Nelly Korda ‘feels like a grandma’ among rising stars like Lottie Woad at Amundi Evian

At age 26, Nelly Korda is much too young to be feeling “like a grandma.”

Yet that’s what is going through the mind of the world’s top-ranked women’s player as she heads into this week’s Amundi Evian Championship, the fourth major of the year.

“That’s the best thing about sports in general,” Korda said Wednesday, “you can never stay comfortable where you are because there is a new generation, new talent coming, and they’re going to be better and have more knowledge.”

One kid, in particular, likely springs to mind.

Lottie Woad, a 21-year-old college student from England, is the talk of women’s golf after delivering one of the most stunning wins by an amateur — by six shots over a strong field at the Women’s Irish Open on Sunday.

Woad, the world’s No. 1 amateur, is now on the cusp of securing a place on the professional tours and a big week at the picturesque Evian Resort Golf Club overlooking Lake Geneva in the Alps could get her there.

Finish in the top 25 and Woad would have enough qualifying points to seal LPGA Tour membership through its Elite Amateur Pathway, if she is prepared to ditch her college career at Florida State with one year left.

“I haven’t decided yet. I just don’t want to think too far ahead,” Woad said Wednesday. “Just get the points and focus on the golf really, and the rest will take care of itself.”

Home comforts for Lottie Woad

Indeed, there are other things occupying Woad’s mind during a trip over to Europe that has underlined her status as the next big thing in the women’s game — even if it hasn’t earned her any money because she is an amateur.

Asked what she’s excited about most when she comes back to Europe, Woad said: “The food.”

“The chocolate,” she continued, when pressed on specifics. “It’s better in England than in America.”

Winning the Augusta National Women’s Amateur last year got her into every LPGA major except the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, and her results in the biggest events of the year include a tie for 23rd at last year’s Chevron Championship and a tie for 10th at last year’s AIG Women’s Open.

On the back of a series of strong results on the college scene and then in Ireland last week, Woad is just “trying to carry on the momentum” at the Evian Championship.

“If that means I can be in contention, that would be great,” Woad said. “Just trying to look to play good golf and continue what I was doing last week.”

World’s top two seeks firsts

Korda is seeking her third major title — and first since the Chevron in April last year — and her first win of the season.

Another threat is likely to be No. 2-ranked Jeeno Thitikul, who is bidding to win a major for the first time.

There have been 12 different winners in the last 12 women’s majors. Most recently, Minjee Lee — the No. 6-ranked Australian — won the U.S. Women’s Open last month.