Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

Josh Allen attempts to bounce back from his interception-marred MNF against the Jets, Joe Burrow looks to erase all memory of his horrid Week 1, and Justin Fields pledges to get more aggressive after his dud against the Packers.

Week 2 Quarterbacks



RK Player Opp Time 1 Patrick Mahomes @JAC Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 2 Jalen Hurts MIN Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 3 Josh Allen LV Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 4 Justin Herbert @TEN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 5 Trevor Lawrence KC Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 6 Lamar Jackson @CIN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 7 Tua Tagovailoa @NE Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 8 Joe Burrow BAL Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 9 Justin Fields @TB Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 10 Anthony Richardson @HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 11 Kirk Cousins @PHI Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 12 Jared Goff SEA Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 13 Brock Purdy @LA Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 14 Geno Smith @DET Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 15 Deshaun Watson @PIT Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 16 Daniel Jones @ARI Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 17 Dak Prescott NYJ Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 18 Derek Carr @CAR Mon, 07:15 pm EDT 19 Russell Wilson WAS Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 20 Matthew Stafford SF Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 21 Mac Jones MIA Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 22 Jordan Love @ATL Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 23 Sam Howell @DEN Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 24 Jimmy Garoppolo @BUF Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 25 Ryan Tannehill LAC Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 26 Baker Mayfield CHI Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 27 Kenny Pickett CLE Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 28 C.J. Stroud IND Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 29 Bryce Young NO Mon, 07:15 pm EDT 30 Desmond Ridder GB Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 31 Joshua Dobbs NYG Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 32 Zach Wilson @DAL Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

QB Notes: When Travis Kelce isn’t rumored to be dating Taylor Swift (???), he is busy putting the finishing touches on his hyper-extended knee rehab. That is the best news for Patrick Mahomes, who was still the QB6 overall in the Chiefs’ Week 1 setback. Mahomes is again party to this week’s highest over/under (51.0). … Jalen Hurts was largely contained by the Patriots’ excellent defense. That will not be the case against an already-spiraling Vikings squad. The Eagles are six-point home favorites for a 49-totaled affair. Translation, there should be goal-line carries for Hurts. … Held in check by the Jets in three straight games dating back to last season, an admittedly out-of-control Josh Allen gets a Raiders reprieve after his Monday night fiasco. Russell Wilson was flashing glimpses of the “old Russ” against the Silver and Black in Week 1. … Calvin Ridley sure had the looks of a “final piece of the puzzle” for the Jaguars’ offense against the Texans. Now Trevor Lawrence and company will have to open the playbook all the way up against the mighty Chiefs, who as mentioned above should be back to full strength in this week’s highest-totaled showdown.

Week 1 was just the second time the Chargers reached 40 rush attempts in a Justin Herbert start, with the only other being his first career game in Week 2, 2020. It is supposedly going to remain a point of emphasis going forward. That would obviously change the nature of Herbert’s fantasy appeal, but the Bolts’ defense was so bad in Week 1 it is hard to see them sticking with their ground commitment. There is also the matter of Austin Ekeler’s ankle injury. For now, I will still consider Herbert a volume king heading into Week 2 against the Titans, who just got fileted by Derek Carr. … It was an inconclusive Week 1 for Lamar Jackson, who finished as the QB24 even with the Ravens easily topping the Texans. Mark Andrews’ absence surely didn’t help. Zay Flowers’ emergence did. The Bengals are a neutral matchup as far as Jackson’s dual-threat skill-set is concerned. … Week 1’s QB1, Tua Tagovailoa must now do battle with a Patriots defense he faced only one time in 2022. It amounted to a Week 1 draw, one where Tua finished as the QB23. The Pats looked back in business against Jalen Hurts. The Dolphins machine is humming right now but some caution is in order.

There were no Week 1 positives for Justin Fields. Zach Wilson had a higher average intended air yards. Only Desmond Ridder’s was lower. That tells you the Bears still don’t trust Fields to make plays down the field despite the new weapons at his disposal. His accuracy and decision-making shaky, Fields’ appeal appears poised to remain entirely rushing based for the time being. For what it’s worth, the young QB did pledge to get more aggressive. … Speaking of no Week 1 positives, Joe Burrow. Burrow’s lack of summer practice was apparent as he was held to under 90 yards on 30-plus attempts. That is something not even Andy Dalton ever “accomplished.” It felt weird and fluky in impolite weather, and that’s the story we’re sticking with heading into Week 2. … You could see the Anthony Richardson bull case coming to life in real time against the Texans. More layup completions than expected, as much running as expected. It is possible he doesn’t fall out of the top 12 the rest of the season. … Kirk Cousins went 33-of-44 for 344 yards and two touchdowns against the Bucs … and produced 17 points and lost. Same as it ever was. This ranking is all about second half desperation throwing vs. the Eagles.

The Lions’ offense remains station-to-station, but it is executed at such a high level. The Seahawks look like the exact kind of defense Jared Goff can dink-and-dunk to death. … #SpeakingOf station-to-station dinking and dunking, few did it better than Brock Purdy in Week 1. Purdy also played the game faster than Jimmy Garoppolo ever did in San Francisco, and appeared more comfortable improvising. Purdy still isn’t the “elevator” Kyle Shanahan has long sought at quarterback, but he has no issues being elevated. … Opposing Goff will be Geno Smith, whose Week 1 start would have been by far his worst of 2022. Especially with Jaxon Smith-Njigba getting more up to speed, we would like to think the Lions are an obvious bounce-back opportunity, though they did look much improved vs. the Chiefs. Hopefully the league’s offseason Geno film study was not too fruitful. … What does this Browns offense want to be? It remained hard to tell in Week 1, where the rain wreaked almost as much havoc as Nick Chubb. It did serve as a reminder that Deshaun Watson has never had this type of running game at his disposal. The Steelers are a poor Week 2 matchup, so it is still “wait till next week.”

The Cowboys won 40-0 in Week 1 and Dak Prescott scored 6.32 fantasy points. There could be an encore against the Jets, where the ‘Boys will again dominate defensively but have more trouble offensively. … Derek Carr looks like he knows what to do with this skill corps. His MNF projection is hurt by what looks like one of the week’s worst overall offensive environments. … Jordan Love has YAC and bad defense to thank for his surprisingly strong Week 1, but good players take advantage of good circumstances. Now Christian Watson (hamstring) is hoping to return against the Falcons. First-year starter Love is inching closer to matchup-based streamer appeal. … Mac Jones is oh-so-close to being a matchup-based streamer against the Dolphins, though the Pats could go uber-mega run heavy vs. a defense that just got destroyed by Austin Ekeler and … Joshua Kelley. There should nevertheless be top-20 passing volume for Mr. McCorkle. … Matthew Stafford did everything but score a touchdown in Seattle. Offseason planning appeared kind to this Rams offense. An even vaguely-useful day against the 49ers’ elite defense would have Stafford officially looking “back.”

