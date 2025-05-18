Scottie Scheffler’s career PGA Tour wins: A list of every event Scheffler has won on Tour

Scottie Scheffler earned his 14th career PGA Tour win in May’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

It was Scheffler’s first victory of the season, which continues an incredible run of success over the last four years.

From his first victory in 2022 at TPC Scottsdale to his most recent one at TPC Craig Ranch, here’s a look at Scheffler’s career PGA Tour victories (majors in bold).