What does the PGA Championship winner receive?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 17 Salt Lake City Haiden Deegan in traffic.jpg
Supercross 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Salt Lake City: Haiden Deegan wins East / West Showdown
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2025 PGA Championship - Preview Day Three
Still not pleased with his game, Viktor Hovland puts positive spin on his PGA chances
TRACK & FIELD: MAY 06 adidas Atlanta City Games
Adidas Atlanta City Games 2025: How to watch, schedule, preview

Top Clips

nbc_golf_nextgrandslam_250514.jpg
Will we ever see another career grand slam?
nbc_golf_hovlandpresserreax_250514.jpg
Does Hovland’s self-awareness work against him?
nbc_roto_pgaleader_250514.jpg
Bet Schauffele, Mitchell as PGA Champ. Rd 1 leader

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 17 Salt Lake City Haiden Deegan in traffic.jpg
Supercross 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Salt Lake City: Haiden Deegan wins East / West Showdown
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2025 PGA Championship - Preview Day Three
Still not pleased with his game, Viktor Hovland puts positive spin on his PGA chances
TRACK & FIELD: MAY 06 adidas Atlanta City Games
Adidas Atlanta City Games 2025: How to watch, schedule, preview

Top Clips

nbc_golf_nextgrandslam_250514.jpg
Will we ever see another career grand slam?
nbc_golf_hovlandpresserreax_250514.jpg
Does Hovland’s self-awareness work against him?
nbc_roto_pgaleader_250514.jpg
Bet Schauffele, Mitchell as PGA Champ. Rd 1 leader

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

What does the PGA Championship winner receive?

  
Published May 14, 2025 01:44 PM

Sunday evening, the winner of the PGA Championship will — with two hands — raise the Wanamaker Trophy.

But does he get to keep it? And what else does he get?

The PGA champ receives a replica of the Wanamaker Trophy, which is only slightly smaller than the 28-inch tall, 27-inch wide, 27-pound primary model.

As for prize money, the PGA doesn’t reveal its purse until the championship begins. It was $18.5 million in 2024 with winner Xander Schauffele earning $3.3 million.

The winner will also get 750 FedExCup points and (if U.S.-born) 1.5 points for every $1,000 earned in relation to the Ryder Cup standings (this goes for all U.S.-born players who make the cut).

And there are a bevy of crucial exemptions:

  • Lifetime exemption into the PGA Championship;
  • Five-year exemption into the Masters, U.S. Open, The Open and The Players;
  • Five-year PGA Tour membership;
  • Seven-year DP World Tour membership.