 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 PGA Championship - Final Round
What does the PGA Championship winner receive? Money, exemptions and a massive trophy
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves
Phillies closer José Alvarado suspended for 80 games for positive drug test
2025 PGA Championship - Course Scenics
PGA Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from $19 million purse

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsgoal1_250518.jpg
Rice strikes Arsenal 1-0 ahead of Newcastle
nbc_pl_leiipshl_250518.jpg
Extended HLs: Leicester v. Ipswich Matchweek 37
nbc_pl_fulgoal3_250518.jpg
Wilson’s screamer gives Fulham 3-2 lead over Bees

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 PGA Championship - Final Round
What does the PGA Championship winner receive? Money, exemptions and a massive trophy
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves
Phillies closer José Alvarado suspended for 80 games for positive drug test
2025 PGA Championship - Course Scenics
PGA Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from $19 million purse

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsgoal1_250518.jpg
Rice strikes Arsenal 1-0 ahead of Newcastle
nbc_pl_leiipshl_250518.jpg
Extended HLs: Leicester v. Ipswich Matchweek 37
nbc_pl_fulgoal3_250518.jpg
Wilson’s screamer gives Fulham 3-2 lead over Bees

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Scottie Scheffler’s career PGA Tour wins: A list of every event Scheffler has won on Tour

  
Published May 18, 2025 12:30 PM

Scottie Scheffler earned his 14th career PGA Tour win in May’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

It was Scheffler’s first victory of the season, which continues an incredible run of success over the last four years.

From his first victory in 2022 at TPC Scottsdale to his most recent one at TPC Craig Ranch, here’s a look at Scheffler’s career PGA Tour victories (majors in bold).

﻿Number PGA Tour event
1 WM Phoenix Open
2 Arnold Palmer Inviational
3 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
4 Masters Tournament
5 WM Phoenix Open
6 The Players Championship
7 Arnold Palmer Inviational
8 The Players Championship
9 Masters Tournament
10 RBC Heritage
11 Memorial Tournament
12 Travelers Championship
13 Tour Championship
14 CJ Cup Byron Nelson