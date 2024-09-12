2024 Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

Saquon Barkley makes his home debut for the Eagles, Josh Jacobs attempts to put the Packers’ offense on his back, and Rachaad White prepares to try to hold off Bucky Irving.

1 Breece Hall NYJ at TEN 2 Saquon Barkley PHI vs. ATL 3 Bijan Robinson ATL at PHI 4 Jonathan Taylor IND at GB 5 Joe Mixon HOU vs. CHI 6 Kyren Williams LAR at ARI 7 Derrick Henry BAL vs. LV 8 Jordan Mason SF at MIN 9 Isiah Pacheco KC vs. CIN 10 Kenneth Walker SEA at NE 11 Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. TB 12 Alvin Kamara NO at DAL 13 Josh Jacobs GB vs. IND 14 De’Von Achane MIA vs. BUF 15 James Cook BUF at MIA 16 Travis Etienne JAC vs. CLE 17 Aaron Jones MIN vs. SF 18 Rachaad White TB at DET 19 Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. SEA 20 Najee Harris PIT at DEN 21 David Montgomery DET vs. TB 22 James Conner ARI vs. LAR 23 Jerome Ford CLE at JAC 24 Tony Pollard TEN vs. NYJ 25 Devin Singletary NYG at WAS 26 D’Andre Swift CHI at HOU 27 Brian Robinson WAS vs. NYG 28 Javonte Williams DEN vs. PIT 29 J.K. Dobbins LAC at CAR 30 Zack Moss CIN at KC 31 Jeff Wilson MIA vs. BUF 32 Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. NO 33 Gus Edwards LAC at CAR 34 Austin Ekeler WAS vs. NYG 35 Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. LAC 36 Jaylen Warren PIT at DEN 37 Tank Bigsby JAC vs. CLE 38 Tyjae Spears TEN vs. NYJ 39 Zamir White LV at BAL 40 Jaleel McLaughlin DEN vs. PIT 41 Ty Chandler MIN vs. SF 42 Chase Brown CIN at KC 43 Rico Dowdle DAL vs. NO 44 Bucky Irving TB at DET 45 Zach Charbonnet SEA at NE 46 Alexander Mattison LV at BAL 47 Justice Hill BAL vs. LV 48 Emanuel Wilson GB vs. IND 49 Samaje Perine KC vs. CIN 50 Ray Davis BUF at MIA 51 Trey Benson ARI vs. LAR 52 Antonio Gibson NE vs. SEA 53 Jaylen Wright MIA vs. BUF

RB Notes: My main preseason question for Breece Hall was: Could he continue to catch so many passes? At least for one week, the answer was yes. After getting bulled by the 49ers, the Jets should have more favorable game script in Nashville. … As hoped/expected, the Eagles ditched their backfield committee in Saquon Barkley’s debut, giving their signature free agent addition 80 percent of the snaps. Barkley’s 26 touches tied for the 10th most of his career, while his three touchdowns are already 30 percent of the way to his 2023 total. Nearly touchdown home favorites on Monday evening, the Eagles are set up to run. … Bijan Robinson’s 89 percent snap share in Week 1 was by far the highest of his career, and just the second time he eclipsed 80. Robinson’s 23 touches matched a career high even in a lousy Falcons offensive performance. That’s only concern for Week 2. Robinson is finally being deployed the way fantasy managers expected all along. … Jonathan Taylor’s 96 percent snap share against the Texans was the second highest of his career. He, indeed, does not have a backup. For Week 2 he gets a Packers team that is going to struggle to possess the ball without Jordan Love under center.

Joe Mixon churned up 159 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries against the Colts despite his long rush going for just 13. That means he was consistently breaking tackles and never getting stopped behind the line even if he wasn’t busting free for “the long one.” Maybe it will go down his season-best performance, but his snaps and touches monopoly makes him a strong RB1 for a home date where the Texans are pushing -7. … Kyren Williams’ 91 percent snap share against the Lions was the fifth highest of his career. At least for one week, Blake Corum essentially stayed on the bus. The Rams’ blocking looked like a major concern, but another plus Week 2 scoring environment keeps Williams locked in as a high-end RB1. … We got late-stage Titans Derrick Henry in Week 1. That includes zero passing-game involvement and surprisingly robust efficiency marks despite a disappointing box score. Brighter days are ahead with the Ravens pushing 10-point favorites at home against the Raiders. … Jordan Mason regrets to inform even Christian McCaffrey is replaceable. Not really, but Mason has zero touch competition for a game where the Niners are sizable road favorites.

Isiah Pacheco played 80 percent of the Chiefs’ snaps for just the second time in his career against the Ravens. It was a best-case scenario 2024 debut for fantasy managers who feared Samaje Perine’s addition. Hopefully it wasn’t only a temporary victory. Perine will have had a further 10 days to learn the playbook ahead of Sunday’s game against the Bengals. If he again fails to make Pacheco inroads, then we really might be in the clear. … Kenneth Walker’s Ryan Grubb debut matched his best 2023 performance. One likely reason? Fear of Grubb’s passing game invited the light boxes Walker has so rarely seen. Provided his side injury is not an issue, he’s a strong road option against the Patriots. … Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery remain locked in pitched battle. As was usually the case in 2023, both got home in Week 1. A week-leading 51.5 over/under against the Bucs bodes well for both on Sunday. … De’Von Achane failed the “please just make it one week without getting injured” challenge. The fact, however, that he is questionable on a short week suggests he may have avoided a dreaded high-ankle sprain. Despite the injury risk, he will be a must start RB2 against the Bills if he goes.

Jeff Wilson has touchdown-based FLEX appeal in Raheem Mostert’s (chest) absence. Rookie Jaylen Wright would slot into the same range were Achane to sit. … We know Josh Jacobs is going to be the focal point of the Packers’ offense without Jordan Love. We just don’t know what it will amount to with Mailk Willis under center. The operation could go so sideways that Jacobs struggles for an RB2 workload, let alone results. … Travis Etienne still reached 70 percent of the Jaguars’ snaps in his shaky Week 1, but he also allowed Tank Bigsby to cross the 30 percent threshold for the first time in his career. Played to a carries standstill by Bigsby, Etienne was out-touched 5-3 following his now-infamous fumble. Coach Doug Pederson did issue a vote of confidence, but the long-rumored timeshare might finally be developing. … Despite the garbage time nature of his Week 1 production, Bucky Irving seems poised to become an issue for Rachaad White one way or another. White’s firewall remains his pass-catching prowess, which was front and center in the opener. He’s a strong RB2 for the highest-forecasted game total for Week 2.

At least until Jaylen Warren (hamstring) demonstrates improved health, we must proceed as if there’s no real committee in Pittsburgh. … Jerome Ford had all the makings of a plug-and-play RB2 against the Cowboys. … Tony Pollard’s early-down experience indeed appears to be a trump card over Tyjae Spears. … It was a dud of a Bears debut for D’Andre Swift, though he faced no real touch competition. Even moderately improved play from Caleb Williams would keep Swift RB2 relevant in Houston. … Javonte Williams got the game script from hell in Week 1. That could be a theme with Bo Nix, but expect a titanic defensive struggle with Mike Tomlin’s Steelers this week. … The Chargers remained true to their word of a “hot hand” backfield. J.K. Dobbins’ was almost literally on fire vs. the Raiders. Gus Edwards still figures to see work near the goal line, but Dobbins’ summer bull case could quickly be coming true. … We saw enough from the Raiders’ backfield to know we should be tiebreaking our lineup decisions against it for the time being. … I wouldn’t be surprised if the Vikings’ passing-game injuries ends up leading to more touches for Ty Chandler.