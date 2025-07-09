American Century Championship 2025: Odds, favorites and a Charles Barkley prop bet

The stars will be out in Tahoe this weekend for the American Century Championship, always one of the most entertaining events on the golf calendar.

Mardy Fish is looking to repeat and claim his third title. Steph Curry is seeking his second in as many starts. The standard is, well, lower for Charles Barkley.

Now, how do you bet this thing if you don’t know how it works? Here’s everything you need to know, including the scoring format, field and how to watch.

And here are the odds and one prop bet for the weekend, presented by Caesars Sportsbook.

2025 American Century Championship odds (as of Wednesday, courtesy Caesars Sportsbook):

Steph Curry: +240

Mardy Fish: +240

Joe Pavelski: +300

Tony Romo: +450

John Smoltz: +550

Annika Sorenstam: +650

Mark Mulder: +650

Derek Lowe: +1600

Austin Reaves: +1800

Taylor Twellman: +1800

Adam Thielen: +2200

Alex Caruso: +2200

Vinny Del Negro: +2200

Jake Owen: +2800

Matt Ryan: +3000

Jack Wagner: +3300

Aaron Rodgers: +4000



With the worst odds among the 90-player field, Charles Barkley is listed at +750000

Prop bet: Will Charles Barkley finish in the top 65?