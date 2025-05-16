 Skip navigation
PGA Championship 2025 prize money: What is the purse payout at Quail Hollow?

  
Published May 16, 2025 07:58 AM

The winner of this year’s PGA Championship will receive a bevy exemptions to go along with a replica of the Wanamaker Trophy.

As for money, PGA of America officials will release Saturday the full purse and winner’s share.

Last year’s championship at Valhalla Golf Club had an $18.5 million purse with winner Xander Schauffele taking home $3.33 million.

GOLF: MAY 19 PGA Championship
PGA Championship prize money: What winner Xander Schauffele and field earned
Here’s what players earned at the 106th PGA Championship at Valhalla.

The Masters Tournament in April paid $21 million with champion Rory McIlroy earning $4.2 million.