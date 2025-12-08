Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 15: Blake Corum and Ryan Flournoy break out

Week 14 is nearly in the books. For most fantasy football leagues, that means the playoffs are up next. With every game now a win-or-go-home affair, these are the biggest names to add off the waiver wire heading into Week 15.

▶ Quarterback

Shedeur Sanders, Browns

Before Week 14, Sanders had been awfully inefficient but was at least playing a more aggressive style of football than Dillon Gabriel, giving the Browns chances at big plays. He also passed the eye test better than Gabriel. It all came together in a stunning shootout with the Titans on Sunday. Sanders threw for 364 yards, three scores, and one pick. He also added 29 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Sanders has at least one passing touchdown in all three starts and is shaping up to be a weekly QB2 option for Superflex drafters. Now he gets a date with a Chicago defense that has given up the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing passers this year.

Riley Leonard, Colts

Daniel Jones suffered a torn Achilles and is done for the year. Leonard took over for him in Week 14. The results were predictably grim. Leonard completed 18-of-29 passes for 145 yards and an interception. On the bright side, he ran in a short touchdown late in the game. That could be his calling card as the Colts cling to life in the AFC South race. Leonard ran for 982 yards and 17 touchdowns in his final season of college ball at Notre Dame. Leonard is more of a power runner in the vein of Taysom Hill than a finesse runner like Lamar Jackson. The hope for fantasy purposes will be that the Colts lean on his legs to hide his scattershot arm. If Leonard racks up rushing volume down the stretch, he could offer some QB2 value.

Tyler Shough, Saints

Shough posted his worst passing line of the year in Week 14 and “somehow” came away with his best fantasy outing. That, of course, is because he ran for 55 yards and two scores on seven attempts. Shough wasn’t known as a runner coming out of college, but he has been feisty on the ground in recent weeks. He had 40 yards on 13 attempts plus a two-point conversion carry in his previous two games heading into Week 14. Shough gets a tough matchup with the Panthers this week, but he is at least in the streaming mix, especially in Superflex leagues.

Aaron Rodgers, Steelers

I hope you’re not streaming at this point in the season. If you are, these are the lengths you’re going to have to go to. Rodgers is currently the QB18 overall despite missing a game. He is the QB23 by EPA per play. Rodgers is barely in the 2QB mix, but a date with the Dolphins this week will give him some fantasy appeal. Miami is giving up the 11th-most fantasy points to opposing passers.

▶ Running Back

Blake Corum, Rams

Corum went berserk in Week 14 with a 12/128/2 rushing line. It was, however, more impressive on paper than it will be for fantasy managers. Corum scored once early in the game and then got to bat clean-up in garbage time. He took the field at the top of the fourth quarter and immediately house-called a run from 48 yards out.

Of note, Matthew Stafford was on the field, so this didn’t happen with backups in the mix just yet. The blowout game script helped, but Ronnie Rivers ultimately handled the carries once Stafford left the field. Corum has forced a minor committee this year and has proven to be an explosive runner. He has some small standalone value and would be in a position to win fantasy championships if anything happens to Kyren Williams.

Jaylen Wright, Dolphins

De’Von Achane left Week 14 with a rib injury. He was listed as questionable to return but didn’t do so. Achane was spotted on the sidelines and was never officially ruled out. Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters the team chose to hold him out.

🎥 Mike McDaniel on De'Von Achane's rib injury: "He was available to comeback in the game in an emergency... I just chose to not put him in there." (@MiamiDolphins) #PhinsUp pic.twitter.com/IB4xegYQig — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) December 7, 2025

It certainly sounds like Achane will play this week, but fantasy managers with a bench spot to spare might want to give Wright a look. He went on to handle 24 carries, which he turned into 107 yards and a score. Ollie Gordon saw just five attempts, though he also found the end zone. Wright appears to be the next man up if Achane misses time.

Dylan Sampson, Browns

Sampson logged a 49 percent route rate on Sunday, a mark that is his season-high by a margin of five percent. It is nearly double his season-long average. He earned a 12 percent target share, marking his best week in that category since Quinshon Judkins joined the team. The rookie tallied 9.8 PPR points in total. Sampson doesn’t have a great role, but an uptick in receiving volume will give him some PPR RB4 life heading into the playoffs.

Tyler Allgeier, Falcons

Per usual, Allgeier stole goal line work from Bijan Robinson in Week 14. He saw two attempts inside the five but failed to convert on either of them. Allgeier amassed 11 carries and two receptions despite Atlanta being blown out by the Seahawks. The Falcons will likely lose again versus the Bucs next week, but Allgeier at least has some touchdown-based fantasy value even without a Robinson injury.

▶ Wide Receiver

Ryan Flournoy, Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb left Week 14 with a concussion and did not return. Flournoy stepped up and caught nine passes for 115 yards and a touchdown. He led the team with 28 percent target share and a 50 percent air yards share. This wasn’t his first breakout in the absence of Lamb. Earlier this year, when Lamb was sidelined, Flournoy racked up 114 yards on six catches versus the Jets. This all sounds great, but Lamb is reportedly making quick progress through the league’s concussion protocol. If he plays, which looks likely at this point, Flournoy will return to fantasy irrelevancy.

Luther Burden, Bears

Burden got his chance to shine in Week 14 with Rome Odunze sidelined. He caught four passes for 67 yards in a quiet showing, but the underlying metrics were impressive. Burden led the Bears with a 21 percent target share. He paced the team in receptions and yards while also adding a three-yard rush attempt to his box score. Burden was still capped at just under 70 percent of the routes, creating a ceiling on his weekly fantasy output. Still, he’s a rookie who is playing well and peaking at the right time.

Josh Downs, Colts

Alec Pierce was evaluated for a concussion on Sunday. If he enters the league’s official protocol, Pierce is all but guaranteed to miss one game. A lengthy concussion history makes it likely that he will sit out multiple weeks. With Adonai Mitchell also out of the picture, the Colts might have no choice but to play Downs in a full-time role. Downs’ target rate of 23 percent is tied for a team-high among the wideouts and tight ends. His route rate of 63 percent, on the other hand, has made him a poor fantasy bet. The loss of Daniel Jones will hurt his fantasy outlook, but there is still some WR3 potential if Riley Leonard can simply take the check-downs to his YAC-heavy pass-catching group.

Chimere Dike, Titans

Dike has quietly emerged as the Titans’ best and maybe only viable receiver. He led the team with five catches versus the Browns on Sunday. Dike only turned that into 24 yards but did manage to find the end zone. Dike and Elic Ayomanor, who also scored versus Cleveland, are the only Titans wideouts with multiple touchdowns this season. Dike leads the team’s wideouts in receptions and trails only the tight end duo of Chig Okonkwo and Gunnar Helm among all Titans pass-catchers. Dike is merely a receptions-based WR5, but there are worse options off the waiver wire for Week 15.

▶ Tight End

Harold Fannin Jr., Browns

It finally happened. The true Fannin breakout game finally hit, and it was glorious. Fannin posted an 8/114/1 line through the air, leading the Browns in all receiving categories. He earned a 30 percent target share and ran a route on 85 percent of the team’s dropbacks. Over his past three games, Fannin has an 87 percent route rate with a monstrous 28 percent target share. He is a clear TE1 bet for the remainder of the season.

Colston Loveland, Bears

Loveland was limited to a frustrating 59 percent route rate in Week 14. Even on a light workload, the rookie popped for four catches, 29 yards, and a touchdown. The rookie has been held under 50 receiving yards in four straight games, but he has at least three catches in all of those contests. Loveland has five touchdowns in his past six appearances. Loveland is stuck in TE2 purgatory, but there’s room for him to hit the TE1 ranks if the Bears scale up his role.

Isaiah Likely, Ravens

Like Loveland, Likely is playing a part-time role and his team refuses to unlock him. Likely only ran 52 percent of the available routes in Week 14. He made good on them with a touchdown. Though he only went for 25 yards, Likely still finished second on the team by yardage and receptions, of which he had four. Likely is the Ravens’ more explosive tight end and is shaping up to be their best option as a No. 2 receiver. The limited route rate keeps his floor in the basement, but his ability to break explosive plays gives him a strong weekly ceiling.