What does the PGA Championship winner receive?

Sunday evening, the winner of the PGA Championship will — with two hands — raise the Wanamaker Trophy.

But does he get to keep it? And what else does he get?

The PGA champ receives a replica of the Wanamaker Trophy, which is only slightly smaller than the 28-inch tall, 27-inch wide, 27-pound primary model.

As for prize money, the PGA doesn’t reveal its purse until the championship begins. It was $18.5 million in 2024 with winner Xander Schauffele earning $3.3 million.

The winner will also get 750 FedExCup points and (if U.S.-born) 1.5 points for every $1,000 earned in relation to the Ryder Cup standings (this goes for all U.S.-born players who make the cut).

And there are a bevy of crucial exemptions: