of that force and spirit all year-round.

