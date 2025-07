These men’s golfers have completed three legs of the career Grand Slam

There are six men’s golfers who have completed the career Grand Slam, including Rory McIlroy, who joined the exclusive club earlier this year at the Masters.

But what about the players with three of the four legs?

There are 11 of them:

Walter Hagen

Majors won (11): U.S. Open (1914, 1919); PGA Championship (1921, 1924, 1925, 1926, 1927); Open Championship (1922, 1924, 1928, 1929)

Didn’t win: Masters (T-11, 1936)

Tom Watson

Majors won (8): Open Championship (1975, 1977, 1980, 1982, 1983); Masters (1977, 1981); U.S. Open (1982)

Didn’t win: PGA Championship (T-2, 1978)

Sam Snead

Majors won (7): PGA Championship (1942, 1949, 1951); Open Championship (1946); Masters (1949, 1952, 1954)

Didn’t win: U.S. Open (solo second, three times)

Arnold Palmer

Majors won (7): Masters (1958, 1960, 1962, 1964); U.S. Open (1960); Open Championship (1961, 1962)

Didn’t win: PGA Championship (T-2, three times)

Lee Trevino

Majors won (6): U.S. Open (1968, 1971); Open Championship (1971, 1972); PGA Championship (1974, 1984)

Didn’t win: Masters (T-10, twice)

Phil Mickelson

Majors won (6): Masters (2004, 2006, 2010); PGA Championship (2005, 2021); Open Championship (2013)

Hasn’t won: U.S. Open (solo second, three times)

Byron Nelson

Majors won (5): Masters (1937, 1942); U.S. Open (1939); PGA Championship (1940, 1945)

Didn’t win: Open Championship (solo fifth, 1937)

Jim Barnes

Majors won (4): PGA Championship (1916, 1919); U.S. Open (1921); Open Championship (1925)

Didn’t win: Masters (DNP)

Raymond Floyd

Majors won (4): PGA Championship (1969, 1982); Masters (1976); U.S. Open (1986)

Didn’t win: Open Championship (T-2, 1978)

Tommy Armour

Majors won (3): U.S. Open (1927); PGA Championship (1930); Open Championship (1931)

Didn’t win: Masters (T-8, 1937)

Jordan Spieth

Majors won (3): Masters (2015); U.S. Open (2015); Open Championship (2017)

Hasn’t won: PGA Championship (solo second, 2015)