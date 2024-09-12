 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Broden Molen.png
Long Snapper Broden Molen Commits to 2025 All-American Bowl
The Solheim Cup - Preview Day Three
2024 Solheim Cup: Day 1 foursomes pairings and tee times
Texas v Michigan
College Football Best Bets, Predictions, Odds for Week 3: Wazzu vs Washington, WVU vs Pitt, Colorado, More!

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_roryhl_240912.jpg
HLs: McIlroy starts off strong at Irish Open
nbc_roto_rfssaintscowbyspreview_240912.jpg
Saints ‘checked all the boxes’ in Week 2 victory
nbc_roto_rfsbearstxpreview_240912.jpg
Will Bears’ Williams get in sync vs. Texans?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Broden Molen.png
Long Snapper Broden Molen Commits to 2025 All-American Bowl
The Solheim Cup - Preview Day Three
2024 Solheim Cup: Day 1 foursomes pairings and tee times
Texas v Michigan
College Football Best Bets, Predictions, Odds for Week 3: Wazzu vs Washington, WVU vs Pitt, Colorado, More!

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_roryhl_240912.jpg
HLs: McIlroy starts off strong at Irish Open
nbc_roto_rfssaintscowbyspreview_240912.jpg
Saints ‘checked all the boxes’ in Week 2 victory
nbc_roto_rfsbearstxpreview_240912.jpg
Will Bears’ Williams get in sync vs. Texans?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2024 Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

  
Published September 12, 2024 11:09 AM
Williams legit, but pump the brakes on Pierce
September 11, 2024 01:26 PM
Matthew Berry and FFHH are "very encouraged" by Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams' big season opener, but they're not getting too excited about the Indianapolis Colts' Alec Pierce despite a great week of his own.

Cooper Kupp readies for all the targets he can handle, Chris Olave angles to bounce back from a disappointing opener, and Malik Nabers embarks on his first road trip.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Week 2 Receivers

1Tyreek HillMIAvs. BUF
2CeeDee LambDALvs. NO
3Cooper KuppLARat ARI
4A.J. BrownPHIvs. ATL
5Justin JeffersonMINvs. SF
6Amon-Ra St. BrownDETvs. TB
7Garrett WilsonNYJat TEN
8Ja’Marr ChaseCINat KC
9Nico CollinsHOUvs. CHI
10Mike EvansTBat DET
11DJ MooreCHIat HOU
12Rashee RiceKCvs. CIN
13Deebo Samuel SFat MIN
14Chris OlaveNOat DAL
15Jaylen WaddleMIAvs. BUF
16DeVonta SmithPHIvs. ATL
17Malik NabersNYGat WAS
18Marvin Harrison Jr.ARIvs. LAR
19DK MetcalfSEAat NE
20Davante AdamsLVat BAL
21George PickensPITat DEN
22Drake LondonATLat PHI
23Brandon AiyukSFat MIN
24Stefon DiggsHOUvs. CHI
25Chris GodwinTBat DET
26Zay FlowersBALvs. LV
27Michael Pittman INDat GB
28Amari CooperCLEat JAC
29Jameson WilliamsDETvs. TB
30Terry McLaurinWASvs. NYG
31Xavier WorthyKCvs. CIN
32Tank DellHOUvs. CHI
33Keenan AllenCHIat HOU
34Jayden ReedGBvs. IND
35Brian Thomas Jr.JACvs. CLE
36Calvin RidleyTENvs. NYJ
37Diontae JohnsonCARvs. LAC
38Ladd McConkeyLACat CAR
39Courtland SuttonDENvs. PIT
40Demarcus RobinsonLARat ARI
41DeAndre HopkinsTENvs. NYJ
42Rashid ShaheedNOat DAL
43Tyler LockettSEAat NE
44Christian KirkJACvs. CLE
45Brandin CooksDALvs. NO
46Jaxon Smith-NjigbaSEAat NE
47Keon ColemanBUFat MIA
48Adonai MitchellINDat GB
49Christian WatsonGBvs. IND
50Khalil ShakirBUFat MIA
51Jerry JeudyCLEat JAC
52Greg DortchARIvs. LAR
53Joshua PalmerLACat CAR
54Darnell MooneyATLat PHI
55Wan’Dale RobinsonNYGat WAS
56Jakobi MeyersLVat BAL
57Andrei IosivasCINat KC
58Curtis SamuelBUFat MIA
59Alec PierceINDat GB
60Quentin JohnstonLACat CAR
61Adam ThielenCARvs. LAC
62Romeo DoubsGBvs. IND
63Xavier LegetteCARvs. LAC
64Gabe DavisJACvs. CLE
65Allen LazardNYJat TEN
66Josh ReynoldsDENvs. PIT
67Jalen McMillanTBat DET
68Rashod BatemanBALvs. LV
69Tyler JohnsonLARat ARI
70Jalen NailorMINvs. SF
71Michael WilsonARIvs. LAR
72Ja’Lynn PolkNEvs. SEA

WR Notes: The Rams’ plan couldn’t be more clear at receiver: Target Cooper Kupp until the wheels fall off. DeMarcus Robinson was also the clear-cut WR2 in Puka Nacua’s absence, leaving scraps for journeyman Tyler Johnson and role player Tutu Atwell. … Justin Jefferson’s quiet Week 1 had one cause and one cause only: The Giants didn’t compete. The 49ers will, perhaps a little too well for the Vikings’ liking. Jefferson will nevertheless command at least 10-12 targets with Jordan Addison battling another ankle injury. … How does Amon-Ra St. Brown’s life change if Jameson Williams is an actual WR2? ARSB’s 13 yards in Week 1 would have been his lowest total of 2023, while his six targets matched the lowest. It will be harder to run the scam on a weekly basis if JaMo is for real, but we know it’s still an every-Sunday possibility, very much including this week against the Bucs’ corner-depleted defense. … Garrett Wilson and Ja’Marr Chase got the Week 1 looks. Wilson has a better Week 2 matchup, while Chase is another week removed from his holdout with Tee Higgins (hamstring) still nowhere in sight.

Nico Collins and Mike Evans go against the modern PPR cash machine grain, but touchdowns do matter in this game called fantasy football. You have to take the occasional 3/42/0 bad with the more frequent 6/89/1 good. … DJ Moore and Keenan Allen (heel) both visited the blue tent in Week 1, but it’s rookie Rome Odunze (knee) who is likely out for Week 2. With Allen seemingly not particularly close to 100 percent health, stars are again aligning for gangbusters Moore usage. Now, hopefully that actually means something for Week 2 after Caleb Williams still appeared to be in draft prep mode for Week 1. … Rashee Rice picked up where he left off last season. He could just be getting started as Xavier Worthy immediately proved in Week 1 defenses actually have to take the Chiefs’ speed and down-field play-making ability seriously again. Marquise Brown (shoulder) will further enhance the picture upon his eventual return. … With the 49ers facing another zone defense, it profiles as another Deebo Samuel week as Brandon Aiyuk continues the hunt for his regular season sea legs.

The coaching staff had to hold his hand to do so, but Daniel Jones eventually got the “target Malik Nabers” memo. The Commanders are a much more forgiving matchup than Brian Flores’ Vikings. … If you’ve spent any time whatsoever on Twitter this week, you’ve by now seen the stat: Marvin Harrison Jr. was historically slow in Week 1. Was it effort? Was it nerves? Was it injury? Was it he’s … actually slow? Whatever it was, we can’t fall into the “one data point from one game” trap. Despite Kyler Murray’s typically caustic pledge not to force the ball to his new No. 1 wideout, expect a much greater Week 2 commitment to the cause. … DK Metcalf and Davante Adams both sleepily entered the 2024 season. I’m probably remaining too high on Metcalf. I just have a hard time believing this isn’t going to be a profitable arrangement with Ryan Grubb. … Is Drake London ActuallyBad™? I seriously doubt it? But I’m also scared? The Falcons’ Week 1 offensive struggles were all about Kirk Cousins. But London could only get open enough to command three targets from his struggling QB. London is still clearly a WR2 with WR1 production in his range of outcomes, but I suppose we needed this reminder that nothing is ever easy in Atlanta.

Who cares if they were quality or not: Zay Flowers drew 10 Week 1 targets. As evidenced by the fact that Lamar Jackson made No. 2 TE Isaiah Likely his No. 1 pass catcher, there is zero target competition in the Ravens’ receiver corps. … My Michael Pittman concerns grew instead of dissipated in Week 1. Alec Pierce hit the big plays, and Adonai Mitchell was oh-so-close to joining him. … Amari Cooper commanded the requisite targets in Week 1. They just had nowhere to go vs. the Cowboys’ elite defense. Especially with David Njoku (high-ankle sprain) now on the shelf, Cooper will be soaked for looks vs. a Jags defense that surrendered the most opening-week passing yards.. … It was one game, but one game where hype merchant Jameson Williams ushered in 2024 by besting his previous career high for yardage by 52. Now he has a tissue-soft matchup in the Bucs’ injury-ruined secondary in the highest-totaled game on the slate. … Tank Dell was the Texans’ No. 3 wideout but not by a far enough distance to drop him out of the top 36. He’s still going to get enough big-play opportunities to potentially turn fantasy matchups on their head.

With Malik Willis as the controls, the Packers may have to build their entire Week 2 targets plane out of Jayden Reed checkdowns. Willis’ presence is catastrophic for every Pack wideout, but the least so for Reed after another strong outing in Week 1. … You can’t overreact to one game. You also have to have some kind of reaction. This is real data after six months in the wilderness. One of my Week 1 takeaways? Brian Thomas may indeed immediately be better than Christian Kirk. … I want to believe in Jaxon Smith-Njigba. I also didn’t want to see him instantly out-produced yet again by Tyler Lockett. The Seahawks’ new Ryan Grubbs-coordinated offense had the looks of a potentially multi-week settling in process. … Maybe Khalil Shakir is the best all-around Bills wideout. I still don’t really see what is supposed to translate to consistent WR4 value. I would rather bet on Keon Coleman’s down-field potential, and eventually maybe even Curtis Samuel’s gadget usage. … I guess this (Daniel Jones targeting Wan’Dale Robinson every other snap) is actually happening. The weekly 6/32 might sustain you in the WR5 range. … Darnell Mooney ran every Falcons route in Week 1. He still looks like a potential source of WR4 goodness if Kirk Cousins can wake up.