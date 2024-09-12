2024 Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Brock Bowers strives to build off his impressive opener, Dalton Kincaid hunts for targets in the Bills’ crowded skill corps, and Isaiah Likely wonders if this is really happening.

Week 2 Tight Ends



1 Trey McBride ARI vs. LAR 2 Sam LaPorta DET vs. TB 3 Travis Kelce KC vs. CIN 4 George Kittle SF at MIN 5 Mark Andrews BAL vs. LV 6 Brock Bowers LV at BAL 7 Dalton Kincaid BUF at MIA 8 Kyle Pitts ATL at PHI 9 Evan Engram JAC vs. CLE 10 Dallas Goedert PHI vs. ATL 11 Isaiah Likely BAL vs. LV 12 Colby Parkinson LAR at ARI 13 Taysom Hill NO at DAL 14 Pat Freiermuth PIT at DEN 15 Dalton Schultz HOU vs. CHI 16 Tyler Conklin NYJ at TEN 17 Jordan Akins CLE at JAC 18 Cole Kmet CHI at HOU 19 Noah Fant SEA at NE 20 Mike Gesicki CIN at KC 21 Juwan Johnson NO at DAL 22 Hunter Henry NE vs. SEA 23 Cade Otton TB at DET 24 Zach Ertz WAS vs. NYG 25 Jonnu Smith MIA vs. BUF 26 Tucker Kraft GB vs. IND 27 Chig Okonkwo TEN vs. NYJ 28 Gerald Everett CHI at HOU 29 Hayden Hurst LAC at CAR 30 Greg Dulcich DEN vs. PIT 31 Michael Mayer LV at BAL 32 Dawson Knox BUF at MIA 33 Noah Gray KC vs. CIN

TE Notes: Trey McBride was about the only Week 1 tight end who went to statistical plan, though even he only produced 30 yards on his five catches/nine targets. Expect that same usage but increased compiling vs. the Rams in Week 2’s second highest totaled contest. … Jameson Williams’ breakout will be something to monitor for Sam LaPorta, but his Week 1 line of 4/45 still feels like his weekly floor. … Travis Kelce is still Travis Kelce, albeit with a lower floor and fewer spiked weeks. He’s come back to the pack but remains one of the lead dogs. … Mark Andrews vs. Isaiah Likely. Likely was TE1 of Week 1. A somewhat concerning development for Andrews, though the Ravens’ All-Pro was still amongst the league leaders in routes … and double teams. What the film will probably say now: You can’t do that when Likely is also killing you up the seam. At least with the position still sorting itself out, the top 12 is big enough for the both of Andrews and Likely.

Brock Bowers gobbled up Week 1 routes as he led the Raiders in both catches and targets. The Ravens are another stiff test, but it appears Vegas wants its first-rounder running in the layup line rather than having to fight for his looks. … Dalton Kincaid’s Week 1 route and snap shares were amazing, blah blah blah. The young man needs to produce more. With the bookmakers expecting a Thursday night shootout, the Dolphins represent a perfect immediate bounce-back opportunity. … Good news: Kyle Pitts’ own play wasn’t a concern for once. Bad news: His quarterback’s play remained an issue. We’ll just focus on Pitts’ rate stats, which told a rosy Week 1 tale. … Evan Engram’s one-catch Week 1 was almost certainly a fluke. The Week 2 problem is the Jags’ nightmare matchup with the Browns. Everyone gets a downgrade for that one. … Dallas Goedert is Dallas Goedert. There’s not a whole lot else left to say.

How was Colby Parkinson’s first game filling in for Tyler Higbee? He led all tight ends with 42 routes. That, of course, was partly a product of the Rams’ 78 plays, but Parkinson came off the field only nine times all game. His importance did not lessen with Puka Nacua’s knee injury. … Battling with Jamaal Williams for change-of-pace rushing work, Taysom Hill remains an ideal TE2. Yes, he’s volatile, but that volatility includes matchup-flipping upside. … Tyler Conklin was an egregious Week 1 swing-and-miss. And yet, he was running a route almost every snap. I guess I’ll put another log on the fire. … Jordan Akins offers big-play upside as he fills in for a week-to-week David Njoku (high-ankle sprain). … We remain at the “let them fight” stage for most low-end TE2s. Mike Gesicki has the most modest of PPR profiles. Juwan Johnson offers decent touchdown potential. Jonnu Smith has theoretical YAC upside.

Week 2 Kickers



1 Tyler Bass BUF at MIA 2 Brandon Aubrey DAL vs. NO 3 Justin Tucker BAL vs. LV 4 Jake Moody SF at MIN 5 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU vs. CHI 6 Jason Sanders MIA vs. BUF 7 Jake Elliott PHI vs. ATL 8 Harrison Butker KC vs. CIN 9 Cameron Dicker LAC at CAR 10 Blake Grupe NO at DAL 11 Chase McLaughlin TB at DET 12 Greg Zuerlein NYJ at TEN 13 Evan McPherson CIN at KC 14 Jake Bates DET vs. TB 15 Cairo Santos CHI at HOU 16 Dustin Hopkins CLE at JAC 17 Younghoe Koo ATL at PHI 18 Joshua Karty LAR at ARI 19 Jason Myers SEA at NE 20 Matt Gay IND at GB 21 Chris Boswell PIT at DEN 22 Daniel Carlson LV at BAL 23 Will Reichard MIN vs. SF 24 Matt Prater ARI vs. LAR 25 Wil Lutz DEN vs. PIT 26 Cam Little JAC vs. CLE 27 Graham Gano NYG at WAS 28 Austin Seibert WAS vs. NYG 29 Nick Folk TEN vs. NYJ 30 Eddy Pineiro CAR vs. LAC 31 Joey Slye NE vs. SEA 32 Brayden Narveson GB vs. IND

Week 2 Defense/Special Teams

