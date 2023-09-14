 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Yastrzemski_USA.jpg
Pickups of the Day: Yearning for Yastrzemski
AUTO: JUL 09 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400
Dr. Diandra: 2023 season’s most accident-prone drivers — so far
nbc_edge_bettingbig_230913.jpg
How to watch the 2023 HBCU NY Classic: TV, live stream info for Morehouse vs Albany State game

Top Clips

nbc_pft_tuav3_230914.jpg
What’s More Likely: NFL Week 2 storylines to watch
nbc_pft_joev2_230914.jpg
Mahomes’ contract ‘pales in comparison’ to Burrow
nbc_pft_draft_230914.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 2 key matchups

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Yastrzemski_USA.jpg
Pickups of the Day: Yearning for Yastrzemski
AUTO: JUL 09 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400
Dr. Diandra: 2023 season’s most accident-prone drivers — so far
nbc_edge_bettingbig_230913.jpg
How to watch the 2023 HBCU NY Classic: TV, live stream info for Morehouse vs Albany State game

Top Clips

nbc_pft_tuav3_230914.jpg
What’s More Likely: NFL Week 2 storylines to watch
nbc_pft_joev2_230914.jpg
Mahomes’ contract ‘pales in comparison’ to Burrow
nbc_pft_draft_230914.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 2 key matchups

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

  
Published September 14, 2023 11:30 AM
Berry likes Aiyuk atop 49ers receiver room
September 13, 2023 01:02 PM
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. use the Bartender Special to evaluate some same-team positional battles, including Brandon Aiyuk vs. Deebo Samuel and Bijan Robinson vs. Tyler Allgeier.

Amon-Ra St. Brown hopes to start a hot streak against the Seahawks, Calvin Ridley sets about proving he’s here to stay as a WR1, and Chris Olave prepares to command more down-field targets.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Week 2 Receivers

RKPlayerOppTime
1Tyreek Hill@NESun, 08:20 pm EDT
2Justin Jefferson@PHIThu, 08:15 pm EDT
3Ja’Marr ChaseBALSun, 01:00 pm EDT
4Stefon DiggsLVSun, 01:00 pm EDT
5Amon-Ra St. BrownSEASun, 01:00 pm EDT
6A.J. BrownMINThu, 08:15 pm EDT
7Davante Adams@BUFSun, 01:00 pm EDT
8Calvin RidleyKCSun, 01:00 pm EDT
9CeeDee LambNYJSun, 04:25 pm EDT
10Chris Olave@CARMon, 07:15 pm EDT
11DeVonta SmithMINThu, 08:15 pm EDT
12Jaylen Waddle@NESun, 08:20 pm EDT
13Keenan Allen@TENSun, 01:00 pm EDT
14DK Metcalf@DETSun, 01:00 pm EDT
15Tee HigginsBALSun, 01:00 pm EDT
16Brandon Aiyuk@LASun, 04:05 pm EDT
17Amari Cooper@PITMon, 08:15 pm EDT
18DeAndre HopkinsLACSun, 01:00 pm EDT
19Mike EvansCHISun, 01:00 pm EDT
20Deebo Samuel@LASun, 04:05 pm EDT
21Tyler Lockett@DETSun, 01:00 pm EDT
22Garrett Wilson@DALSun, 04:25 pm EDT
23Michael Pittman@HOUSun, 01:00 pm EDT
24Puka NacuaSFSun, 04:05 pm EDT
25Mike Williams@TENSun, 01:00 pm EDT
26Chris GodwinCHISun, 01:00 pm EDT
27Jerry JeudyWASSun, 04:25 pm EDT
28DJ Moore@TBSun, 01:00 pm EDT
29Zay Flowers@CINSun, 01:00 pm EDT
30Terry McLaurin@DENSun, 04:25 pm EDT
31George PickensCLEMon, 08:15 pm EDT
32Drake LondonGBSun, 01:00 pm EDT
33Jahan Dotson@DENSun, 04:25 pm EDT
34Jakobi Meyers@BUFSun, 01:00 pm EDT
35Jordan Addison@PHIThu, 08:15 pm EDT
36Nico CollinsINDSun, 01:00 pm EDT
37Gabe DavisLVSun, 01:00 pm EDT
38Christian KirkKCSun, 01:00 pm EDT
39Courtland SuttonWASSun, 04:25 pm EDT
40Romeo Doubs@ATLSun, 01:00 pm EDT
41Treylon BurksLACSun, 01:00 pm EDT
42Michael Thomas@CARMon, 07:15 pm EDT
43Brandin CooksNYJSun, 04:25 pm EDT
44Marquise BrownNYGSun, 04:05 pm EDT
45Tutu AtwellSFSun, 04:05 pm EDT
46Rashid Shaheed@CARMon, 07:15 pm EDT
47Kadarius Toney@JACSun, 01:00 pm EDT
48Kendrick BourneMIASun, 08:20 pm EDT
49Elijah Moore@PITMon, 08:15 pm EDT
50Curtis Samuel@DENSun, 04:25 pm EDT
51Darnell Mooney@TBSun, 01:00 pm EDT
52JuJu Smith-SchusterMIASun, 08:20 pm EDT
53Rashod Bateman@CINSun, 01:00 pm EDT
54Jaxon Smith-Njigba@DETSun, 01:00 pm EDT
55Josh ReynoldsSEASun, 01:00 pm EDT
56Zay JonesKCSun, 01:00 pm EDT
57Rashee Rice@JACSun, 01:00 pm EDT
58Allen RobinsonCLEMon, 08:15 pm EDT
59Jayden Reed@ATLSun, 01:00 pm EDT
60Van JeffersonSFSun, 04:05 pm EDT
61Skyy Moore@JACSun, 01:00 pm EDT
62Robert WoodsINDSun, 01:00 pm EDT
63Tyler BoydBALSun, 01:00 pm EDT
64Adam ThielenNOMon, 07:15 pm EDT
65Michael GallupNYJSun, 04:25 pm EDT
66Rondale MooreNYGSun, 04:05 pm EDT
67Demario DouglasMIASun, 08:20 pm EDT
68Donovan Peoples-Jones@PITMon, 08:15 pm EDT
69Odell Beckham@CINSun, 01:00 pm EDT
70Allen Lazard@DALSun, 04:25 pm EDT
71Alec Pierce@HOUSun, 01:00 pm EDT
72Jonathan MingoNOMon, 07:15 pm EDT
73K.J. Osborn@PHIThu, 08:15 pm EDT
74Josh Downs@HOUSun, 01:00 pm EDT
75Quentin Johnston@TENSun, 01:00 pm EDT

WR Notes: Can anything slow Justin Jefferson down? Darius Slay did last season. … Stefon Diggs was about the only thing that went right for the Bills in Week 1. He’s now off Sauce Gardner Island against a more accommodating Raiders defense. … The Lions just know how to use Amon-Ra St. Brown. The Seahawks, evidently, don’t know how to stop the pass after they failed to contain Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell in Week 1. … Never known as the most consistent (elite) wideout in Tennessee, A.J. Brown has caught at least five passes in 11-of-18 regular season appearances as an Eagle. … There is no need to overthink the Calvin Ridley situation. A receiver who profiled as an alpha before the season passed his final test in Week 1, dominating Jaguars targets as he posted an 8/101/1 box score. Maybe it won’t be entirely representative of his weekly usage in this deep skill corps, but Ridley has proven beyond a doubt his two-year layoff has not affected his game. The Chiefs and a 51.0 over/under await.

We don’t know the severity of Davante Adams’ foot issue, but we do know he should at least come roaring back against the Bills from a usage perspective if Jakobi Meyers (concussion) is sidelined, as seems likely. There haven’t been any indications Adams’ Week 2 status is genuinely in doubt. … CeeDee Lamb was victimized by his team’s elite defense in Week 1. Now it’s the other team’s unit that’s the problem. It’s going to be a long day for Dak Prescott as Lamb deals with the Jets’ Sauce-ified coverage. … Out there for almost every route against the Titans, Chris Olave was still extremely efficient. It certainly looks like it is all coming together for Olave with Derek Carr, who despite his limitations does like to give his wideouts big-play opportunities. … In the battle of elite No. 2 receivers, I will give DeVonta Smith the Week 2 edge over Jaylen Waddle. The Eagles’ run game is banged up, and the Vikings are a considerably easier matchup than New England. … You can’t keep a good Keenan Allen down. For Week 2 he gets a Titans secondary that couldn’t contain Derek Carr last weekend.

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin remembered how to play football after all. It was against a poor Vikings defense, but the Bears’ 11 is even poorer. … Brandon Aiyuk’s dominant Week 1 box score looked even better on film. If there’s a caveat, it’s that Aiyuk is known as a man coverage dominator. The Steelers play man, the Rams typically feature zone. Week 2 is an interesting test for an ascending player. … DeAndre Hopkins is questionable with an ankle issue. He’s also questionable with a quarterback issue. The Chargers at least appear to be a good matchup after Sunday’s Dolphins-ing. … It was a quiet Week 1 for Tyler Lockett and company as the Seahawks’ offense imploded amidst offensive tackle injuries. At one point evaluated for a concussion, Lockett was out-targeted 5-4 by Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Consider this situation developing. Lockett does have a long history of instantly coming back from the WR2 dead. … How bad is it for Garrett Wilson? Real bad. Zach Wilson is not an NFL starter, and should only remain one for the next 2-3 weeks. As the Jets wait for some kind of upgrade, Wilson is a bet-on-talent — see his insane Week 1 touchdown catch — low-end WR2.

Michael Pittman appears set to receive no shortage of “extension of the running game” short-area targets. … The only thing worse than overreacting to Puka Nacua’s 15-target Week 1 would be underreacting to it. No rookie wideout this century has commanded that many looks in their NFL debut. It is possible, if not likely, coach Sean McVay will end up doing something akin to “playing the hot hand” as he waits for Cooper Kupp’s return, but you have to take Nacua’s opening-weekend usage deadly serious and give him some WR2 benefit of the doubt. … Arthur Smith claimed Drake London “didn’t care” about catching zero passes against the Panthers. Here’s guessing the wideout might not have actually been so sanguine about the matter. Desmond Ridder is a benching waiting to happen, but London’s squeaky wheel is due some grease. … Sam Howell’s Week 1 pocket presence didn’t have him looking like a second-year starter who was about to start delivering consistent WR2 returns for Terry McLaurin. There is also the matter of … how many more weeks can McLaurin allow himself to be out-produced by Jahan Dotson?

Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) is on the right side of questionable vs. the Commanders’ tough defense. Week 1 made it abundantly clear how badly Jeudy is missed, and how likely he is to see big target counts in this shaky skill group. … Christian Watson (hamstring) is inching toward playing. If Watson does not go, we didn’t see enough from Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed in Week 1 to consider them legit WR3 options. … Zay Flowers was the Week 1 winner in the Ravens’ crowded receiver group. Despite the new offensive coordinator, it remains possible, if not probable, that the Ravens’ passing remains conservative for the time being. That is a style of play for which Flowers is an ideal target. … I wish I knew what to tell you about D.J. Moore. I’ll try to take heart in the fact that Justin Fields acknowledged he has to be more aggressive in Week 2. … When it comes to George Pickens vs. Allen Robinson vs. Clavin Austin in Diontae Johnson’s absence, the answer is … who cares? Someone is going to see WR2-level usage. It will only amount to WR3 output if there is a big play involved. Pickens remains the best bet in that department.