Raiders set to hire Omar Young as RBs coach

The Raiders are hiring Omar Young as their running backs coach, David Eickholt of CBS Sports reports.

Young was heading into his second season as the running backs coach at the University of Iowa. Now, he’s leaving to work with Ashton Jeanty and the other running backs on the Raiders’ roster.

Young, 42, has worked primarily in the college ranks, but he does have NFL experience.

He worked for the Browns as an offensive assistant in 2015 before going to the Packers as an offensive quality control coach from 2017-18. He held the same position with the Bears in 2022.

In 2023, the Bears promoted him to wide receivers coach and assistant quarterbacks coach.

He joined the Patriots in 2024 as an offensive assistant.

Jerod Mayo’s firing as the Patriots’ head coach after one season sent Young back to the college ranks.