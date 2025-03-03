 Skip navigation
Former Mets GM Billy Eppler reportedly joining Brewers as special adviser

  
Published March 2, 2025 10:43 PM
Former New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler has joined the Milwaukee Brewers as a special adviser for scouting and baseball operations, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Brewers hadn’t announced the hire. SNY first reported Eppler was coming to Milwaukee.

Eppler was suspended last year after a Major League Baseball investigation concluded he directed Mets staff to fabricate injuries to create open roster spots, but that punishment expired after the 2024 World Series.

He had resigned as the Mets’ general manager in October 2023 amid that investigation, three days after owner Steve Cohen hired David Stearns as president of baseball operations. Stearns held the president of baseball operations title with the Brewers before stepping down at the end of the 2022 season.

Eppler joined the Mets in November 2021 after working as the Los Angeles Angels’ general manager from 2015-20. The Mets went 101-61 and earned an NL wild-card playoff berth in 2022, but slumped to 75-87 the following year despite having a $355 million payroll at the start of that season.

Eppler also has worked in scouting and player development with the Colorado Rockies and as the New York Yankees’ director of professional scouting and assistant general manager.

He now joins a Brewers organization that’s chasing a third straight NL Central title. Matt Arnold, selected as MLB’s executive of the year last season, has been the Brewers’ president of baseball operations since October 2022 after previously serving as Stearns’ right-hand man.

---

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb