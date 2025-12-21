Luka Doncic leaves Lakers loss at half with left leg contusion

Luka Doncic left the Lakers’ loss to the Clippers Saturday at halftime and did not return with what the team is calling a left leg contusion.

Doncic left the building without talking to reporters, and coach J.J. Redick’s postgame comments didn’t shed much light on the situation (quote via Dave McMenamin of ESPN).

“I saw him hobbling towards the end of the first half. He came to me at halftime and said he couldn’t go… I don’t have any other information.”

The injury clearly bothered him for much of the game. Doncic, the NBA’s leading scorer at 35.2 points per game, scored just 12 points on the night shooting 4-of-13 (1-of-6 from 3-point range).

Doncic wasn’t the only significant injury in this game. Clippers center Ivica Zubac went to the ground in the first quarter and instantly limped back to the locker room with what was described as an ankle injury. He did not return to the game and the Clippers said he would be re-evaluated on Sunday. Zubac has been one of the few consistent bright spots in the Clippers’ season, averaging 15.6 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.

The Clippers picked up their first home win since Halloween with the 103-88 victory over the Lakers. Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 32 points and 12 rebounds, while James Harden pitched in with 21 points and 10 assists.

LeBron James led the Lakers with 36 points, but every other Laker combined to shoot 31.7% on the night, including 3-of-30 from beyond the arc.