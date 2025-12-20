Anthony Edwards takes over late, Timberwolves hand Thunder third loss of season

Minnesota has now gone 8-2 in their last 10 and are starting to make a statement in the West — and there is no bigger statement than beating the Thunder.

Anthony Edwards stepped up with a go-ahead 3-pointer and had key defensive plays down the stretch to lift the Timberwolves to a 112-107 win at home.

GO-AHEAD TRIPLE.

GAME-WINNING BLOCK.

GAME-ICING STEAL.



ANT DID IT ALL IN THE FINAL MINUTE 🐜 https://t.co/zVSEZGIZfv pic.twitter.com/E8mJPJRhKv — NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2025

Edwards play turned heads around the league.

Yeah .. Ant you cold 🤝🏾 — Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) December 20, 2025

Returning from missing three games with a foot issue, Edwards finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Timberwolves. Julius Randle added 19 points but struggled from the floor, shooting just 3-for-15. Donte DiVincenzo and Naz Reid each scored 15 on the night.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 35 points. OKC is now 25-3, but has dropped two of their last three and has a home-and-home with San Antonio (one of the teams that beat them) next week.

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch got ejected in the first quarter — and had to be restrained by his assistants and team security — after arguing non-calls against the Thunder in the first quarter.