PGA Championship 2025 prize money: What is the purse payout at Quail Hollow?
Published May 16, 2025 07:58 AM
The winner of this year’s PGA Championship will receive a bevy exemptions to go along with a replica of the Wanamaker Trophy.
As for money, PGA of America officials will release Saturday the full purse and winner’s share.
Last year’s championship at Valhalla Golf Club had an $18.5 million purse with winner Xander Schauffele taking home $3.33 million.
Here’s what players earned at the 106th PGA Championship at Valhalla.
The Masters Tournament in April paid $21 million with champion Rory McIlroy earning $4.2 million.