Browns promote Brandon Lynch to DBs coach/pass game specialist

  
Published February 19, 2026 03:46 PM

The Browns have promoted Brandon Lynch, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports. Lynch will serve as the team’s defensive backs coach and pass game specialist.

Lynch drew interest from other teams, per Jones, but new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg made keeping Lynch a priority. He becomes Rutenberg’s first hire. Rutenberg held the title of pass game specialist under Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich before becoming a coordinator.

Lynch joined the Browns in 2020 as assistant defensive backs coach. He earned a promotion to cornerbacks coach in 2023 and had held that position until his new title this week.

Lynch’s only other NFL experience came in Minnesota when he was the Bill Walsh minority intern in 2013.