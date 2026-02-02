Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Paul George suspension opens up opportunity for Kelly Oubre Jr.

We’re just two weeks out from the All-Star break, and “silly season” is right around the corner. To prepare for these end-of-season shenanigans, most of the players listed in this week’s column play for teams who aren’t expected to make the playoffs.

Moussa Diabaté and the surging Hornets are an exception, and so is Collin Murray-Boyles, who continues to play well for the fourth-seeded Toronto Raptors. This week’s top add, Kelly Oubre Jr., is set for big minutes with Paul George suspended until at least March 25 due to violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy.

Ace Bailey is getting hot after a slow start to his rookie campaign, and Ty Jerome wasted no time getting back into the action in Saturday’s season debut. Dylan Cardwell’s role continues to grow, and Kyle Kuzma should stick with the starters until Giannis Antetokounmpo is available again.

Below are the top fantasy basketball waiver wire adds for Week 16.

👉 Want more fantasy coverage and Rotoworld player news in your Google feed?

Add NBCSports.com as a preferred source to see more Rotoworld insight, betting analysis, and breaking player news across NFL, NBA, MLB, and college football.

📺 → Watch an NBA doubleheader on Peacock on Monday night, as the Timberwolves take on the Grizzlies at 7:30 p.m. ET before the 76ers square off against the Clippers at 10 p.m. ET!

Priority Adds

1. Kelly Oubre Jr.

2. Ace Bailey

3. Saddiq Bey

4. Moussa Diabaté

5. Dylan Cardwell

6. Ty Jerome

7. Jarace Walker

8. Collin Murray-Boyles

9. Kyle Kuzma

10. Day’Ron Sharpe

Saddiq Bey, New Orleans Pelicans (41 percent rostered)

Bey is right on the fringe of being featured in this article due to his surging roster percentage, but he’s been too good to ignore. I’ll include him for one last week before he’s taken in more than half of Yahoo! leagues. Over his last six games, Bey has averaged 25.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 3.2 triples across 32.2 minutes. He’s been a strong source of points, steals, triples and boards, contributing across the board and offering top-10 per-game fantasy value over the last week.

DQ block ➡️

Trey dime ➡️

Saddiq dunk 💥 pic.twitter.com/DKR4u2JVfP — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 1, 2026

Kelly Oubre Jr., Philadelphia 76ers (31 percent rostered)

Oubre Jr. has started eight straight games with averages of 15.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.4 blocks and 2.0 triples. He posted a 19/10/4 line on Saturday, and more big games could be on the horizon. Paul George is serving a 25-game suspension, which clears the runway for Oubre Jr. to take on an expanded role. Oubre Jr. had standalone value with PG available, but he gets a significant boost with this expanded opportunity.

Ace Bailey, Utah Jazz (29 percent rostered)

The rookie has started 11 straight games, and he’s turned up his production over his last seven. In those seven games, Bailey has posted 16 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.6 blocks and 2.0 triples across 30.3 minutes. Bailey has shot 47.5% from the floor and a perfect 4-of-4 from the free throw line. The No. 5 pick is heating up, and fantasy managers should add him while they can.

Ace just keeps racking up the air miles 🤩✈️ pic.twitter.com/0GBELhyAhU — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 31, 2026

Moussa Diabaté, Charlotte Hornets (27 percent rostered)

Diabaté continues to see big minutes as Charlotte’s starting center, averaging 30 minutes across his last five outings. In that span, the big man has averaged 12.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.0 swats while shooting 73% from the floor. Ryan Kalkbrenner’s run with the first unit is over, and it appears to be Diabaté’s job to lose.

Kyle Kuzma, Milwaukee Bucks (26 percent rostered)

Kuz has taken on an increased workload with Giannis Antetokounmpo on the sideline, averaging 17.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 triples across 33.3 minutes over his last three games. He ranks 101st in per-game fantasy value over the last week, and he should remain with the first unit until Giannis returns.

Collin Murray-Boyles, Toronto Raptors (25 percent rostered)

After a four-game absence, Murray-Boyles has started three straight games and logged 28.3 minutes per tilt. In those contests, he’s averaged 6.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.3 swats while shooting 50% from the floor. His value as a scorer and rebounder has been minimal, but he’s been elite on the defensive end, and fantasy managers should pick him up if he was dropped.

Ty Jerome, Memphis Grizzlies (21 percent rostered)

Jerome made his season debut in Saturday’s loss to Minnesota, and he made an impact right away. The offensive-minded guard started the game and posted a 20/1/6/1 line with two triples in just 19 minutes. Cam Spencer was on a roll, but Jerome’s immediate insertion into the starting lineup and surprisingly productive night were not expected. Jerome put up some monster lines for the Cavs last season, so Saturday’s showing is not a fluke.

Jarace Walker, Indiana Pacers (17 percent rostered)

Over his last five outings (four starts), Walker has posted 16.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.2 triples across 27.6 minutes. The stretch big shot 52.6% from the floor and 76.5% from the charity stripe in that span, offering serviceable efficiency. Walker looks like he’s found a permanent spot in the starting five, and he’s doing enough in multiple categories to be rostered in standard leagues. Add him while he’s still available.

Day’Ron Sharpe (12 percent rostered)

Over his last six games, Sharpe has averaged 8.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocks across 19.2 minutes. He continues to come off the bench behind Nic Claxton, but Sharpe is a great source of rebounds, steals and FG% who is widely available. He’s got tremendous upside for bigger numbers if Claxton is forced to miss time or if Brooklyn gives him a longer look down the stretch of another lost season.

Dylan Cardwell, Sacramento Kings (11 percent rostered)

Cardwell has recorded at least one blocked shot in nine straight games. Over those nine games, he’s averaged 5.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.1 swats while shooting 75% from the field. The big man has seen his playing time tick up, logging 22.9 minutes in that span, and he could be in line for even more moving forward. His two-way deal was converted to a standard contract following the De’Andre Hunter trade, and with Sacramento out of the playoff picture, Cardwell could be an end-of-season stud.

Dylan Cardwell with a THUNDEROUS chase-down block 😤 pic.twitter.com/RNyvJ5oUaF — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) February 1, 2026

Other options: Bobby Portis (40%), Brandin Podziemski (39%), Tari Eason (38%), Jaylon Tyson (33%), Malik Monk (22%), Julian Champagnie (20%), Davion Mitchell (19%), Sam Hauser (18%), Tim Hardaway Jr. (16%), Mitchell Robinson (13%), De’Anthony Melton (10%), Jordan Miller (8%), Dominick Barlow (5%)

