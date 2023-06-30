 Skip navigation
ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-OSLO
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

nbc_golf_stevestrickerintv_230630.jpg
Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230630.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Bieniemy's opportunity, RB clause?
nbc_golf_bernhardlangerintv_230630.jpg
Langer's 'precise setup' leads to 3-under Round 2

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NBA Brooklyn Nets Day'Ron Sharpe

Day'Ron
Sharpe

Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four
Nets reportedly trade Joe Harris to Pistons for draft picks
This changes the dynamic of Detroit going after Cam Johnson in free agency
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Nicolas-Claxton.jpg
    Nic Claxton
    BKN Center #33
    Claxton, Harris, Dinwiddie all likely out Sunday
  • Day_'Ron-Sharpe.jpg
    Day'Ron Sharpe
    BKN Power Forward #20
    Day’Ron Sharpe (ankle) available Friday vs. Hawks
  • Day_'Ron-Sharpe.jpg
    Day'Ron Sharpe
    BKN Power Forward #20
    Day’Ron Sharpe (ankle) probable Friday vs. Atlanta
  • Moses Brown.jpg
    Moses Brown
    BKN Center #9
    Nets sign Moses Brown to second 10-day contract
  • Day_'Ron-Sharpe.jpg
    Day'Ron Sharpe
    BKN Power Forward #20
    Day’Ron Sharpe matches career-high with 20 points
NBA Free Agency Tracker: Every important trade, signing, rumor, and report in one place
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
NBA Draft, trade rumors, news roundup: Middleton opts out, Lakers trying to trade No. 17 pick
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Winners and losers from Bradley Beal trade to Phoenix Suns
NBA draft, trade rumors roundup: Beal talking to teams, Hornets prefer Ingram to Zion?
Walker Kessler, Cam Johnson in for Team USA at World Cup; will Jokić play for Serbia?