2024 Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

Jayden Daniels looks to build off his historic rookie rushing effort, Lamar Jackson hopes to move past a shaky opener, and embattled Joe Burrow arrives in Kansas City for a tough road matchup.

Other positions: Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Week 2 Quarterbacks



1 Josh Allen BUF at MIA 2 Lamar Jackson BAL vs. LV 3 Anthony Richardson IND at GB 4 Jalen Hurts PHI vs. ATL 5 Patrick Mahomes KC vs. CIN 6 Jayden Daniels WAS vs. NYG 7 C.J. Stroud HOU vs. CHI 8 Kyler Murray ARI vs. LAR 9 Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. BUF 10 Dak Prescott DAL vs. NO 11 Jared Goff DET vs. TB 12 Justin Fields PIT at DEN 13 Brock Purdy SF at MIN 14 Baker Mayfield TB at DET 15 Matthew Stafford LAR at ARI 16 Joe Burrow CIN at KC 17 Derek Carr NO at DAL 18 Caleb Williams CHI at HOU 19 Geno Smith SEA at NE 20 Justin Herbert LAC at CAR 21 Aaron Rodgers NYJ at TEN 22 Sam Darnold MIN vs. SF 23 Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. CLE 24 Deshaun Watson CLE at JAC 25 Kirk Cousins ATL at PHI 26 Bo Nix DEN vs. PIT 27 Gardner Minshew LV at BAL 28 Malik Willis GB vs. IND 29 Will Levis TEN vs. NYJ 30 Daniel Jones NYG at WAS 31 Jacoby Brissett NE vs. SEA 32 Bryce Young CAR vs. LAC

QB Notes: The thanks Josh Allen got for his latest QB1 overall performance was a sore left thumb. The issue thankfully did not limit his practice participation on the short week, and he’s ready to do his part in hitting the over on 48.5 in Miami. … Lamar Jackson struggled against the Chiefs: And posted the third most rushing yards of his career in the process, powering him to a QB5 finish in fantasy. Jackson took way, way too many hits — as evidenced by Monday’s missed practice — but there isn’t a single reason to fade him against the Raiders. … Anthony Richardson’s 2024 debut had almost literally everything. One of the greatest throws in recent NFL history. Several 50-plus yard completions. Multiple unfortunate misfires. A rushing touchdown. Richardson lived dangerously, both for himself and the defense. The bottom is probably going to occasionally fall out. It doesn’t matter. The next big fantasy thing is here. … The Eagles’ “tush push” is on life support after a discouraging Week 1, but Jalen Hurts still dialed up 13 rush attempts in São Paulo. The Falcons are not a matchup to be feared.

Patrick Mahomes averaged 10.4 yards per attempt against the Ravens’ elite defense, which would have been his highest for any 2023 start. The Bengals arrive in town as a far less fearsome outfit. Marquise Brown (shoulder) could also return for the Chiefs, further enhancing the down-field possibilities, if not this week then next (likely next). … Neither Jayden Daniels nor Kliff Kingsbury seemed ready for the passing moment in Week 1. The only thing we care about: Did the dual-threat cash check? You better believe it. Fresh off getting diced up by Sam Darnold, the Giants should provide friendlier skies in the air. … There remains a sense the Texans still aren’t deploying the full C.J. Stroud toolkit. They would be wise to do so vs. a feisty Bears defense. … Kyler Murray man, I don’t know. Can this guy please just actually do something in this 48.5-totaled humdinger? … Tua Tagovailoa has had multiple heroic “real life” starts against the Bills that didn’t fully translate to fantasy. I’ll still confidently place the home bet for what profiles as one of Week 2’s highest-scoring contests.

The Cowboys are already on the precipice of The One Thing That Couldn’t Happen, losing one of their top-two weapons to injury. For now, Jake Ferguson (knee) seems on the right side of questionable to face the Saints. It was not a sterling Week 1 for Dak Prescott in a slugest, but the overall offensive environment should be better in domed Dallas against the Saints despite another strong defensive matchup. … Jared Goff didn’t sling it quite as hoped in Week 1. As hoped, Jameson Williams continued to break out. Back in climate-controlled Ford Field, DET/TB has the week’s highest total at 51.5. … The only number I care about from Justin Fields’ Week 1: 14 rush attempts. The Broncos look like a foreboding defensive matchup, but Fields’ legs are about all you can ask for on the QB1/2 borderline. … Matthew Stafford lost one of his top-two weapons and I’m keeping him on the QB1 periphery for some reason. The “for some reason,” of course, is Rams blocking and defensive deficiencies that had Sean McVay in Week 1 pass-happy mode. Similar game script seems likely for Week 2.

This is probably too low for Brock Purdy, but he didn’t exactly ace his first tough defensive test of 2024. Brian Flores on the road is another such trial. Brandon Aiyuk should at least be ready to contribute more after an invisible Week 1. … Baker Mayfield just won’t go away. If you want to jam him into the top 12 for this Sunday’s suspected shootout in Detroit, I couldn’t blame you. … Is it getting late early for the Bengals? The receiver corps can’t get its story straight, and Joe Burrow is once again off to a slow start. The Chiefs’ defense is not a get-right spot on the road. The 47.5 over/under is at least intriguing. … I should probably fully fade Derek Carr against the Cowboys’ hellacious defense, but the Saints’ new-look offense was so Shanified. Better than could have been expected, in my opinion. I’ll bet on Carr catching the back-end of Dallas’ swashbuckling defense gambling 1-2 times too many. … Aaron Rodgers appeared physically fine in the opener. I’ll see what happens against a Titans defense that overachieved in Week 1.

You know what, I will sugarcoat Caleb Williams’ Week 1. Williams appeared physically ready for the NFL. His timing just was not right. This isn’t an issue that’s going to get completely solved in a week or two, but the rookie has at least seen the battle up close now. I think he’s ready to upgrade to inconsistent for Week 2 after the big plays were nonexistent in Week 1. … Well, the conservative Seahawks offense we feared showed up for Week 1. Things were better after the break, but @NE does not profile as an open-it-up spot. I still have a hard time dropping Geno Smith out of the top 20 because of his primo weapons and play-caller. … Don’t let the film bros fool you: It was a heinous Week 1 performance from Trevor Lawrence. He is not well positioned to rebound against the Browns’ elite defense. … I would rather bet on Sam Darnold than Lawrence in a similarly tough spot because of the presence of Justin Jefferson and Kevin O’Connell. Darnold stuck some really nice throws in the opener. … I wouldn’t blame you if you would rather bet on Bo Nix or even Malik Willis’ legs than Kirk Cousins until you see some demonstrated semblance of health from Kirk. That was an extraordinarily concerning performance. Cousins essentially did not move vs. the Steelers.

