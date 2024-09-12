 Skip navigation
Long Snapper Broden Molen Commits to 2025 All-American Bowl
The Solheim Cup - Preview Day Three
2024 Solheim Cup: Day 1 foursomes pairings and tee times
Texas v Michigan
College Football Best Bets, Predictions, Odds for Week 3: Wazzu vs Washington, WVU vs Pitt, Colorado, More!

nbc_golf_gc_roryhl_240912.jpg
HLs: McIlroy starts off strong at Irish Open
nbc_roto_rfssaintscowbyspreview_240912.jpg
Saints 'checked all the boxes' in Week 2 victory
nbc_roto_rfsbearstxpreview_240912.jpg
Will Bears' Williams get in sync vs. Texans?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Long Snapper Broden Molen Commits to 2025 All-American Bowl
The Solheim Cup - Preview Day Three
2024 Solheim Cup: Day 1 foursomes pairings and tee times
Texas v Michigan
College Football Best Bets, Predictions, Odds for Week 3: Wazzu vs Washington, WVU vs Pitt, Colorado, More!

nbc_golf_gc_roryhl_240912.jpg
HLs: McIlroy starts off strong at Irish Open
nbc_roto_rfssaintscowbyspreview_240912.jpg
Saints 'checked all the boxes' in Week 2 victory
nbc_roto_rfsbearstxpreview_240912.jpg
Will Bears' Williams get in sync vs. Texans?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2024 Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

  
Published September 12, 2024 11:09 AM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter analyze Kirk Cousins' Atlanta Falcons debut in a Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, discussing whether it's time to panic for the veteran quarterback.

Brock Bowers strives to build off his impressive opener, Dalton Kincaid hunts for targets in the Bills’ crowded skill corps, and Isaiah Likely wonders if this is really happening.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 2 Tight Ends

1Trey McBrideARIvs. LAR
2Sam LaPortaDETvs. TB
3Travis KelceKCvs. CIN
4George KittleSFat MIN
5Mark AndrewsBALvs. LV
6Brock BowersLVat BAL
7Dalton KincaidBUFat MIA
8Kyle PittsATLat PHI
9Evan EngramJACvs. CLE
10Dallas GoedertPHIvs. ATL
11Isaiah LikelyBALvs. LV
12Colby ParkinsonLARat ARI
13Taysom HillNOat DAL
14Pat FreiermuthPITat DEN
15Dalton SchultzHOUvs. CHI
16Tyler ConklinNYJat TEN
17Jordan AkinsCLEat JAC
18Cole KmetCHIat HOU
19Noah FantSEAat NE
20Mike GesickiCINat KC
21Juwan JohnsonNOat DAL
22Hunter HenryNEvs. SEA
23Cade OttonTBat DET
24Zach ErtzWASvs. NYG
25Jonnu SmithMIAvs. BUF
26Tucker KraftGBvs. IND
27Chig OkonkwoTENvs. NYJ
28Gerald EverettCHIat HOU
29Hayden HurstLACat CAR
30Greg DulcichDENvs. PIT
31Michael MayerLVat BAL
32Dawson KnoxBUFat MIA
33Noah GrayKCvs. CIN

TE Notes: Trey McBride was about the only Week 1 tight end who went to statistical plan, though even he only produced 30 yards on his five catches/nine targets. Expect that same usage but increased compiling vs. the Rams in Week 2’s second highest totaled contest. … Jameson Williams’ breakout will be something to monitor for Sam LaPorta, but his Week 1 line of 4/45 still feels like his weekly floor. … Travis Kelce is still Travis Kelce, albeit with a lower floor and fewer spiked weeks. He’s come back to the pack but remains one of the lead dogs. … Mark Andrews vs. Isaiah Likely. Likely was TE1 of Week 1. A somewhat concerning development for Andrews, though the Ravens’ All-Pro was still amongst the league leaders in routes … and double teams. What the film will probably say now: You can’t do that when Likely is also killing you up the seam. At least with the position still sorting itself out, the top 12 is big enough for the both of Andrews and Likely.

Brock Bowers gobbled up Week 1 routes as he led the Raiders in both catches and targets. The Ravens are another stiff test, but it appears Vegas wants its first-rounder running in the layup line rather than having to fight for his looks. … Dalton Kincaid’s Week 1 route and snap shares were amazing, blah blah blah. The young man needs to produce more. With the bookmakers expecting a Thursday night shootout, the Dolphins represent a perfect immediate bounce-back opportunity. … Good news: Kyle Pitts’ own play wasn’t a concern for once. Bad news: His quarterback’s play remained an issue. We’ll just focus on Pitts’ rate stats, which told a rosy Week 1 tale. … Evan Engram’s one-catch Week 1 was almost certainly a fluke. The Week 2 problem is the Jags’ nightmare matchup with the Browns. Everyone gets a downgrade for that one. … Dallas Goedert is Dallas Goedert. There’s not a whole lot else left to say.

How was Colby Parkinson’s first game filling in for Tyler Higbee? He led all tight ends with 42 routes. That, of course, was partly a product of the Rams’ 78 plays, but Parkinson came off the field only nine times all game. His importance did not lessen with Puka Nacua’s knee injury. … Battling with Jamaal Williams for change-of-pace rushing work, Taysom Hill remains an ideal TE2. Yes, he’s volatile, but that volatility includes matchup-flipping upside. … Tyler Conklin was an egregious Week 1 swing-and-miss. And yet, he was running a route almost every snap. I guess I’ll put another log on the fire. … Jordan Akins offers big-play upside as he fills in for a week-to-week David Njoku (high-ankle sprain). … We remain at the “let them fight” stage for most low-end TE2s. Mike Gesicki has the most modest of PPR profiles. Juwan Johnson offers decent touchdown potential. Jonnu Smith has theoretical YAC upside.

Week 2 Kickers

1Tyler BassBUFat MIA
2Brandon AubreyDALvs. NO
3Justin TuckerBALvs. LV
4Jake MoodySFat MIN
5Ka’imi FairbairnHOUvs. CHI
6Jason SandersMIAvs. BUF
7Jake ElliottPHIvs. ATL
8Harrison ButkerKCvs. CIN
9Cameron DickerLACat CAR
10Blake GrupeNOat DAL
11Chase McLaughlinTBat DET
12Greg ZuerleinNYJat TEN
13Evan McPhersonCINat KC
14Jake BatesDETvs. TB
15Cairo SantosCHIat HOU
16Dustin HopkinsCLEat JAC
17Younghoe KooATLat PHI
18Joshua KartyLARat ARI
19Jason MyersSEAat NE
20Matt GayINDat GB
21Chris BoswellPITat DEN
22Daniel CarlsonLVat BAL
23Will ReichardMINvs. SF
24Matt PraterARIvs. LAR
25Wil LutzDENvs. PIT
26Cam LittleJACvs. CLE
27Graham GanoNYGat WAS
28Austin SeibertWASvs. NYG
29Nick FolkTENvs. NYJ
30Eddy PineiroCARvs. LAC
31Joey SlyeNEvs. SEA
32Brayden NarvesonGBvs. IND

Week 2 Defense/Special Teams

1Baltimore Ravensvs. LV
2Los Angeles Chargersat CAR
3New York Jetsat TEN
4Pittsburgh Steelersat DEN
5Dallas Cowboysvs. NO
6Indianapolis Coltsat GB
7San Francisco 49ersat MIN
8Cleveland Brownsat JAC
9Denver Broncosvs. PIT
10Seattle Seahawksat NE
11Washington Commandersvs. NYG
12Philadelphia Eaglesvs. ATL
13New England Patriotsvs. SEA
14Kansas City Chiefsvs. CIN
15New York Giantsat WAS
16Jacksonville Jaguarsvs. CLE
17Houston Texansvs. CHI
18Minnesota Vikingsvs. SF
19New Orleans Saintsat DAL
20Buffalo Billsat MIA
21Tennessee Titansvs. NYJ
22Los Angeles Ramsat ARI
23Miami Dolphinsvs. BUF
24Las Vegas Raidersat BAL
25Chicago Bearsat HOU
26Detroit Lionsvs. TB
27Green Bay Packersvs. IND
28Atlanta Falconsat PHI
29Tampa Bay Buccaneersat DET
30Arizona Cardinalsvs. LAR
31Cincinnati Bengalsat KC
32Carolina Panthersvs. LAC