2024 Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Brock Bowers strives to build off his impressive opener, Dalton Kincaid hunts for targets in the Bills’ crowded skill corps, and Isaiah Likely wonders if this is really happening.
Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver
Week 2 Tight Ends
|1
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|vs. LAR
|2
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|vs. TB
|3
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|vs. CIN
|4
|George Kittle
|SF
|at MIN
|5
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|vs. LV
|6
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|at BAL
|7
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|at MIA
|8
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|at PHI
|9
|Evan Engram
|JAC
|vs. CLE
|10
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|vs. ATL
|11
|Isaiah Likely
|BAL
|vs. LV
|12
|Colby Parkinson
|LAR
|at ARI
|13
|Taysom Hill
|NO
|at DAL
|14
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|at DEN
|15
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|vs. CHI
|16
|Tyler Conklin
|NYJ
|at TEN
|17
|Jordan Akins
|CLE
|at JAC
|18
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|at HOU
|19
|Noah Fant
|SEA
|at NE
|20
|Mike Gesicki
|CIN
|at KC
|21
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|at DAL
|22
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|vs. SEA
|23
|Cade Otton
|TB
|at DET
|24
|Zach Ertz
|WAS
|vs. NYG
|25
|Jonnu Smith
|MIA
|vs. BUF
|26
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|vs. IND
|27
|Chig Okonkwo
|TEN
|vs. NYJ
|28
|Gerald Everett
|CHI
|at HOU
|29
|Hayden Hurst
|LAC
|at CAR
|30
|Greg Dulcich
|DEN
|vs. PIT
|31
|Michael Mayer
|LV
|at BAL
|32
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|at MIA
|33
|Noah Gray
|KC
|vs. CIN
TE Notes: Trey McBride was about the only Week 1 tight end who went to statistical plan, though even he only produced 30 yards on his five catches/nine targets. Expect that same usage but increased compiling vs. the Rams in Week 2’s second highest totaled contest. … Jameson Williams’ breakout will be something to monitor for Sam LaPorta, but his Week 1 line of 4/45 still feels like his weekly floor. … Travis Kelce is still Travis Kelce, albeit with a lower floor and fewer spiked weeks. He’s come back to the pack but remains one of the lead dogs. … Mark Andrews vs. Isaiah Likely. Likely was TE1 of Week 1. A somewhat concerning development for Andrews, though the Ravens’ All-Pro was still amongst the league leaders in routes … and double teams. What the film will probably say now: You can’t do that when Likely is also killing you up the seam. At least with the position still sorting itself out, the top 12 is big enough for the both of Andrews and Likely.
Brock Bowers gobbled up Week 1 routes as he led the Raiders in both catches and targets. The Ravens are another stiff test, but it appears Vegas wants its first-rounder running in the layup line rather than having to fight for his looks. … Dalton Kincaid’s Week 1 route and snap shares were amazing, blah blah blah. The young man needs to produce more. With the bookmakers expecting a Thursday night shootout, the Dolphins represent a perfect immediate bounce-back opportunity. … Good news: Kyle Pitts’ own play wasn’t a concern for once. Bad news: His quarterback’s play remained an issue. We’ll just focus on Pitts’ rate stats, which told a rosy Week 1 tale. … Evan Engram’s one-catch Week 1 was almost certainly a fluke. The Week 2 problem is the Jags’ nightmare matchup with the Browns. Everyone gets a downgrade for that one. … Dallas Goedert is Dallas Goedert. There’s not a whole lot else left to say.
How was Colby Parkinson’s first game filling in for Tyler Higbee? He led all tight ends with 42 routes. That, of course, was partly a product of the Rams’ 78 plays, but Parkinson came off the field only nine times all game. His importance did not lessen with Puka Nacua’s knee injury. … Battling with Jamaal Williams for change-of-pace rushing work, Taysom Hill remains an ideal TE2. Yes, he’s volatile, but that volatility includes matchup-flipping upside. … Tyler Conklin was an egregious Week 1 swing-and-miss. And yet, he was running a route almost every snap. I guess I’ll put another log on the fire. … Jordan Akins offers big-play upside as he fills in for a week-to-week David Njoku (high-ankle sprain). … We remain at the “let them fight” stage for most low-end TE2s. Mike Gesicki has the most modest of PPR profiles. Juwan Johnson offers decent touchdown potential. Jonnu Smith has theoretical YAC upside.
Week 2 Kickers
|1
|Tyler Bass
|BUF
|at MIA
|2
|Brandon Aubrey
|DAL
|vs. NO
|3
|Justin Tucker
|BAL
|vs. LV
|4
|Jake Moody
|SF
|at MIN
|5
|Ka’imi Fairbairn
|HOU
|vs. CHI
|6
|Jason Sanders
|MIA
|vs. BUF
|7
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|vs. ATL
|8
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|vs. CIN
|9
|Cameron Dicker
|LAC
|at CAR
|10
|Blake Grupe
|NO
|at DAL
|11
|Chase McLaughlin
|TB
|at DET
|12
|Greg Zuerlein
|NYJ
|at TEN
|13
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|at KC
|14
|Jake Bates
|DET
|vs. TB
|15
|Cairo Santos
|CHI
|at HOU
|16
|Dustin Hopkins
|CLE
|at JAC
|17
|Younghoe Koo
|ATL
|at PHI
|18
|Joshua Karty
|LAR
|at ARI
|19
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|at NE
|20
|Matt Gay
|IND
|at GB
|21
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|at DEN
|22
|Daniel Carlson
|LV
|at BAL
|23
|Will Reichard
|MIN
|vs. SF
|24
|Matt Prater
|ARI
|vs. LAR
|25
|Wil Lutz
|DEN
|vs. PIT
|26
|Cam Little
|JAC
|vs. CLE
|27
|Graham Gano
|NYG
|at WAS
|28
|Austin Seibert
|WAS
|vs. NYG
|29
|Nick Folk
|TEN
|vs. NYJ
|30
|Eddy Pineiro
|CAR
|vs. LAC
|31
|Joey Slye
|NE
|vs. SEA
|32
|Brayden Narveson
|GB
|vs. IND
Week 2 Defense/Special Teams
|1
|Baltimore Ravens
|vs. LV
|2
|Los Angeles Chargers
|at CAR
|3
|New York Jets
|at TEN
|4
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|at DEN
|5
|Dallas Cowboys
|vs. NO
|6
|Indianapolis Colts
|at GB
|7
|San Francisco 49ers
|at MIN
|8
|Cleveland Browns
|at JAC
|9
|Denver Broncos
|vs. PIT
|10
|Seattle Seahawks
|at NE
|11
|Washington Commanders
|vs. NYG
|12
|Philadelphia Eagles
|vs. ATL
|13
|New England Patriots
|vs. SEA
|14
|Kansas City Chiefs
|vs. CIN
|15
|New York Giants
|at WAS
|16
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|vs. CLE
|17
|Houston Texans
|vs. CHI
|18
|Minnesota Vikings
|vs. SF
|19
|New Orleans Saints
|at DAL
|20
|Buffalo Bills
|at MIA
|21
|Tennessee Titans
|vs. NYJ
|22
|Los Angeles Rams
|at ARI
|23
|Miami Dolphins
|vs. BUF
|24
|Las Vegas Raiders
|at BAL
|25
|Chicago Bears
|at HOU
|26
|Detroit Lions
|vs. TB
|27
|Green Bay Packers
|vs. IND
|28
|Atlanta Falcons
|at PHI
|29
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|at DET
|30
|Arizona Cardinals
|vs. LAR
|31
|Cincinnati Bengals
|at KC
|32
|Carolina Panthers
|vs. LAC