 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani contemplating the Home Run Derby amid record-breaking RBI streak with the Dodgers
Tina Charles
Dream leaning on veteran Tina Charles to help fill scoring void left by Rhyne Howard’s injury
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
Matthew Berry’s updated positional rankings for 2024 fantasy season

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btealcyyoung_240626.jpg
Burnes, Skubal lead AL Cy Young best bets
nbc_roto_bteafcwest_240626.jpg
Why AFC West is ‘easiest’ division to handicap
nbc_roto_btebridgestrade_240626.jpg
Knicks got ‘redundancy’ in trade for Bridges

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani contemplating the Home Run Derby amid record-breaking RBI streak with the Dodgers
Tina Charles
Dream leaning on veteran Tina Charles to help fill scoring void left by Rhyne Howard’s injury
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
Matthew Berry’s updated positional rankings for 2024 fantasy season

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btealcyyoung_240626.jpg
Burnes, Skubal lead AL Cy Young best bets
nbc_roto_bteafcwest_240626.jpg
Why AFC West is ‘easiest’ division to handicap
nbc_roto_btebridgestrade_240626.jpg
Knicks got ‘redundancy’ in trade for Bridges

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Open Championship past winners: Full year-by-year look at champions and venues

  
Published June 27, 2024 11:11 AM
How The Open win motivated Harman to get back
January 9, 2024 09:02 PM
Brian Harman reflects on the validation that he felt from dominating at The Open Championship in 2023 and explains how it has changed his mindset.

The Open Championship will be contested for the 152nd time, July 18-21 at Royal Troon in Troon, Scotland.

Here’s a look at all the players who have claimed the claret jug as well as their victorious venues.

YEARWINNERVENUE
2023Brian HarmanHoylake
2022Cameron SmithSt. Andrews
2021Collin MorikawaRoyal St. George’s
2020None (COVID)
2019Shane LowryRoyal Portrush
2018Francesco MolinariCarnoustie
2017Jordan SpiethRoyal Birkdale
2016Henrik StensonRoyal Troon
2015Zach JohnsonSt. Andrews
2014Rory McIlroyRoyal Liverpool
2013Phil MickelsonMuirfield
2012Ernie ElsRoyal Lytham & St. Annes
2011Darren ClarkeRoyal St. George’s
2010Louis OosthuizenSt. Andrews
2009Stewart CinkTurnberry
2008Padraig HarringtonRoyal Birkdale
2007Padraig HarringtonCarnoustie
2006Tiger WoodsRoyal Liverpool
2005Tiger WoodsSt. Andrews
2004Todd HamiltonRoyal Troon
2003Ben CurtisRoyal St. George’s
2002Ernie ElsMuirfield
2001David DuvalRoyal Lytham & St. Annes
2000Tiger WoodsSt. Andrews
1999Paul LawrieCarnoustie
1998Mark O’MearaRoyal Birkdale
1997Justin LeonardRoyal Troon
1996Tom LehmanRoyal Lytham & St. Annes
1995John DalySt. Andrews
1994Nick PriceTurnberry
1993Greg NormanRoyal St. George’s
1992Nick FaldoMuirfield
1991Ian Baker-FinchRoyal Birkdale
1990Nick FaldoSt. Andrews
1989Mark CalcavecchiaRoyal Troon
1988Seve BallesterosRoyal Lytham & St. Annes
1987Nick FaldoMuirfield
1986Greg NormanTurnberry
1985Sandy LyleRoyal St. George’s
1984Seve BallesterosSt. Andrews
1983Tom WatsonRoyal Birkdale
1982Tom WatsonRoyal Troon
1981Bill RogersRoyal St. George’s
1980Tom WatsonMuirfield
1979Seve BallesterosRoyal Lytham & St. Annes
1978Jack NicklausSt Andrews
1977Tom WatsonTurnberry
1976Johnny MillerRoyal Birkdale
1975Tom WatsonCarnoustie
1974Gary PlayerRoyal Lytham & St. Annes
1973Tom WeiskopfRoyal Troon
1972Lee TrevinoMuirfield
1971Lee TrevinoRoyal Birkdale
1970Jack NicklausSt. Andrews
1969Tony JacklinRoyal Lytham & St. Annes
1968Gary PlayerCarnoustie
1967Roberto De VicenzoRoyal Liverpool
1966Jack NicklausMuirfield
1965Peter ThomsonRoyal Birkdale
1964Tony LemaSt. Andrews
1963Bob CharlesRoyal Lytham & St. Annes
1962Arnold PalmerTroon
1961Arnold PalmerRoyal Birkdale
1960Kel NagleSt. Andrews
1959Gary PlayerMuirfield
1958Peter ThomsonRoyal Lytham & St. Annes
1957Bobby LockeSt. Andrews
1956Peter ThomsonRoyal Liverpool
1955Peter ThomsonSt. Andrews
1954Peter ThomsonRoyal Birkdale
1953Ben HoganCarnoustie
1952Bobby LockeRoyal Lytham & St. Annes
1951Max FaulknerRoyal Portrush
1950Bobby LockeTroon
1949Bobby LockeRoyal St. George’s
1948Henry CottonMuirfield
1947Fred DalyRoyal Liverpool
1946Sam SneedSt. Andrews
1940-45None (WWII)
1939Dick BurtonSt. Andrews
1938Reg WhitcombeRoyal St. George’s
1937Henry CottonCarnoustie
1936Alf PadghamRoyal Liverpool
1935Alf PerryMuirfield
1934Henry CottonRoyal St. George’s
1933Denny ShuteSt. Andrews
1932Gene SarazenPrince’s Golf Club
1931Tommy ArmourCarnoustie
1930Bobby JonesRoyal Liverpool
1929Walter HagenRoyal St. George’s
1928Walter HagenRoyal St. George’s
1927Bobby JonesSt. Andrews
1926Bobby JonesRoyal Lytham & St. Annes
1925Jim BarnesPrestwick Golf Club
1924Walter HagenRoyal Liverpool
1923Arthur HaversTroon
1922Walter HagenRoyal St. George’s
1921Jock HutchisonSt. Andrews
1920George DuncanRoyal Cinque Ports
1915-19None (WWI)
1914Harry VardonPrestwick Golf Club
1913John Henry TaylorRoyal Liverpool
1912Ted RayMuirfield
1911Harry VardonRoyal St. George’s
1910James BraidSt. Andrews
1909John Henry TaylorRoyal Cinque Ports
1908James BraidPrestwick Golf Club
1907Arnaud MassyRoyal Liverpool
1906James BraidMuirfield
1905James BraidSt. Andrews
1904Jack WhiteRoyal St. George’s
1903Harry VardonPrestwick Golf Club
1902Sandy HerdRoyal Liverpool
1901James BraidMuirfield
1900John Henry TaylorSt. Andrews
1899Harry VardonRoyal St. George’s
1898Harry VardonPrestwick Golf Club
1897Harold HiltonRoyal Liverpool
1896Harry VardonMuirfield
1895John Henry TaylorSt. Andrews
1894John Henry TaylorRoyal St. George’s
1893William AuchterloniePrestwick Golf Club
1892Harold HiltonMuirfield
1891Hugh KirkaldySt. Andrews
1890John BallPrestwick Golf Club
1889Willie Park Jr.Musselburgh Links
1888Jack BurnsSt. Andrews
1887Willie Park Jr.Prestwick Golf Club
1886David BrownMusselburgh Links
1885Bob MartinSt. Andrews
1884Jack SimpsonPrestwick Golf Club
1883Willie FernieMusselburgh Links
1882Bob FergusonSt. Andrews
1881Bob FergusonPrestwick Golf Club
1880Bob FergusonMusselburgh Links
1879Jamie AndersonSt. Andrews
1878Jamie AndersonPrestwick Golf Club
1877Jamie AndersonMusselburgh Links
1876Bob MartinSt. Andrews
1875Willie Park Sr.Prestwick Golf Club
1874Mungo ParkMusselburgh Links
1873Tom KiddSt. Andrews
1872Tom Morris Jr.Prestwick Golf Club
1871None
1870Tom Morris Jr.Prestwick Golf Club
1869Tom Morris Jr.Prestwick Golf Club
1868Tom Morris Jr.Prestwick Golf Club
1867Tom Morris Sr.Prestwick Golf Club
1866Willie Park Sr.Prestwick Golf Club
1865Andrew StrathPrestwick Golf Club
1864Tom Morris Sr.Prestwick Golf Club
1863Willie Park Sr.Prestwick Golf Club
1862Tom Morris Sr.Prestwick Golf Club
1861Tom Morris Sr.Prestwick Golf Club
1860Willie Park Sr.Prestwick Golf Club