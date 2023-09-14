 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Yastrzemski_USA.jpg
Pickups of the Day: Yearning for Yastrzemski
AUTO: JUL 09 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400
Dr. Diandra: 2023 season’s most accident-prone drivers — so far
nbc_edge_bettingbig_230913.jpg
How to watch the 2023 HBCU NY Classic: TV, live stream info for Morehouse vs Albany State game

Top Clips

nbc_pft_tuav3_230914.jpg
What’s More Likely: NFL Week 2 storylines to watch
nbc_pft_joev2_230914.jpg
Mahomes’ contract ‘pales in comparison’ to Burrow
nbc_pft_draft_230914.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 2 key matchups

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Yastrzemski_USA.jpg
Pickups of the Day: Yearning for Yastrzemski
AUTO: JUL 09 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400
Dr. Diandra: 2023 season’s most accident-prone drivers — so far
nbc_edge_bettingbig_230913.jpg
How to watch the 2023 HBCU NY Classic: TV, live stream info for Morehouse vs Albany State game

Top Clips

nbc_pft_tuav3_230914.jpg
What’s More Likely: NFL Week 2 storylines to watch
nbc_pft_joev2_230914.jpg
Mahomes’ contract ‘pales in comparison’ to Burrow
nbc_pft_draft_230914.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 2 key matchups

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

RotoPat’s Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings

  
Published September 14, 2023 11:30 AM
Berry buying the dip on Burrow, Allen and Hurts
September 13, 2023 01:22 PM
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss why it's not time to panic after slow starts from MVP candidates such as Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, and Jalen Hurts.

Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Joe Burrow looks to erase all memory of his horrid Week 1, Josh Allen attempts to bounce back from his interception-marred MNF against the Jets, and Justin Fields pledges to get more aggressive after his dud vs. the Packers.

At running back, Tony Pollard readies to keep the RB1 train rolling against the Jets, Bijan Robinson ponders whether he is in a committee with Tyler Allgeier, and Jahmyr Gibbs fights for more touches vs. Seattle.

In the receiver ranks, Amon-Ra St. Brown hopes to start a hot streak against the Seahawks, Calvin Ridley sets about proving he’s here to stay as a WR1, and Chris Olave prepares to command more down-field targets.

Up the seam, Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews return from injury, Pat Freiermuth readies to pick up the slack for Diontae Johnson, and Kyle Pitts hangs on for dear life as a TE1.