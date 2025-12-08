Sunday Aftermath: Chiefs’ woes, Daniel Jones’ injury, and more

The Chiefs are in trouble. Everybody knows this. That very much includes the Chiefs themselves. Why else would Andy Reid go for it on fourth down from his own 41 with only 5:31 remaining in a tie game? The “old Chiefs” would have trusted the defense to get a stop, and for Patrick Mahomes to get another chance.

The even bigger difference between then and now, however, is that the old Chiefs would have never gone in search of “one weird trick” to begin with. It would not have been necessary. Kansas City’s problems have had a way of resolving themself since Mahomes took over as starter.

Now, they are looking too big for any one man, even Mahomes. Although 15 was hardly sterling against the Texans’ elite pass rush, he was not the issue behind his makeshift offensive line. A skill corps that dropped touchdowns, fourth downs, and desperation drive extenders? That was the issue, which is really an issue since that had previously been less of a problem this year than last. If Rashee Rice and company are going to collapse for the stretch run, “where to go from here” gets even murkier.

The destination could still end up the playoffs. The Chiefs could win out, the Colts are in irreversible collapse, and things set up poorly for the Chargers. Mahomes’ next Houdini act is never far away. But Harry’s ghost should never need to be summoned this early in the season. The Chiefs rode this era for all it is worth. Its time for new ideas in 2026, perhaps in the form of a completely reconstructed skill corps, or maybe even a play-caller outside the Reid coaching tree.

Five Week 14 Storylines

Daniel Jones finds himself back where he started. For some players there are only bitter pills. The Dimesman seemed to be outrunning his fate earlier this season. Maybe every quarterback eventually gets their “Tannehill moment,” or perhaps “Darnold moment.” Not Jones. Already playing through a broken leg, Jones now has a torn achilles’ tendon to join his torn ACL and manifold other injuries in a very lengthy history. The timing is never good in these situations, but it could scarcely be worse for Jones. Getting close to the wrong side of 30, he’s also on the wrong side of employment, heading to free agency this spring. That this all happened after his play had already begun to go downhill will have many perhaps admiring the player, but letting someone else take the rehabilitation plunge. Next thing you know, you’re the next next Tannehill, waiting for the perfect opportunity that never comes.

Daniel Jones’ injury shatters the Colts’ supporting cast. If the fallout for Jones himself is more long term, it could not be more immediate for the Colts or fantasy managers. A skill corps that had too many mouths to feed was already in the process of consolidating. Now it will merely be trying to avoid collapse. Anthony Richardson (eye) appears nowhere close to being ready, and even if he were, he’s long been a fantasy death sentence for the players around him. Rookie Riley Leonard is the next man up, and about the best thing you can say for his passing is that it clears Richardson’s historically low bar. Leonard was not allowed to throw in last year’s national championship game for Notre Dame. What do we think a team with Jonathan Taylor is going to do as it clings to its playoff hopes? Michael Pittman is now more WR4 than WR3, and Alec Pierce’s progress has been stopped in its tracks.

De’Von Achane bangs up ribs with Dolphins in must-win mode. Achane was high up on the list of players fantasy managers could not afford to get hurt in the final week of the regular season. If there’s any good news, it’s that the same is true for the Dolphins. They will move heaven and earth to have Achane out there for Sunday’s must-win game against the Steelers. The flak jacket is almost certainly being fitted now. If it’s not, we at least finally got clarity on the situation behind Achane. Jaylen Wright has escaped the doghouse and jumped Ollie Gordon II on the depth chart. Although Gordon will be worth a desperation waivers add if Achane can’t go, Wright has made it clear he should be the priority.

Michael Wilson keeps going Jerry Rice mode for fantasy managers. It’s pretty simple — if Marvin Harrison Jr. isn’t in the lineup, Michael Wilson becomes an All-Pro. That includes for narrow losses to the Jaguars, or big losses to division foes San Francisco and Los Angeles. The losing here does seem to be key. The Cardinals are always playing from behind, lack a running game, and have a quarterback who actually pulls the trigger on throws, no matter how intense the pressure is. It’s leading to old fashioned stat-padding the likes of which we haven’t really seen since Eli Manning, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers roamed the football earth. Don’t be fooled — that’s a skill. But one that actually translates when the Cardinals have a new coach and quarterback next season? Wilson still has a long way to go to prove he’s arrived.

Zach Ertz’s watch ends with torn ACL. Ertz is the kind of player who holds fantasy football together. Somehow never retired. Always out there catching passes despite the fact he’s really slowed down in recent years. Or really, recent decades. Ertz’s heyday was pre-COVID. He’s been stacking catches for love of the PPR scam game for a long time now. It’s difficult to see that continuing following the dirty low hit that ended his season in Minnesota. The game needs players like Ertz. Free catches just sitting there on the waiver wire. His loss means one fewer PPR cash machine in a game getting harder and harder for the aged.

Five More 14 Storylines

Shedeur Sanders keeps giving ‘em something to talk about. Say what you will about the young man: He knows entertainment. It was another Sunday where some of Sanders’ biggest plays were made by his pass catchers after the catch, but only some of them. It was Sanders who hit Jerry Jeudy in stride on an intermediate crosser for a 60-yard score. It was Sanders who made the Titans pay for dropping seven back into coverage late, picking them apart and nearly tying the game. These, of course, are low bars to clear, but many thought even that wouldn’t be possible for the fifth-rounder. I certainly thought it would be impossible for Sanders to take “only” six sacks through three starts. Hitting big plays more than expected and avoiding negative ones much more than expected, Sanders has earned the right to start the final four games of the season. Where it goes from there is anybody’s guess.

Steelers change up the recipe vs. reeling Ravens. “Send in the olds.” That was Aaron Rodgers’ message before the game, with the Steelers deactivating the likes of Roman Wilson and giving game–day caps to Adam Thielen and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Pointless to some — including the box score — but apparently quite meaningful to Rodgers. AR finally abandoned the short-passing ways that have defined his recent struggles and actually tried to direct the ball down the field every now and again. The result was not only a critical divisional victory over the Ravens, but his second highest YPA (8.4) of the season. He also remembered DK Metcalf existed right in time for the fantasy playoffs. Although that could easily end up a trap for WR3 desperados — we can finally play Metcalf again! — the reality is, you probably already were. Now you at least know spiked weeks remain possible. That will include against the Dolphins’ soft defense this week.

Jets’ offensive situation somehow gets more embarrassing. I hated to be this guy, but I was constantly reminding people not to get too excited about Adonai Mitchell and John Metchie’s recent production because of one long-term trend: Tyrod Taylor’s proclivity to get hurt. Taylor is the league’s best backup who simply can’t stay on the field. Sunday that manifested after only six snaps. Somehow, a groin injury knocked a quarterback out of a game. That brought UDFA Brady Cook into it, and though my fellow Mizzou alum performed slightly better than my rock bottom expectations, it was only just. If Cook is somehow forced to start Week 15, the passing volume will remain but be of the lowest possible quality. If it’s Justin Fields, no passes will be thrown. If it’s Taylor? Hold your breath until he gets hurt again.

Tyler Shough hints at possible 2026 viability. Shough has continued to surprise this season. First it was passing volume. Sunday it was his legs. Shough’s 34-yard rushing score on a read-option keeper was impressive enough. But it was his 13-yard touchdown as he evaded a sack and took a big hit at the goal line on a “true scramble” that really caught our attention. We know Shough is old. He might also actually be wise. That, of course, was why the Saints drafted him in the first place. We didn’t really see the vision. We probably still don’t. But with this franchise in the most slow motion of resets, Shough is probably doing enough to get a 2026 looksee. In theory we would like to make fun of them, but in reality, Shough is doing enough to keep the players we care about viable in fantasy.

Geno Smith keeps searching for rock bottom. “Viable in fantasy” is not what comes to mind when you watch Geno Smith’s Raiders. He should have been benched long ago. Perhaps the couple two three injuries he suffered Sunday might finally finish the job. Kenny Pickett is not going to make the Raiders good, or probably even watchable. But maybe, just maybe, he won’t get sacked every time he drops back. Maybe, just maybe he can easily direct 8-10 targets Brock Bowers’ way. Rooting to see Pickett’s insertion under center seems like a classic “final thing you see before you die,” but I would rather watch anything but this.

Questions

1. Did Michael Wilson really have to go that hard, and why is the answer yes?

2. Do the Bengals ever feel shame?

3. Has anything ever thrown a bigger wrench into the 12-seed race than Tony Pollard’s career day against the Browns?

Early Waivers Look (Players rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues)

QB: C.J. Stroud (vs. AZ), Bryce Young (@NO), Aaron Rodgers (vs. MIA), Tyler Shough (vs. CAR), J.J. McCarthy (@DAL)

RB: Jaylen Wright, Bam Knight, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Blake Corum, Emari Demercado

WR: Jayden Reed, Luther Burden III, Jayden Higgins, Darius Slayton, Devaughn Vele, Chimere Dike, Pat Bryant

TE: Harold Fannin, Dalton Schultz, Theo Johnson, Colston Loveland, Isaiah Likely, Mason Taylor

DEF: Jaguars (vs. NYJ), 49ers (vs. TEN), Bears (vs. CLE), Cowboys (vs. MIN)

Stats of the Week

24.3 percent of third-year pro Michael Wilson’s career production has come in the three games Marvin Harrison Jr. has missed over the past month.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s 4.01 yards per route run would be by far the highest of the “Pro Football Focus era.” No one else has even approached 4.0.

Rich Hribar on what ails the Ravens: “The Ravens have converted 49 percent (25 of 51) of third and short situations (needing 3 or fewer yards) this season (29th). The league average is 59.1 percent. The previous two seasons, they were a league-best 70.3 percent in those spots.”

And Rich on just how broken the Bucs’ offense has become: “The Buccaneers are averaging 4.4 yards per play over their past seven games, 31st in the league. Ahead of only the Raiders (4.0) over that span.”

Awards Section

Week 14 Fantasy All-Pro Team: QB Josh Allen, RB Jahmyr Gibbs, RB Tony Pollard, WR Michael Wilson, WR Puka Nacua, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, TE Harold Fannin

Week 14 All Bank Examiner Squad: QB Patrick Mahomes, RB Kenneth Walker III, RB Bhayshul Tuten, WR Justin Jefferson, WR Emeka Egbuka, WR Rashee Rice, TE Travis Kel