San Antonio Spurs’ Mitch Johnson to coach first NBA All-Star Game

We have two first-time All-Star Game coaches this season.

San Antonio coach Mitch Johnson will represent the Western Conference as a head coach in the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, which became official Sunday night.

All-Star Bound 🌟



Spurs Head Coach Mitch Johnson and his coaching staff will coach one of the three All-Star teams in the new U.S. vs. World format!#PorVida | @Ledger pic.twitter.com/mivMRwKpSN — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 2, 2026

Johnson has led San Antonio to a 33-16 record, the second-best mark in the West (and third-best mark in the NBA). That is also the Spurs’ best record through 49 games since the 2016-17 season (a Western Conference Finals team led by Kawhi Leonard, LaMarcus Aldridge and Tony Parker.

Johnson will coach one of the USA teams — Stars or Stripes — or potentially the third team in the USA vs. World format (more on that below).

Johnson stepped up as the Spurs’ head coach last season after Hall of Fame coach Gregg Popovich had to step aside for medical reasons. This season, with a talented young core led by All-Star starter Victor Wembanyama, Johnson’s fingerprints are all over the Spurs’ success, evident in his player development and defensive focus.

Detroit coach J.B. Bickerstaff will be the coach representing the East in the All-Star Game, and it is also his first time coaching the game. While Oklahoma City has the best record in the West, because Mark Daigneault coached the All-Star Game last year, he is ineligible to coach this year.

All-Star Game format

This year, the NBA All-Star Game returns to NBC and debuts on Peacock — and it falls right in the middle of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. That was a perfect setup for the first-of-its-kind All-Star Game format, a USA vs. World showdown that fans and players have been asking for.

The 24 All-Star players will be divided into three teams, two USA teams and one world team. Those three teams will compete in a round-robin tournament of four 12-minute games. Each of the three teams will have a minimum of eight players (if the USA or World teams are short on players, the league office will select one or more players to reach the required number).

At the end of the round-robin, the two top teams will play a championship game (the fourth 12-minute game of the day) for the title.

The 75th NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 15, at 5 p.m. Eastern, an earlier time than in previous years, leading into more coverage of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

