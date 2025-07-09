 Skip navigation
American Century Championship 2025: Odds, favorites and a Charles Barkley prop bet

  
Published July 9, 2025 12:35 PM

The stars will be out in Tahoe this weekend for the American Century Championship, always one of the most entertaining events on the golf calendar.

Mardy Fish is looking to repeat and claim his third title. Steph Curry is seeking his second in as many starts. The standard is, well, lower for Charles Barkley.

Now, how do you bet this thing if you don’t know how it works? Here’s everything you need to know, including the scoring format, field and how to watch.

And here are the odds and one prop bet for the weekend, presented by Caesars Sportsbook.

2025 American Century Championship odds (as of Wednesday, courtesy Caesars Sportsbook):

  • Steph Curry: +240
  • Mardy Fish: +240
  • Joe Pavelski: +300
  • Tony Romo: +450
  • John Smoltz: +550
  • Annika Sorenstam: +650
  • Mark Mulder: +650
  • Derek Lowe: +1600
  • Austin Reaves: +1800
  • Taylor Twellman: +1800
  • Adam Thielen: +2200
  • Alex Caruso: +2200
  • Vinny Del Negro: +2200
  • Jake Owen: +2800
  • Matt Ryan: +3000
  • Jack Wagner: +3300
  • Aaron Rodgers: +4000

With the worst odds among the 90-player field, Charles Barkley is listed at +750000

Prop bet: Will Charles Barkley finish in the top 65?

  • Yes: +140
  • No: -175