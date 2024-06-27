Open Championship future venues, locations and course rota

The 152nd Open Championship will be held July 18-21 at Royal Troon in Troon, Scotland. It will mark the 10th time the course has hosted The Open.

Unlike with the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open, future Open Championships are publicly identified several years in advance.

The R&A has announced its next two venues (click here for all past champions):

2025: Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Northern Ireland.



The venue has previously hosted one Open, won by Ireland’s Shane Lowry in 2019.

2026: Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England.



The venue has hosted 10 previous Opens, most recently in 2017, won by Jordan Spieth.

The R&A employs a course rotation that currently includes: Troon, Portrush, Birkdale, the Old Course at St. Andrews, Royal Lytham & St. Annes, Royal St. George’s, Muirfield, Carnoustie and Royal Liverpool.