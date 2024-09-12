2024 Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Cooper Kupp readies for all the targets he can handle, Chris Olave angles to bounce back from a disappointing opener, and Malik Nabers embarks on his first road trip.

Week 2 Receivers



1 Tyreek Hill MIA vs. BUF 2 CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. NO 3 Cooper Kupp LAR at ARI 4 A.J. Brown PHI vs. ATL 5 Justin Jefferson MIN vs. SF 6 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. TB 7 Garrett Wilson NYJ at TEN 8 Ja’Marr Chase CIN at KC 9 Nico Collins HOU vs. CHI 10 Mike Evans TB at DET 11 DJ Moore CHI at HOU 12 Rashee Rice KC vs. CIN 13 Deebo Samuel SF at MIN 14 Chris Olave NO at DAL 15 Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. BUF 16 DeVonta Smith PHI vs. ATL 17 Malik Nabers NYG at WAS 18 Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI vs. LAR 19 DK Metcalf SEA at NE 20 Davante Adams LV at BAL 21 George Pickens PIT at DEN 22 Drake London ATL at PHI 23 Brandon Aiyuk SF at MIN 24 Stefon Diggs HOU vs. CHI 25 Chris Godwin TB at DET 26 Zay Flowers BAL vs. LV 27 Michael Pittman IND at GB 28 Amari Cooper CLE at JAC 29 Jameson Williams DET vs. TB 30 Terry McLaurin WAS vs. NYG 31 Xavier Worthy KC vs. CIN 32 Tank Dell HOU vs. CHI 33 Keenan Allen CHI at HOU 34 Jayden Reed GB vs. IND 35 Brian Thomas Jr. JAC vs. CLE 36 Calvin Ridley TEN vs. NYJ 37 Diontae Johnson CAR vs. LAC 38 Ladd McConkey LAC at CAR 39 Courtland Sutton DEN vs. PIT 40 Demarcus Robinson LAR at ARI 41 DeAndre Hopkins TEN vs. NYJ 42 Rashid Shaheed NO at DAL 43 Tyler Lockett SEA at NE 44 Christian Kirk JAC vs. CLE 45 Brandin Cooks DAL vs. NO 46 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at NE 47 Keon Coleman BUF at MIA 48 Adonai Mitchell IND at GB 49 Christian Watson GB vs. IND 50 Khalil Shakir BUF at MIA 51 Jerry Jeudy CLE at JAC 52 Greg Dortch ARI vs. LAR 53 Joshua Palmer LAC at CAR 54 Darnell Mooney ATL at PHI 55 Wan’Dale Robinson NYG at WAS 56 Jakobi Meyers LV at BAL 57 Andrei Iosivas CIN at KC 58 Curtis Samuel BUF at MIA 59 Alec Pierce IND at GB 60 Quentin Johnston LAC at CAR 61 Adam Thielen CAR vs. LAC 62 Romeo Doubs GB vs. IND 63 Xavier Legette CAR vs. LAC 64 Gabe Davis JAC vs. CLE 65 Allen Lazard NYJ at TEN 66 Josh Reynolds DEN vs. PIT 67 Jalen McMillan TB at DET 68 Rashod Bateman BAL vs. LV 69 Tyler Johnson LAR at ARI 70 Jalen Nailor MIN vs. SF 71 Michael Wilson ARI vs. LAR 72 Ja’Lynn Polk NE vs. SEA

WR Notes: The Rams’ plan couldn’t be more clear at receiver: Target Cooper Kupp until the wheels fall off. DeMarcus Robinson was also the clear-cut WR2 in Puka Nacua’s absence, leaving scraps for journeyman Tyler Johnson and role player Tutu Atwell. … Justin Jefferson’s quiet Week 1 had one cause and one cause only: The Giants didn’t compete. The 49ers will, perhaps a little too well for the Vikings’ liking. Jefferson will nevertheless command at least 10-12 targets with Jordan Addison battling another ankle injury. … How does Amon-Ra St. Brown’s life change if Jameson Williams is an actual WR2? ARSB’s 13 yards in Week 1 would have been his lowest total of 2023, while his six targets matched the lowest. It will be harder to run the scam on a weekly basis if JaMo is for real, but we know it’s still an every-Sunday possibility, very much including this week against the Bucs’ corner-depleted defense. … Garrett Wilson and Ja’Marr Chase got the Week 1 looks. Wilson has a better Week 2 matchup, while Chase is another week removed from his holdout with Tee Higgins (hamstring) still nowhere in sight.

Nico Collins and Mike Evans go against the modern PPR cash machine grain, but touchdowns do matter in this game called fantasy football. You have to take the occasional 3/42/0 bad with the more frequent 6/89/1 good. … DJ Moore and Keenan Allen (heel) both visited the blue tent in Week 1, but it’s rookie Rome Odunze (knee) who is likely out for Week 2. With Allen seemingly not particularly close to 100 percent health, stars are again aligning for gangbusters Moore usage. Now, hopefully that actually means something for Week 2 after Caleb Williams still appeared to be in draft prep mode for Week 1. … Rashee Rice picked up where he left off last season. He could just be getting started as Xavier Worthy immediately proved in Week 1 defenses actually have to take the Chiefs’ speed and down-field play-making ability seriously again. Marquise Brown (shoulder) will further enhance the picture upon his eventual return. … With the 49ers facing another zone defense, it profiles as another Deebo Samuel week as Brandon Aiyuk continues the hunt for his regular season sea legs.

The coaching staff had to hold his hand to do so, but Daniel Jones eventually got the “target Malik Nabers” memo. The Commanders are a much more forgiving matchup than Brian Flores’ Vikings. … If you’ve spent any time whatsoever on Twitter this week, you’ve by now seen the stat: Marvin Harrison Jr. was historically slow in Week 1. Was it effort? Was it nerves? Was it injury? Was it he’s … actually slow? Whatever it was, we can’t fall into the “one data point from one game” trap. Despite Kyler Murray’s typically caustic pledge not to force the ball to his new No. 1 wideout, expect a much greater Week 2 commitment to the cause. … DK Metcalf and Davante Adams both sleepily entered the 2024 season. I’m probably remaining too high on Metcalf. I just have a hard time believing this isn’t going to be a profitable arrangement with Ryan Grubb. … Is Drake London ActuallyBad™? I seriously doubt it? But I’m also scared? The Falcons’ Week 1 offensive struggles were all about Kirk Cousins. But London could only get open enough to command three targets from his struggling QB. London is still clearly a WR2 with WR1 production in his range of outcomes, but I suppose we needed this reminder that nothing is ever easy in Atlanta.

Who cares if they were quality or not: Zay Flowers drew 10 Week 1 targets. As evidenced by the fact that Lamar Jackson made No. 2 TE Isaiah Likely his No. 1 pass catcher, there is zero target competition in the Ravens’ receiver corps. … My Michael Pittman concerns grew instead of dissipated in Week 1. Alec Pierce hit the big plays, and Adonai Mitchell was oh-so-close to joining him. … Amari Cooper commanded the requisite targets in Week 1. They just had nowhere to go vs. the Cowboys’ elite defense. Especially with David Njoku (high-ankle sprain) now on the shelf, Cooper will be soaked for looks vs. a Jags defense that surrendered the most opening-week passing yards.. … It was one game, but one game where hype merchant Jameson Williams ushered in 2024 by besting his previous career high for yardage by 52. Now he has a tissue-soft matchup in the Bucs’ injury-ruined secondary in the highest-totaled game on the slate. … Tank Dell was the Texans’ No. 3 wideout but not by a far enough distance to drop him out of the top 36. He’s still going to get enough big-play opportunities to potentially turn fantasy matchups on their head.

With Malik Willis as the controls, the Packers may have to build their entire Week 2 targets plane out of Jayden Reed checkdowns. Willis’ presence is catastrophic for every Pack wideout, but the least so for Reed after another strong outing in Week 1. … You can’t overreact to one game. You also have to have some kind of reaction. This is real data after six months in the wilderness. One of my Week 1 takeaways? Brian Thomas may indeed immediately be better than Christian Kirk. … I want to believe in Jaxon Smith-Njigba. I also didn’t want to see him instantly out-produced yet again by Tyler Lockett. The Seahawks’ new Ryan Grubbs-coordinated offense had the looks of a potentially multi-week settling in process. … Maybe Khalil Shakir is the best all-around Bills wideout. I still don’t really see what is supposed to translate to consistent WR4 value. I would rather bet on Keon Coleman’s down-field potential, and eventually maybe even Curtis Samuel’s gadget usage. … I guess this (Daniel Jones targeting Wan’Dale Robinson every other snap) is actually happening. The weekly 6/32 might sustain you in the WR5 range. … Darnell Mooney ran every Falcons route in Week 1. He still looks like a potential source of WR4 goodness if Kirk Cousins can wake up.