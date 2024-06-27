Open Championship past winners: Full year-by-year look at champions and venues
Published June 27, 2024 11:11 AM
How The Open win motivated Harman to get back
Brian Harman reflects on the validation that he felt from dominating at The Open Championship in 2023 and explains how it has changed his mindset.
The Open Championship will be contested for the 152nd time, July 18-21 at Royal Troon in Troon, Scotland.
Here’s a look at all the players who have claimed the claret jug as well as their victorious venues.
|YEAR
|WINNER
|VENUE
|2023
|Brian Harman
|Hoylake
|2022
|Cameron Smith
|St. Andrews
|2021
|Collin Morikawa
|Royal St. George’s
|2020
|None (COVID)
|—
|2019
|Shane Lowry
|Royal Portrush
|2018
|Francesco Molinari
|Carnoustie
|2017
|Jordan Spieth
|Royal Birkdale
|2016
|Henrik Stenson
|Royal Troon
|2015
|Zach Johnson
|St. Andrews
|2014
|Rory McIlroy
|Royal Liverpool
|2013
|Phil Mickelson
|Muirfield
|2012
|Ernie Els
|Royal Lytham & St. Annes
|2011
|Darren Clarke
|Royal St. George’s
|2010
|Louis Oosthuizen
|St. Andrews
|2009
|Stewart Cink
|Turnberry
|2008
|Padraig Harrington
|Royal Birkdale
|2007
|Padraig Harrington
|Carnoustie
|2006
|Tiger Woods
|Royal Liverpool
|2005
|Tiger Woods
|St. Andrews
|2004
|Todd Hamilton
|Royal Troon
|2003
|Ben Curtis
|Royal St. George’s
|2002
|Ernie Els
|Muirfield
|2001
|David Duval
|Royal Lytham & St. Annes
|2000
|Tiger Woods
|St. Andrews
|1999
|Paul Lawrie
|Carnoustie
|1998
|Mark O’Meara
|Royal Birkdale
|1997
|Justin Leonard
|Royal Troon
|1996
|Tom Lehman
|Royal Lytham & St. Annes
|1995
|John Daly
|St. Andrews
|1994
|Nick Price
|Turnberry
|1993
|Greg Norman
|Royal St. George’s
|1992
|Nick Faldo
|Muirfield
|1991
|Ian Baker-Finch
|Royal Birkdale
|1990
|Nick Faldo
|St. Andrews
|1989
|Mark Calcavecchia
|Royal Troon
|1988
|Seve Ballesteros
|Royal Lytham & St. Annes
|1987
|Nick Faldo
|Muirfield
|1986
|Greg Norman
|Turnberry
|1985
|Sandy Lyle
|Royal St. George’s
|1984
|Seve Ballesteros
|St. Andrews
|1983
|Tom Watson
|Royal Birkdale
|1982
|Tom Watson
|Royal Troon
|1981
|Bill Rogers
|Royal St. George’s
|1980
|Tom Watson
|Muirfield
|1979
|Seve Ballesteros
|Royal Lytham & St. Annes
|1978
|Jack Nicklaus
|St Andrews
|1977
|Tom Watson
|Turnberry
|1976
|Johnny Miller
|Royal Birkdale
|1975
|Tom Watson
|Carnoustie
|1974
|Gary Player
|Royal Lytham & St. Annes
|1973
|Tom Weiskopf
|Royal Troon
|1972
|Lee Trevino
|Muirfield
|1971
|Lee Trevino
|Royal Birkdale
|1970
|Jack Nicklaus
|St. Andrews
|1969
|Tony Jacklin
|Royal Lytham & St. Annes
|1968
|Gary Player
|Carnoustie
|1967
|Roberto De Vicenzo
|Royal Liverpool
|1966
|Jack Nicklaus
|Muirfield
|1965
|Peter Thomson
|Royal Birkdale
|1964
|Tony Lema
|St. Andrews
|1963
|Bob Charles
|Royal Lytham & St. Annes
|1962
|Arnold Palmer
|Troon
|1961
|Arnold Palmer
|Royal Birkdale
|1960
|Kel Nagle
|St. Andrews
|1959
|Gary Player
|Muirfield
|1958
|Peter Thomson
|Royal Lytham & St. Annes
|1957
|Bobby Locke
|St. Andrews
|1956
|Peter Thomson
|Royal Liverpool
|1955
|Peter Thomson
|St. Andrews
|1954
|Peter Thomson
|Royal Birkdale
|1953
|Ben Hogan
|Carnoustie
|1952
|Bobby Locke
|Royal Lytham & St. Annes
|1951
|Max Faulkner
|Royal Portrush
|1950
|Bobby Locke
|Troon
|1949
|Bobby Locke
|Royal St. George’s
|1948
|Henry Cotton
|Muirfield
|1947
|Fred Daly
|Royal Liverpool
|1946
|Sam Sneed
|St. Andrews
|1940-45
|None (WWII)
|—
|1939
|Dick Burton
|St. Andrews
|1938
|Reg Whitcombe
|Royal St. George’s
|1937
|Henry Cotton
|Carnoustie
|1936
|Alf Padgham
|Royal Liverpool
|1935
|Alf Perry
|Muirfield
|1934
|Henry Cotton
|Royal St. George’s
|1933
|Denny Shute
|St. Andrews
|1932
|Gene Sarazen
|Prince’s Golf Club
|1931
|Tommy Armour
|Carnoustie
|1930
|Bobby Jones
|Royal Liverpool
|1929
|Walter Hagen
|Royal St. George’s
|1928
|Walter Hagen
|Royal St. George’s
|1927
|Bobby Jones
|St. Andrews
|1926
|Bobby Jones
|Royal Lytham & St. Annes
|1925
|Jim Barnes
|Prestwick Golf Club
|1924
|Walter Hagen
|Royal Liverpool
|1923
|Arthur Havers
|Troon
|1922
|Walter Hagen
|Royal St. George’s
|1921
|Jock Hutchison
|St. Andrews
|1920
|George Duncan
|Royal Cinque Ports
|1915-19
|None (WWI)
|—
|1914
|Harry Vardon
|Prestwick Golf Club
|1913
|John Henry Taylor
|Royal Liverpool
|1912
|Ted Ray
|Muirfield
|1911
|Harry Vardon
|Royal St. George’s
|1910
|James Braid
|St. Andrews
|1909
|John Henry Taylor
|Royal Cinque Ports
|1908
|James Braid
|Prestwick Golf Club
|1907
|Arnaud Massy
|Royal Liverpool
|1906
|James Braid
|Muirfield
|1905
|James Braid
|St. Andrews
|1904
|Jack White
|Royal St. George’s
|1903
|Harry Vardon
|Prestwick Golf Club
|1902
|Sandy Herd
|Royal Liverpool
|1901
|James Braid
|Muirfield
|1900
|John Henry Taylor
|St. Andrews
|1899
|Harry Vardon
|Royal St. George’s
|1898
|Harry Vardon
|Prestwick Golf Club
|1897
|Harold Hilton
|Royal Liverpool
|1896
|Harry Vardon
|Muirfield
|1895
|John Henry Taylor
|St. Andrews
|1894
|John Henry Taylor
|Royal St. George’s
|1893
|William Auchterlonie
|Prestwick Golf Club
|1892
|Harold Hilton
|Muirfield
|1891
|Hugh Kirkaldy
|St. Andrews
|1890
|John Ball
|Prestwick Golf Club
|1889
|Willie Park Jr.
|Musselburgh Links
|1888
|Jack Burns
|St. Andrews
|1887
|Willie Park Jr.
|Prestwick Golf Club
|1886
|David Brown
|Musselburgh Links
|1885
|Bob Martin
|St. Andrews
|1884
|Jack Simpson
|Prestwick Golf Club
|1883
|Willie Fernie
|Musselburgh Links
|1882
|Bob Ferguson
|St. Andrews
|1881
|Bob Ferguson
|Prestwick Golf Club
|1880
|Bob Ferguson
|Musselburgh Links
|1879
|Jamie Anderson
|St. Andrews
|1878
|Jamie Anderson
|Prestwick Golf Club
|1877
|Jamie Anderson
|Musselburgh Links
|1876
|Bob Martin
|St. Andrews
|1875
|Willie Park Sr.
|Prestwick Golf Club
|1874
|Mungo Park
|Musselburgh Links
|1873
|Tom Kidd
|St. Andrews
|1872
|Tom Morris Jr.
|Prestwick Golf Club
|1871
|None
|—
|1870
|Tom Morris Jr.
|Prestwick Golf Club
|1869
|Tom Morris Jr.
|Prestwick Golf Club
|1868
|Tom Morris Jr.
|Prestwick Golf Club
|1867
|Tom Morris Sr.
|Prestwick Golf Club
|1866
|Willie Park Sr.
|Prestwick Golf Club
|1865
|Andrew Strath
|Prestwick Golf Club
|1864
|Tom Morris Sr.
|Prestwick Golf Club
|1863
|Willie Park Sr.
|Prestwick Golf Club
|1862
|Tom Morris Sr.
|Prestwick Golf Club
|1861
|Tom Morris Sr.
|Prestwick Golf Club
|1860
|Willie Park Sr.
|Prestwick Golf Club