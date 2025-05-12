Cardinals at Phillies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 12

Its Monday, May 12 and the Cardinals (22-19) bring their eight-game winning streak to Philadelphia as they open a series against the Phillies (24-16).

Matthew Liberatore is slated to take the mound for St. Louis against Cristopher Sánchez for Philadelphia.

The Cardinals swept a weekend three-game series in Washington, DC against the Nationals. Miles Mikolas won his second game of the season yesterday allowing just one run over. 5.1 innings in the Cards’ 6-1 win. Nolan Arenado smacked his seventh home run of the season to spark the offense.

The Phillies have won two in a row and five of their last six. Sunday, Zack Wheeler and a couple relievers combined to blank the Guardians, 3-0. Kyle Schwarber went yard twice to provide the offense for Philadelphia.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Cardinals at Phillies

Date: Monday, May 12, 2025

Time: 6:45PM EST

Site: Citizens Bank Park

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: FDSNMW, NBCSP, MLBN

Odds for the Cardinals at the Phillies

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Cardinals (+156), Phillies (-187)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cardinals at Phillies

Pitching matchup for May 12, 2025: Matthew Liberatore vs. Cristopher Sánchez

Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (3-3, 3.07 ERA)

Last outing: 5/6 vs. Pittsburgh - 7IP, 1ER, 3H, 3BB, 8Ks Phillies: Cristopher Sánchez (4-1, 2.89 ERA)

Last outing: 5/7 at Tampa Bay - 6IP, 0ER, 1H, 3BB, 5Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cardinals at Phillies

The Phillies have won their last 4 games against teams with worse records

The Phillies’ last 4 games against the Cardinals have stayed under the Total

The Cardinals have covered in 4 of their last 5 on the road, profiting 3.08 units

Bryce Harper is 3-16 (.188) over his last 4 games

is 3-16 (.188) over his last 4 games Alec Bohm is riding a 7-game hitting streak (.400)

is riding a 7-game hitting streak (.400) Nolan Arenado has hits in 6 of his last 7 games (.423)

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cardinals and the Phillies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday's game between the Cardinals and the Phillies:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia Phillies -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

