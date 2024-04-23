Future sites of the PGA Championship

The 106th PGA Championship will be contested May 16-19 at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

Here are the future sites for the men’s second major of the season, held by the PGA of America.

2025 (107th) PGA Championship

Quail Hollow Club

Charlotte, North Carolina

2026 (108th) PGA Championship

Aronimink Golf Club

Newtown Square, Pennsylvania

2027 (109th) PGA Championship

PGA Frisco

Frisco, Texas

2028 (110th) PGA Championship

The Olympic Club

Lake Course

San Francisco, California

2029 (111th) PGA Championship

Baltusrol Golf Club

Lower Course

Springfield, New Jersey

2030 (112th) PGA Championship

Congressional Country Club

Blue Course

Bethesda, Maryland

2031 (113th) PGA Championship

Kiawah Island Golf Resort

The Ocean Course

Kiawah Island, South Carolina

No events yet announced for 2032 and 2033.

2034 (116th) PGA Championship

PGA Frisco

Frisco, Texas