Bo Nix fractured his ankle, out for year

Bo Nix didn’t miss a play during Saturday’s wild 33-30 overtime win over the Bills. The Broncos quarterback, though, will miss the AFC Championship Game.

Broncos coach Sean Payton announced that Nix fractured his right ankle, which will require surgery and will end his second season.

Jarrett Stidham is the Broncos’ backup, with Sam Ehlinger behind him.

“It’s not good news,” Payton said. “On the second-to-last play in overtime, Bo fractured a bone in his right ankle. He’s scheduled to have surgery on Tuesday of this week, which will put him out for the rest of the season. [Stidham] is ready to go.”

Nix had a kneel down after a deep pass to Marvin Mims that drew a 30-yard interference penalty to set up the game-winning field goal.

Nix did not celebrate as if he had led his team to the AFC Championship Game afterward, and CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson tweeted after the game that “Nix got hurt at the end of the game. . . . Something to watch.”

Payton had already finished his postgame news conference but returned to share the bad news.

“It is what it is, and we felt it would be best to tell everyone now,” Payton said.

Nix went 26-of-46 for 279 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.