Scottie Scheffler fends off challenge, cruises to PGA Championship win

Scottie Scheffler won the 107th PGA Championship by a whopping five shots on Sunday at Quail Hollow Club.

The final score didn’t come close to telling the whole story.

By many accounts, this PGA was over. Scottie Scheffler had grabbed its reins and taken off, poised to win his third major title, first non-Masters, by a mile after a near-perfect Green Mile on Saturday at Quail Hollow Club. Thanks to a 5-under finish over his final five holes, Scheffler had a three-stroke lead entering the final round and arguably all the momentum.

Yet, major championships usually don’t end a day early, even for the world No. 1. And by the time he turned on Sunday afternoon, Scheffler had company. Jon Rahm, playing two groups ahead, turned in a birdie barrage, gaining shots on Nos. 8, 11 and 12 to climb to 9 under. Scheffler, meanwhile, hit just two fairways and four greens in his front nine, turning with three bogeys and one birdie to find himself tied with Rahm for the lead.

But then Scheffler found his footing, getting his solo advantage back with a birdie at the par-5 10th hole. As Scheffler’s 9-foot putt dropped, the applause could be heard ahead on the 12th green, where Rahm was preparing to strike his 14-footer for birdie. Rahm missed, and he missed several more birdie attempts coming in – 20 feet at No. 13, 7 feet at No. 14 and 13 feet at No. 15 – while Scheffler pulled away for good with birdies at Nos. 14 and 15.

Rahm then completely ejected with a bogey-double-double performance on the Green Mile, Nos. 16-18, to finish 4 under.

Alex Noren, paired with Scheffler on Sunday, shot 5-over 76 to end up 3 under. Harris English’s closing 65 was the only score better than 68 among those T-17 or better on the final leaderboard.

Scheffler bogeyed the par-4 18th to polish off a level 71, then celebrated with a few hard high-fives and chest bumps with his caddie, Ted Scott.

The PGA was now officially over, and Scheffler was the champ – just not like many expected.