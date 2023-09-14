Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Amon-Ra St. Brown hopes to start a hot streak against the Seahawks, Calvin Ridley sets about proving he’s here to stay as a WR1, and Chris Olave prepares to command more down-field targets.

Week 2 Receivers



RK Player Opp Time 1 Tyreek Hill @NE Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 2 Justin Jefferson @PHI Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 3 Ja’Marr Chase BAL Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 4 Stefon Diggs LV Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 5 Amon-Ra St. Brown SEA Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 6 A.J. Brown MIN Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 7 Davante Adams @BUF Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 8 Calvin Ridley KC Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 9 CeeDee Lamb NYJ Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 10 Chris Olave @CAR Mon, 07:15 pm EDT 11 DeVonta Smith MIN Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 12 Jaylen Waddle @NE Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 13 Keenan Allen @TEN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 14 DK Metcalf @DET Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 15 Tee Higgins BAL Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 16 Brandon Aiyuk @LA Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 17 Amari Cooper @PIT Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 18 DeAndre Hopkins LAC Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 19 Mike Evans CHI Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 20 Deebo Samuel @LA Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 21 Tyler Lockett @DET Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 22 Garrett Wilson @DAL Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 23 Michael Pittman @HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 24 Puka Nacua SF Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 25 Mike Williams @TEN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 26 Chris Godwin CHI Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 27 Jerry Jeudy WAS Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 28 DJ Moore @TB Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 29 Zay Flowers @CIN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 30 Terry McLaurin @DEN Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 31 George Pickens CLE Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 32 Drake London GB Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 33 Jahan Dotson @DEN Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 34 Jakobi Meyers @BUF Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 35 Jordan Addison @PHI Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 36 Nico Collins IND Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 37 Gabe Davis LV Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 38 Christian Kirk KC Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 39 Courtland Sutton WAS Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 40 Romeo Doubs @ATL Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 41 Treylon Burks LAC Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 42 Michael Thomas @CAR Mon, 07:15 pm EDT 43 Brandin Cooks NYJ Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 44 Marquise Brown NYG Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 45 Tutu Atwell SF Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 46 Rashid Shaheed @CAR Mon, 07:15 pm EDT 47 Kadarius Toney @JAC Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 48 Kendrick Bourne MIA Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 49 Elijah Moore @PIT Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 50 Curtis Samuel @DEN Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 51 Darnell Mooney @TB Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 52 JuJu Smith-Schuster MIA Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 53 Rashod Bateman @CIN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 54 Jaxon Smith-Njigba @DET Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 55 Josh Reynolds SEA Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 56 Zay Jones KC Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 57 Rashee Rice @JAC Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 58 Allen Robinson CLE Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 59 Jayden Reed @ATL Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 60 Van Jefferson SF Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 61 Skyy Moore @JAC Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 62 Robert Woods IND Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 63 Tyler Boyd BAL Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 64 Adam Thielen NO Mon, 07:15 pm EDT 65 Michael Gallup NYJ Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 66 Rondale Moore NYG Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 67 Demario Douglas MIA Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 68 Donovan Peoples-Jones @PIT Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 69 Odell Beckham @CIN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 70 Allen Lazard @DAL Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 71 Alec Pierce @HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 72 Jonathan Mingo NO Mon, 07:15 pm EDT 73 K.J. Osborn @PHI Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 74 Josh Downs @HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 75 Quentin Johnston @TEN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

WR Notes: Can anything slow Justin Jefferson down? Darius Slay did last season. … Stefon Diggs was about the only thing that went right for the Bills in Week 1. He’s now off Sauce Gardner Island against a more accommodating Raiders defense. … The Lions just know how to use Amon-Ra St. Brown. The Seahawks, evidently, don’t know how to stop the pass after they failed to contain Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell in Week 1. … Never known as the most consistent (elite) wideout in Tennessee, A.J. Brown has caught at least five passes in 11-of-18 regular season appearances as an Eagle. … There is no need to overthink the Calvin Ridley situation. A receiver who profiled as an alpha before the season passed his final test in Week 1, dominating Jaguars targets as he posted an 8/101/1 box score. Maybe it won’t be entirely representative of his weekly usage in this deep skill corps, but Ridley has proven beyond a doubt his two-year layoff has not affected his game. The Chiefs and a 51.0 over/under await.

We don’t know the severity of Davante Adams’ foot issue, but we do know he should at least come roaring back against the Bills from a usage perspective if Jakobi Meyers (concussion) is sidelined, as seems likely. There haven’t been any indications Adams’ Week 2 status is genuinely in doubt. … CeeDee Lamb was victimized by his team’s elite defense in Week 1. Now it’s the other team’s unit that’s the problem. It’s going to be a long day for Dak Prescott as Lamb deals with the Jets’ Sauce-ified coverage. … Out there for almost every route against the Titans, Chris Olave was still extremely efficient. It certainly looks like it is all coming together for Olave with Derek Carr, who despite his limitations does like to give his wideouts big-play opportunities. … In the battle of elite No. 2 receivers, I will give DeVonta Smith the Week 2 edge over Jaylen Waddle. The Eagles’ run game is banged up, and the Vikings are a considerably easier matchup than New England. … You can’t keep a good Keenan Allen down. For Week 2 he gets a Titans secondary that couldn’t contain Derek Carr last weekend.

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin remembered how to play football after all. It was against a poor Vikings defense, but the Bears’ 11 is even poorer. … Brandon Aiyuk’s dominant Week 1 box score looked even better on film. If there’s a caveat, it’s that Aiyuk is known as a man coverage dominator. The Steelers play man, the Rams typically feature zone. Week 2 is an interesting test for an ascending player. … DeAndre Hopkins is questionable with an ankle issue. He’s also questionable with a quarterback issue. The Chargers at least appear to be a good matchup after Sunday’s Dolphins-ing. … It was a quiet Week 1 for Tyler Lockett and company as the Seahawks’ offense imploded amidst offensive tackle injuries. At one point evaluated for a concussion, Lockett was out-targeted 5-4 by Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Consider this situation developing. Lockett does have a long history of instantly coming back from the WR2 dead. … How bad is it for Garrett Wilson? Real bad. Zach Wilson is not an NFL starter, and should only remain one for the next 2-3 weeks. As the Jets wait for some kind of upgrade, Wilson is a bet-on-talent — see his insane Week 1 touchdown catch — low-end WR2.

Michael Pittman appears set to receive no shortage of “extension of the running game” short-area targets. … The only thing worse than overreacting to Puka Nacua’s 15-target Week 1 would be underreacting to it. No rookie wideout this century has commanded that many looks in their NFL debut. It is possible, if not likely, coach Sean McVay will end up doing something akin to “playing the hot hand” as he waits for Cooper Kupp’s return, but you have to take Nacua’s opening-weekend usage deadly serious and give him some WR2 benefit of the doubt. … Arthur Smith claimed Drake London “didn’t care” about catching zero passes against the Panthers. Here’s guessing the wideout might not have actually been so sanguine about the matter. Desmond Ridder is a benching waiting to happen, but London’s squeaky wheel is due some grease. … Sam Howell’s Week 1 pocket presence didn’t have him looking like a second-year starter who was about to start delivering consistent WR2 returns for Terry McLaurin. There is also the matter of … how many more weeks can McLaurin allow himself to be out-produced by Jahan Dotson?

Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) is on the right side of questionable vs. the Commanders’ tough defense. Week 1 made it abundantly clear how badly Jeudy is missed, and how likely he is to see big target counts in this shaky skill group. … Christian Watson (hamstring) is inching toward playing. If Watson does not go, we didn’t see enough from Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed in Week 1 to consider them legit WR3 options. … Zay Flowers was the Week 1 winner in the Ravens’ crowded receiver group. Despite the new offensive coordinator, it remains possible, if not probable, that the Ravens’ passing remains conservative for the time being. That is a style of play for which Flowers is an ideal target. … I wish I knew what to tell you about D.J. Moore. I’ll try to take heart in the fact that Justin Fields acknowledged he has to be more aggressive in Week 2. … When it comes to George Pickens vs. Allen Robinson vs. Clavin Austin in Diontae Johnson’s absence, the answer is … who cares? Someone is going to see WR2-level usage. It will only amount to WR3 output if there is a big play involved. Pickens remains the best bet in that department.